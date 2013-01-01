« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 281693 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,144
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 02:58:56 AM »
Santorum is trying to claim that the provisional ballots are heavily republican in Pa
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 03:00:29 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:53:00 AM
Just listening to some of Fungal Bollocks' fanatics. They disturb me. They can't see or understand that any so called leader that divides a people is no leader at all. The things he's said and done, especially regarding the virus, have massively impacted his chances. He's so fucking thick, he won't even admit to that, let alone realise it. As for the Trump lunatics, though: there's going to be big issues with those when its called.

His supporters are all middle aged Karens, they'll stomp their feet and chant their bullshit and feel untouchable, but the moment the police get involved they'll run off home to rant on twitter.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,570
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 03:00:38 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:58:56 AM
Santorum is trying to claim that the provisional ballots are heavily republican in Pa

Not sure thats going to be true though, as apparently 52% of unreturned mail in ballots were Dems, and only 34% were Reps.

So unless the Dems who requested them just didnt bother, and the Reps all went and voted, I cant see how theyd get even close to enough.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,910
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 03:05:44 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:00:29 AM
His supporters are all middle aged Karens, they'll stomp their feet and chant their bullshit and feel untouchable, but the moment the police get involved they'll run off home to rant on twitter.
I don't know. Over 60 million of them. There's bound to be a few headcases willing to stick to their principles.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 03:06:45 AM »
One of the reasons they know the provisionals aren't going to be as heavily for Trump as he needs is where they're coming from. May be some rural places that they'll tilt towards Trump, but so far they've been pretty much inline with the general proportion of the counties. And there's a load of them coming from the cities and suburbs Biden is winning 4 and change to 1. On top of that, Biden's looking like having a 40k to 50k lead so Trump needs to have been chosen on 80% of them. Santorum isn't bipolar - he's just disingenuous and stupid.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 