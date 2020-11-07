« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12600 on: Today at 08:54:06 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:42:22 PM
Rudy Giuliani made a lot of wild claims about illegitimate elections, several journalists left early because he forgot to even include flimsy evidence for those claims.

They all went to the dildo shop.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12601 on: Today at 08:56:50 PM »
It will be the same shite. Rigged election, threat to democracy, lots of exclamation marks, perhaps barely hidden racism and inciting violence
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12602 on: Today at 08:57:04 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:48:15 PM
Tweet motherfucker!
Tweet.
:wellin

Dig the hole deeper
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12603 on: Today at 08:57:21 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:42:22 PM
Rudy Giuliani made a lot of wild claims about illegitimate elections, several journalists left early because he forgot to even include flimsy evidence for those claims.
why the fuck there was some respect towards that guy in early 2000's right after he was mayor. I remember even my Democrat friends saying he is gonna be a great candidate etc. Is it because people had no idea he is bat shite crazy and moron?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12604 on: Today at 08:59:49 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:57:21 PM
why the fuck there was some respect towards that guy in early 2000's right after he was mayor. I remember even my Democrat friends saying he is gonna be a great candidate etc. Is it because people had no idea he is bat shite crazy and moron?
John Oliver covered it one week. He got the 9/11 goodwill but was always a creep and he married his cousin.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12605 on: Today at 09:00:13 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:40:21 PM
It's just great isn't it?
Very very good
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12606 on: Today at 09:01:10 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 08:52:33 PM
Congrats to Biden-Harris! Let's hope they can do good things. It shouldn't be too hard to improve on Trump, but they have a lot to deal with.

As for Trump - he won't be missed. Now the entire world knows what it's like to have a narcissist in charge. America, please let's not go down that route ever again.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12607 on: Today at 09:01:34 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:48:15 PM
Tweet motherfucker!
Tweet.



and if looks could kill  ;)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12608 on: Today at 09:05:01 PM »
World leaders congratulate Biden. Trump is being ignored by the world. :)
https://www.aol.co.uk/news/2020/11/07/global-leaders-react-to-joe-bidens-election-win/
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12609 on: Today at 09:05:54 PM »
Quote from: stara on Today at 08:25:02 PM
Bells ringing at Paris and Berlin
https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/1325164686732529666

I want that orange cnut to realise just how much he is utterly despised the world over.  He may convince itself it's jealousy, but I don't care - as long as he feels the hate, and the laughter.

Caligula once said, "Let them hate me, as long as they fear me".  Well nobody will have reason to fear Trump anymore soon. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12610 on: Today at 09:08:15 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:35:47 PM
She probably went for him so she could do the Ive got a boyfriend line when Donald ogled her...

It would not surprise me at all if none of Ivanka's three children are Jared's, and he's only there to keep up appearances - if you know what I mean...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12611 on: Today at 09:09:39 PM »
Quote from: stara on Today at 09:01:34 PM


and if looks could kill  ;)

Sporting the white hat of surrender! He looks a defeated thing and he knows it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12612 on: Today at 09:11:00 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:57:21 PM
why the fuck there was some respect towards that guy in early 2000's right after he was mayor. I remember even my Democrat friends saying he is gonna be a great candidate etc. Is it because people had no idea he is bat shite crazy and moron?

Well John Oliver (ahem) did a segment on him which basically revealed that he's ALWAYS been like this, and his behaviour after 9/11 was the exception to the rule.  For those who knew, yeah he WAS always this bat shit, but he got his shit together during that period - then he spent the next decade trying to trade off it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12613 on: Today at 09:12:02 PM »
Quote from: stara on Today at 09:01:34 PM


and if looks could kill  ;)

Those are a pair of dead eyes. ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12614 on: Today at 09:12:14 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:09:39 PM
Sporting the white hat of surrender! He looks a defeated thing and he knows it.
He looks like he's been crying. Shame.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12615 on: Today at 09:13:14 PM »
Giualliani also played a big part in the RECO act and cleaning out the mob in New York. He however is still a gobshite

What happend to Trumps hair, has that face of a smacked horses ass
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12616 on: Today at 09:13:15 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:43:23 PM
she should do some porn and make us all happy.
Of the golden shower variety?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12617 on: Today at 09:17:12 PM »
Such a LOSER! SAD!!!!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12618 on: Today at 09:17:59 PM »
Has pumpkin head said anything since he lost?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12619 on: Today at 09:18:06 PM »
Biden now up 37,469 in Penn.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12620 on: Today at 09:18:15 PM »
This whole thread on the Gulliani presser is amazing. :lmao


https://twitter.com/_RichardHall/status/1325114568721506305
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12621 on: Today at 09:19:43 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:12:02 PM
Those are a pair of dead eyes. ;D
Black eyes, like a doll's eyes.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12622 on: Today at 09:20:10 PM »
