US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11920 on: Today at 02:58:56 AM
Santorum is trying to claim that the provisional ballots are heavily republican in Pa
Schmidt

  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11921 on: Today at 03:00:29 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:53:00 AM
Just listening to some of Fungal Bollocks' fanatics. They disturb me. They can't see or understand that any so called leader that divides a people is no leader at all. The things he's said and done, especially regarding the virus, have massively impacted his chances. He's so fucking thick, he won't even admit to that, let alone realise it. As for the Trump lunatics, though: there's going to be big issues with those when its called.

His supporters are all middle aged Karens, they'll stomp their feet and chant their bullshit and feel untouchable, but the moment the police get involved they'll run off home to rant on twitter.
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11922 on: Today at 03:00:38 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:58:56 AM
Santorum is trying to claim that the provisional ballots are heavily republican in Pa

Not sure thats going to be true though, as apparently 52% of unreturned mail in ballots were Dems, and only 34% were Reps.

So unless the Dems who requested them just didnt bother, and the Reps all went and voted, I cant see how theyd get even close to enough.
Macphisto80

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11923 on: Today at 03:05:44 AM
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:00:29 AM
His supporters are all middle aged Karens, they'll stomp their feet and chant their bullshit and feel untouchable, but the moment the police get involved they'll run off home to rant on twitter.
I don't know. Over 60 million of them. There's bound to be a few headcases willing to stick to their principles.
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11924 on: Today at 03:06:45 AM
One of the reasons they know the provisionals aren't going to be as heavily for Trump as he needs is where they're coming from. May be some rural places that they'll tilt towards Trump, but so far they've been pretty much inline with the general proportion of the counties. And there's a load of them coming from the cities and suburbs Biden is winning 4 and change to 1. On top of that, Biden's looking like having a 40k to 50k lead so Trump needs to have been chosen on 80% of them. Santorum isn't bipolar - he's just disingenuous and stupid.
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11925 on: Today at 03:22:30 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:06:45 AM
One of the reasons they know the provisionals aren't going to be as heavily for Trump as he needs is where they're coming from. May be some rural places that they'll tilt towards Trump, but so far they've been pretty much inline with the general proportion of the counties. And there's a load of them coming from the cities and suburbs Biden is winning 4 and change to 1.

Yup CNN just did a breakdown and there is only 1 county which is currently red which has a decent number of provisional ballots - the rest are all from very blue counties.
newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11926 on: Today at 03:29:32 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:22:30 AM
Yup CNN just did a breakdown and there is only 1 county which is currently red which has a decent number of provisional ballots - the rest are all from very blue counties.

Oh I fully agree. I was commenting earlier on how Santorum was trying to prolong it and make it seem like Tramp still had a chance.
ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11927 on: Today at 03:29:52 AM
djahern

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11928 on: Today at 03:32:57 AM
Starting to be odd now that no media outlet has called this, theyd usually be in a scramble to get there first.

We kind of know fox wont call it, I wonder if the rest have been asked not to call yet to give Trump one last chance to concede first and avoid the rabbit hole the country goes down if Biden declares victory and Trump doubles down again.

rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11929 on: Today at 03:35:29 AM
Just call the thing and let the likes of King and Tapper go home to bed
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11930 on: Today at 03:35:29 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:32:57 AM
Starting to be odd now that no media outlet has called this, theyd usually be in a scramble to get there first.

We kind of know fox wont call it, I wonder if the rest have been asked not to call yet to give Trump one last chance to concede first and avoid the rabbit hole the country goes down if Biden declares victory and Trump doubles down again.

It really looks like theyve been told not to declare it. Its just too bizarre for them all to not do so yet.
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11931 on: Today at 03:37:04 AM
In all of the focus on Pennsylvania, Nevada also can (should) be called. Which would declare the election too for AP and, erm, Fox.
rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11932 on: Today at 03:37:37 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:32:57 AM
Starting to be odd now that no media outlet has called this, theyd usually be in a scramble to get there first.

