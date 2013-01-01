« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 273021 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11400 on: Today at 04:00:13 PM »
Would be hilarious if they do a recount in Georgia based on Trumps request and they find uncounted votes for Biden and he wins by a bigger margin :D
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11401 on: Today at 04:01:47 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:42:12 PM
I understood the impeachment enquiry was related to influencing Ukraine, but in the end he wasn't impeached, so can anything happen over that now? What's the story on Tax evasion, has he avoided prosecution because he was president? Again, does that change now?

He was impeached.  He just wasn't convicted. The impeachment remains though.  Whether he can be prosecuted as a civilian for what he was charged for under the impeachment remains to be seen, but there's a barrel load of evidence in Mueller's report that can be worked from regardless.

But yes; basically there's an unwritten rule that you can't charge a sitting president, so now all bets are off.  And the charges he faces from NYC are pardon-proof. 
Online Seebab

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11402 on: Today at 04:02:54 PM »
It is nice to see that Biden has a great team behind him advising him on these matters. Give you much confidence. The responses from his campaign have been really great so far.
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11403 on: Today at 04:03:14 PM »
Since the 1988 election, Republicans have won 1 popular vote for president (out of 8 ).
Online Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11404 on: Today at 04:05:15 PM »
Maricopa Co. (Az) figures closer than expected.
Online Giono

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11405 on: Today at 04:05:20 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:31:59 PM
...Karl Rove, who on Wednesday morning said the mass fraud that Trump is alleging isnt going to happen in America.

Some hanky-panky always goes on, and there are already reports of poll watchers in Philadelphia not being allowed to do their jobs, Rove said. But stealing hundreds of thousands of votes would require a conspiracy on the scale of a James Bond movie. That isnt going to happen. Lets repeat that: that isnt going to happen.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/06/republicans-break-ranks-with-donald-trump-over-baseless-vote-claim

The current GOP is Karl Rove's creation.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11406 on: Today at 04:05:22 PM »
Doesn't look like Trump is getting enough in Arizona
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11407 on: Today at 04:05:47 PM »
The Gritizens of Philadelphia County are probably going to be the final nail in the coffin for Trump.

Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11408 on: Today at 04:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 04:05:15 PM
Maricopa Co. (Az) figures closer than expected.

Trump continues to close the gap, but he's still a good 5% off the pace he needs to win it.
Online wige

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11409 on: Today at 04:08:24 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:07:18 PM
Trump continues to close the gap, but he's still a good 5% off the pace he needs to win it.

What % of the count is there left?
Online Yosser0_0

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11410 on: Today at 04:08:41 PM »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:57:47 PM
He was impeached.

Sorry, I meant convicted. So given that he's been aquitted of the charges, does that mean he can't be charged over the Ukraine issue?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 04:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:07:18 PM
Trump continues to close the gap, but he's still a good 5% off the pace he needs to win it.

Stop the fucking count.
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11412 on: Today at 04:10:21 PM »
Dave Wasserman  @Redistrict
Breaking: 61k new Maricopa Co. ballots added...

Trump 31,768 (53%)
Biden 28,285 (46%)

Huge deal: that's not a good enough pace for Trump.
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11413 on: Today at 04:10:25 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:56:54 PM
Yeah I never expected him to be impeached so I'm just wondering if he can still be done for Ukraine, I mean would would be the process? Are you saying he owe's millions rather than paid it? Do you think the IRS are just waiting for the opportunity? I'm guessing they can't act whilst he's still president, a large part of me feels that none of this will stick to him, he'll get away with it.
New York are ready and waiting, I don't know what they have on Trump. neither does Trump I believe. getting back to my original post, Trump knows he's going to face some very serious problems after he is booted out of the White house, maybe he thinks is only hope is it all gets brushed under the carpet in the hope of uniting the country.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11414 on: Today at 04:14:58 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:10:25 PM
New York are ready and waiting, I don't know what they have on Trump. neither does Trump I believe. getting back to my original post, Trump knows he's going to face some very serious problems after he is booted out of the White house, maybe he thinks is only hope is it all gets brushed under the carpet in the hope of uniting the country.


This is the problem when your MO is to pick fights with people and 'energise' your fanbase. Those people are going to remember it and get you back later down the line.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11415 on: Today at 04:15:46 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:10:21 PM
Dave Wasserman  @Redistrict
Breaking: 61k new Maricopa Co. ballots added...

Trump 31,768 (53%)
Biden 28,285 (46%)

Huge deal: that's not a good enough pace for Trump.

Nerds I'm following reckon this just increases the 'run rate' Trump needs. Now at 60% of the vote needed.
Online Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11416 on: Today at 04:16:53 PM »
22/1 he is now.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11417 on: Today at 04:16:55 PM »
Now up by about 9k in Penn.
Online lamad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11418 on: Today at 04:17:20 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:48:15 PM
Do we know how members of the military are voting? Are they generally Trump fans? He's quite proud of the military, especially the weapons, particularly the big one's.
He has shat all over the military. Forget about the hardware. For example he has repeadedly insulted John McCain, even after McCain's death. Apparently this is a major reason for the probable flip in Arizona (McCain's widow recently endorsed Biden). He also insulted parents of dead soldiers. From what I have heard from Americans involved with military personnel, no, many of them are not Trump fans.
Offline Samie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11419 on: Today at 04:18:49 PM »
The look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial
 
don't worry Eric, we have 9.99 fares next time you're in Europe




https://twitter.com/Ryanair/status/1324301811331850240
Online Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11420 on: Today at 04:20:53 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:49 PM
The look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial
 
don't worry Eric, we have 9.99 fares next time you're in Europe




https://twitter.com/Ryanair/status/1324301811331850240

I know his family are evil, but surely that's going too far, can't they just lock them up?   ;D
Online Giono

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11421 on: Today at 04:22:15 PM »
Online TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11422 on: Today at 04:22:26 PM »
Another increase in PA
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11423 on: Today at 04:22:29 PM »
All the bullshit and posturing coming from the Trump camp, FOX, the alt-right social media shitheads, the GOP etc. just seems to be designed to set up their own "stab in the back" myth
Online 12C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11424 on: Today at 04:23:38 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:49 PM
The look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial
 
don't worry Eric, we have 9.99 fares next time you're in Europe




https://twitter.com/Ryanair/status/1324301811331850240

Con Air ?
