why the fuck there was some respect towards that guy in early 2000's right after he was mayor. I remember even my Democrat friends saying he is gonna be a great candidate etc. Is it because people had no idea he is bat shite crazy and moron?



Well John Oliver (ahem) did a segment on him which basically revealed that he's ALWAYS been like this, and his behaviour after 9/11 was the exception to the rule. For those who knew, yeah he WAS always this bat shit, but he got his shit together during that period - then he spent the next decade trying to trade off it.