We kind of know fox wont call it, I wonder if the rest have been asked not to call yet to give Trump one last chance to concede first and avoid the rabbit hole the country goes down if Biden declares victory and Trump doubles down again.

It's overly cautious at this point. I think its a mix of being precise and not wanting to fuck it up, while also worrying about Trump's inevitable reaction and what his base will do.
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11933 on: Today at 03:39:40 AM
Biden just added another 1,500 in PA.

No more until morning there - Allegheny County that is.

Edit - 1,703.

Lead now 28,833.

Just call it. Even the administrator there said its clear where this is going.
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11934 on: Today at 03:44:32 AM
Administrator made me laugh. He wants the call too so the reporters will fuck off and leave him and his staff alone. ;D

---

Audience of one for Fox. Ingraham talking about how to lose like an adult.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Acyn/status/1324918336988221441

(Twitter video, sorry)
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11935 on: Today at 03:50:01 AM
Biden up now.
newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11936 on: Today at 03:56:03 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:50:01 AM
Biden up now.

another Presidential speech better than anything Tramp gave in 4 years.
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11937 on: Today at 03:56:58 AM
Night and day the difference between that incomprehensible rant from Trump and this from Biden. He may stumble over the odd word but he at least makes complete sense and its easy to follow and take in what he is saying.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11938 on: Today at 03:57:43 AM
Biden is leading by more votes than Trump won the election by four years ago. Why aren't they calling it? CNN was giddy in projecting Trump very early four years ago and now they're suddenly on the side of caution.
oojason

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11939 on: Today at 04:03:56 AM

Good Presidential speech from Biden there - got the message over that he now has a mandate, there are many tough issues ahead etc. And also with words that he'll be the President for everyone in the US - including those who didn't vote for him.

Not only a stark contrast to Trump's speech last night - but Trump's words and actions to anyone who isn't 'nice' to him during his 4 years of division, hate and ego.
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11940 on: Today at 04:10:31 AM
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Coronavirus.
newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11941 on: Today at 04:11:59 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:10:31 AM
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Im sad. No really.
kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11942 on: Today at 04:26:29 AM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:29:52 AM
One for fans of The Avengers

https://twitter.com/_gh0stn/status/1324801623781122048

:lmao

I lost it when John Lewis, John McCain, RBG turned up.
leroy

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11943 on: Today at 04:29:04 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:53:00 AM
Just listening to some of Fungal Bollocks' fanatics. They disturb me. They can't see or understand that any so called leader that divides a people is no leader at all. The things he's said and done, especially regarding the virus, have massively impacted his chances. He's so fucking thick, he won't even admit to that, let alone realise it. As for the Trump lunatics, though: there's going to be big issues with those when its called.

They're the types that dont think they are racist but dont want "those types" moving into their neighborhood or dating their kids.  So someone who acts racist but loudly says he's not racist really touches something deep in them.
Dench57

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11944 on: Today at 04:38:42 AM
you've lost to a corpse in a suit Donald. fucking brilliant. fascinated to see how this big orange c*nt plays this over the next 24hrs
Mr_Shane

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11945 on: Today at 04:53:19 AM
Did he not say he will leave the country if he loses?
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11946 on: Today at 05:03:11 AM
Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will be on from 11pm until 7am for the 3rd day running.  :o
Dench57

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11947 on: Today at 05:10:52 AM
feel like this CNN crew are basically my family at this point
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11948 on: Today at 05:19:01 AM
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:10:52 AM
feel like this CNN crew are basically my family at this point

It'll be a travesty if some of them don't win Emmys for this
Avens

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11949 on: Today at 05:25:32 AM
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 04:53:19 AM
Did he not say he will leave the country if he loses?

Wish he'd leave the planet to be honest.
Avens

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11950 on: Today at 06:07:12 AM
Biden's lead in Georgia is over 4,000 now.
