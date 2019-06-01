« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11680 on: Today at 08:58:07 PM
does American tv have basically 5 mins of content and then 5 mins of adverts and then rinse and repeat. I don't know how they put up with it full time
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11681 on: Today at 09:00:05 PM
does American tv have basically 5 mins of content and then 5 mins of adverts and then rinse and repeat. I don't know how they put up with it full time

I think some chat shows go to commercial in last two min, come back and the host says bye then goes to commercial again!!!! :/
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11682 on: Today at 09:01:21 PM
It still horrifies me how a member of the public can just stroll past in full body armour carrying multiple guns including what looks like a fully automatic.... and that's normal.
I always get the feeling those people get some sort of arousal from dressing and acting that way. These are likely people who have never served in the military, but they get to act out their fantasy in the safety of a car park. The tactical gear, the guns, the whole aesthetic of acting alpha...these people get off on it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11683 on: Today at 09:01:53 PM
It still horrifies me how a member of the public can just stroll past in full body armour carrying multiple guns including what looks like a fully automatic.... and that's normal.

I used to work near Scotland Yard and sometimes they would have armed police just wondering around the area and they used to shit me up a bit, never mind civilians walking around armed like they are just coming back from patrol in Kabul.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11684 on: Today at 09:02:10 PM
does American tv have basically 5 mins of content and then 5 mins of adverts and then rinse and repeat. I don't know how they put up with it full time
Have you ever watched an NFL game? I actually like the sport but how anyone can abide that much advertising is beyond me.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #11685 on: Today at 09:02:12 PM
does American tv have basically 5 mins of content and then 5 mins of adverts and then rinse and repeat. I don't know how they put up with it full time

Yes, and almost all of the adverts are for prescription drugs with all kinds of side affects followed by 'ask your doctor for x y or z'

Mental
