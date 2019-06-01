« previous next »
Legal votes will be his new fake news. The right wing nutters are already using that term. He's going to be flailing around like a caged animal for the next two months beginning with tonight's tweets
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:18:24 PM
I probably hate Kushner as much as Trump. Man, what a punchable face he has.
Trump will push for him or Jr. as presidential candidate next time.
Trump will probably keep a strong hold on the dedicated republicans, which is all that matters in the primaries.
He will have massive influence on who will be allowed to run for office as a republican.

Basically he will be a huge pain for them. Imagine them trying to promote someone competent and likeable, while Trump rallies his cult behind a completely unelectable like Kushner
I still can't get over the Four Seasons Landscaping business. That's entirely cut from Veep, where Jonah would have picked the wrong Four Seasons off Google and Dan and Amy tweeted it out on the President's account and Richard Splett would have thoroughly enjoyed it and thought it went tremendously well, and Selina would have called them a motherfucking c*nts afterwards.

It's a good thing they were so incompetent, as competent, experienced staff might have ran a smart campaign that ended up winning and there'd be no democracy left in the US by 2024.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:20:10 PM
This whole thread on the Gulliani presser is amazing. :lmao


https://twitter.com/_RichardHall/status/1325088995773132803

Rudi went to a landscaping business to see if he could find Bush's lawyers.
He really doesn't get he's toast yet does he. Surely surely someone is going to tell him there is no way back from this.
Has Farage bared his arse in Oxford Street yet?

And all the other British Trump suppporters can now fuck off back to obscurity.
Begin your court case anytime you want, you may not get far though unless you have more evidence than they stuck paper on a window, oh an you need to prove it in about 5 states minimum.

What a pathetic one term loser.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:42:22 PM
Rudy Giuliani made a lot of wild claims about illegitimate elections, several journalists left early because he forgot to even include flimsy evidence for those claims.
Am confused about Giuliani roll in all this, he is Trumps lawyer yet afaik he hasn't been near a court to argue any of the stuff he says is illegal in tv reports.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:13:19 PM
He really doesn't get he's toast yet does he. Surely surely someone is going to tell him there is no way back from this.

He won't. He's used to taking all his quarrels to court. Even if SCOTUS rules against him, I doubt he'd accept the defeat, but by that time, the world will have moved on anyway.

I see the mongrel has Tweeted again...
God, I hope he locks himself in and refuses to come out.
It's amazing how Trump declared victory on the night, but apparently it's Biden "rushing" to declare victory now, four days later. ::)

Even Fox has called it.  There's no way back.  He lacks the support and the resources to take this further.  As usually the harder he tries to hold onto something, the further away from him it will drift.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:18:22 PM
God, I hope he locks himself in and refuses to come out.

Well the secret service aren't exactly his buddies are they
Whats the deal with the landscaping business? Was it actually held there?
Quote from: S on Today at 07:57:39 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:41:54 PM
i know he is funny and Liverpool fan but dare I say i don't find John Oliver's show that great. Just sometimes too much forced jokes.
I’m with you there, not funny in the slightest.
Of course there is no reason why you should like him, but...

1) John Oliver is playing - unsurprisingly - to an American audience, with a different national idea of what constitutes humour.

2) Oliver plays up being British to what American's think of as being British.

I was not a big fan of Oliver when I was there. But then again, I am not a fan of American humour or satire in general. None of this matters of course, only that looking at Oliver through British eyes is probably not fair way to judge his abilities.

I don't really know why I am defending Oliver. I guess it is because irrespective of his abilities (or lack thereof), I like him. He comes across as a good guy.
He's tweeting again.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:34:52 PM
He's tweeting again.

He's totally deranged , I can't read his tweets without thinking of MY_MUMS_COLA

JUST TOOK 4 MILLION ILLEGAL VOTES BACK TO ARGOS FOR A REFUND WEARING A SLEEPY JOE MASK THEN WENT HOME AN GOT A NOSH OFF ME TART HAHAHAHAHAHA BOSS THA
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:34:52 PM
He's tweeting again.

IN ALL CAPS TOO. IT MUST BE SERIOUS.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:34:52 PM
He's tweeting again.

"No ones lost with more votes than me"


Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
44m
71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
45m
THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!
https://twitter.com/rtenews/status/1325192497337950208

This is a beautiful segment at the end of RTE News - Biden reading Seamus Heaney.
"BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE."

 :lmao
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:40:27 PM
"No ones lost with more votes than me"




Hahahahahahahahahaa

Blow me fuckface
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:33:35 PM
Whats the deal with the landscaping business? Was it actually held there?

Yes.



https://twitter.com/_RichardHall/status/1325125113256189953
Quote from: stara on Today at 10:42:35 PM
"BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE."
What, wtaf, I thought they all had binoculars?
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 10:47:32 PM
Yes.



https://twitter.com/_RichardHall/status/1325125113256189953

The fuck was all that about? I saw his post regarding it earlier today but thought it was some fuckup on his part.
You can see what's coming over the next week or so.
Probably around 150 mill votes cast, there has bound to be a cock up somewhere.
Brenda from Nevada votes gone missing so has Jims from Pennsylvania. it stinks, it's all been rigged to stop Trump wining.
Unless Twitter puts him out of his misery through a ban, therell be two months of tweets incoming, becoming more deranged each day. 

It would be sad to witness if he were an ordinary person.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:50:02 PM
He enjoyed the pomp of the role, hosting events etc.
A bit like the Eton Meff in No10
