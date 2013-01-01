I understood the impeachment enquiry was related to influencing Ukraine, but in the end he wasn't impeached, so can anything happen over that now? What's the story on Tax evasion, has he avoided prosecution because he was president? Again, does that change now?
...Karl Rove, who on Wednesday morning said the mass fraud that Trump is alleging isnt going to happen in America.Some hanky-panky always goes on, and there are already reports of poll watchers in Philadelphia not being allowed to do their jobs, Rove said. But stealing hundreds of thousands of votes would require a conspiracy on the scale of a James Bond movie. That isnt going to happen. Lets repeat that: that isnt going to happen.https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/06/republicans-break-ranks-with-donald-trump-over-baseless-vote-claim
Maricopa Co. (Az) figures closer than expected.
Trump continues to close the gap, but he's still a good 5% off the pace he needs to win it.
He was impeached.
Yeah I never expected him to be impeached so I'm just wondering if he can still be done for Ukraine, I mean would would be the process? Are you saying he owe's millions rather than paid it? Do you think the IRS are just waiting for the opportunity? I'm guessing they can't act whilst he's still president, a large part of me feels that none of this will stick to him, he'll get away with it.
New York are ready and waiting, I don't know what they have on Trump. neither does Trump I believe. getting back to my original post, Trump knows he's going to face some very serious problems after he is booted out of the White house, maybe he thinks is only hope is it all gets brushed under the carpet in the hope of uniting the country.
Dave Wasserman @RedistrictBreaking: 61k new Maricopa Co. ballots added...Trump 31,768 (53%)Biden 28,285 (46%)Huge deal: that's not a good enough pace for Trump.
Do we know how members of the military are voting? Are they generally Trump fans? He's quite proud of the military, especially the weapons, particularly the big one's.
The look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial don't worry Eric, we have 9.99 fares next time you're in Europehttps://twitter.com/Ryanair/status/1324301811331850240
