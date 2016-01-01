He shouldn't be spouting the disingenuous bullshit about working together when even before trump, the gop had been shitting over the entire idea of bipartisan for a long time.



If CNN are going to have these people on in the name of balance, they certainly shouldn't give them a free pass to come out with this stuff and should be questioned on stuff like rushing through an unqualified SC appointment about a week before an election.



That's less of an argument against having him on and more of an argument for the hosts to be more critical of the guests.CNNs viewership is predominantly democrats anyway, so I think its quite valuable for their viewership to get a glimpse of the "the other side" is thinking.The post election platitudes of working together are always hollow, not just now. Once the new administration begins the senate (assuming it remains in Republican hands will fight most legislation with tooth and nail, but that's no difference to the past)