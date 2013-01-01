I understood the impeachment enquiry was related to influencing Ukraine, but in the end he wasn't impeached, so can anything happen over that now? What's the story on Tax evasion, has he avoided prosecution because he was president? Again, does that change now?



He was impeached. He just wasn't convicted. The impeachment remains though. Whether he can be prosecuted as a civilian for what he was charged for under the impeachment remains to be seen, but there's a barrel load of evidence in Mueller's report that can be worked from regardless.But yes; basically there's an unwritten rule that you can't charge a sitting president, so now all bets are off. And the charges he faces from NYC are pardon-proof.