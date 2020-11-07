Rudy Giuliani made a lot of wild claims about illegitimate elections, several journalists left early because he forgot to even include flimsy evidence for those claims.
Tweet motherfucker!Tweet.
why the fuck there was some respect towards that guy in early 2000's right after he was mayor. I remember even my Democrat friends saying he is gonna be a great candidate etc. Is it because people had no idea he is bat shite crazy and moron?
It's just great isn't it?
Congrats to Biden-Harris! Let's hope they can do good things. It shouldn't be too hard to improve on Trump, but they have a lot to deal with. As for Trump - he won't be missed. Now the entire world knows what it's like to have a narcissist in charge. America, please let's not go down that route ever again.
Bells ringing at Paris and Berlinhttps://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/1325164686732529666
She probably went for him so she could do the Ive got a boyfriend line when Donald ogled her...
and if looks could kill
Sporting the white hat of surrender! He looks a defeated thing and he knows it.
she should do some porn and make us all happy.
Those are a pair of dead eyes.
This whole thread on the Gulliani presser is amazing. https://twitter.com/_RichardHall/status/1325088995773132803
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]