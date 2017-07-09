One of the reasons they know the provisionals aren't going to be as heavily for Trump as he needs is where they're coming from. May be some rural places that they'll tilt towards Trump, but so far they've been pretty much inline with the general proportion of the counties. And there's a load of them coming from the cities and suburbs Biden is winning 4 and change to 1. On top of that, Biden's looking like having a 40k to 50k lead so Trump needs to have been chosen on 80% of them. Santorum isn't bipolar - he's just disingenuous and stupid.