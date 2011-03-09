NYT's Nate Cohn:



"It's just a matter of time.



Here's what's left to be counted, as we head into the possible/likely day of decision for Biden



In Pennsylvania, Biden is on track to amass a lead of around 80k votes before provisional ballots get counted. I'd think that will be enough for the networks to make a projection.

We don't know the provisionals, but eye-balling the results I'm guessing there's a lot in Philly.



There's just not much left in Georgia at this point, where we have a scattering of absentee votes and then the provisional/cured/abs/military extraneous stuff. It's really close. There won't be a call. But right now I just don't see the votes for Trump without errors or surprises



In Arizona, Trump continues to gain at a pace that's *just* shy of what he needs to take the state, but close enough that you can't rule out the possibility that he squeaks it out. We'll have a better idea with the next wave of Maricopa votes



And in Nevada, I think we can expect a call with the next wave of ballots. If that happens, we could be in an interesting spot where Fox/AP either call the election based on a bad AZ call. Also possible: they take PA as well to have some cushion.



People aren't scared [of calling the election]. The networks really often don't call races this close until the recount thresholds are cleared. You saw it in Michigan earlier this week, for ex, and that was painfully obvious"