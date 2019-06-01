It still horrifies me how a member of the public can just stroll past in full body armour carrying multiple guns including what looks like a fully automatic.... and that's normal.



I always get the feeling those people get some sort of arousal from dressing and acting that way. These are likely people who have never served in the military, but they get to act out their fantasy in the safety of a car park. The tactical gear, the guns, the whole aesthetic of acting alpha...these people get off on it.