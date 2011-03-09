« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 269008 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 12:32:24 PM »
Kaitlan Collins, always a favourite
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 12:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:09:37 PM
Whoever writes the titles and news alerts for CNN is the real MotM of this whole thing.

SNIP

Perhaps a scouser?
 ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 12:35:42 PM »
The Republican Party are honestly despicable scum

China and Russia must be rubbing their hands on this. Russia must be thinking this is even better than a Trump win. America has zero ground to be commenting on the legitimacy of any other nation's elections after this. They've undermined their own country completely.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 12:36:00 PM »
remember just before the 2016 election that CNN was basically unwatchable. Just dem operatives and politicians at one trying desperately to beat back wave after wave from Trump hack after Trump hack.

they've really turned it around.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 12:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:05:30 PM
I saw that. I think they've not swapped the names around when they put Biden in the lead. Should say Biden is averaging 65.1% rather than Trump.

Fixed now I think - Trump averaging around 30% but needs 60%.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 12:36:54 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 12:13:14 PM
King's energy is insane. He's barely dropped a beat since we saw him 3 days ago!

Atlanta is the home of Coca-Cola.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 12:39:26 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 12:13:14 PM
King's energy is insane. He's barely dropped a beat since we saw him 3 days ago!

Sign King!!!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 12:40:27 PM »
BBC Fact check on Trumps claims.

Trump: "I've been talking about mail-in voting for a long time. It's really destroyed our system. It's a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt."

Mr Trump has posted more than 70 tweets casting doubt on mail-in voting, referencing voter fraud or "rigged" elections since April.

But there is no evidence the system is corrupt.

Electoral fraud is very rare in the United States - the rate is less than 0.0009%, according to a 2017 study by the Brennan Center for Justice. There's no evidence to suggest it's been a major issue at this election either.

The president himself has voted by post in the past. He lived outside the state he was registered in, Florida, and requested a postal vote.

This is known as an absentee ballot, which Mr Trump has said he is in favour of because he believes it has better safeguards.

But he has made a distinction with other forms of mail-in voting, such as when states automatically send out ballots to all registered voters.

Oregon and Utah have done so successfully in previous elections
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-us-2020-54837926
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 12:41:34 PM »
"It's time for Republicans to grow spines"

:lmao Jake Tapper goes in two-footed
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 12:44:38 PM »
How have the numbers in NC not moved at all in over 24 hours? Or am I seeing crooked?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 12:48:41 PM »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 10:59:11 AM
I believe that 8500 are theoretical ones they COULD receive if they receive them all back. The fact they hadnt until yesterday, to me, means most of those wont come in. Time will tell tho...
Ah yes that makes sense and is a fair point, if Biden can get around 4000 ahead in Georgia then that should be enough, irrespective of what he gets from the Provisionals (not all of these will count and the overseas ballots) as presumably he will also win his share of those, might be tight though depending on the margin
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 12:49:04 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 12:44:38 PM
How have the numbers in NC not moved at all in over 24 hours? Or am I seeing crooked?
They haven't been counting
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 12:53:35 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:32:24 PM
Kaitlan Collins, always a favourite
My name's Ray K and I approve this message.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 12:54:14 PM »
Let's not forget the orange one was at it 4 years ago, saying he'd only except the votes if he won, he only won on the EC, he lost the popular vote, so claiming fraud is nothing new, the only thing that's fake is his tan.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 12:56:26 PM »
CNN seriously needs to bin off rick santorum after this election, all very well wanting republicans on their show, but zero point if he's going to parrot trump's conspiracy bullshit and not treat it critically.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 12:59:57 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 12:16:25 PM
Can anyone help out with a link to a livestream for CNN? (for people outside of US/UK)
All of these usually work (not just during an election):
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  3, 2020, 10:42:45 PM
All three of these usually work. If one drops, switch.

https://ustv247.tv/cnn-live-stream/

https://www.livenewsnow.com/american/cnn-news-usa.html

https://ustvgo.tv/cnn-live-streaming-free/

You can also watch MSNBC (or FoxNews, if that floats your boat) at any of them.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 01:03:44 PM »
Lot of top republicans coming out on Fox supporting the c*nts claims apparently. Absolute pond scum.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 01:05:44 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:03:44 PM
Lot of top republicans coming out on Fox supporting the c*nts claims apparently. Absolute pond scum.

Abject losers.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 01:12:58 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:45:02 AM
"Any minute now" CNN talk for 'sometime in the next hour'  ;D

Also see:
"Coming up soon" = In around 1-3 hours

"Any moment" = About an hour

"It's going to happen right now" = In about 20-30 minutes


You should also add: "Breaking News" = something that has happened three hours ago and has been discussed up and down the news since then...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 01:14:14 PM »
@NawadayJaimie
Expecting well see a revocation of bail hearing for Bannon hit the docket shortly as well.
**
Turns out calling for federal officials to be headed has consequences
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11100 on: Today at 01:14:57 PM »
I don't understand this from the Guardian.

Wall Street is supposed to hate uncertainty but as the fight over the presidential contest continues, investors couldnt be happier.

If, as appears likely, Joe Biden wins, he will become the first president since George HW Bush to enter office without control of both the House and Senate  an outcome that indicates at least two years of legislative gridlock.

If I remember rightly Trump never had both houses either did he or did it change in the mid-terms?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 01:15:56 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:03:44 PM
Lot of top republicans coming out on Fox supporting the c*nts claims apparently. Absolute pond scum.
Lots of them staying quiet too. The kings is dead, and now the fight for control of the party has started.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 01:16:19 PM »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 01:14:57 PM
I don't understand this from the Guardian.

Wall Street is supposed to hate uncertainty but as the fight over the presidential contest continues, investors couldnt be happier.

If, as appears likely, Joe Biden wins, he will become the first president since George HW Bush to enter office without control of both the House and Senate  an outcome that indicates at least two years of legislative gridlock.

If I remember rightly Trump never had both houses either did he or did it change in the mid-terms?


I think it's because if Biden wins global relations will improve but he won't be able to put up taxes
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 01:16:23 PM »
Jesus whats CNNs definition of soon 😀
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 01:17:29 PM »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 01:14:57 PM
I don't understand this from the Guardian.

Wall Street is supposed to hate uncertainty but as the fight over the presidential contest continues, investors couldnt be happier.

If, as appears likely, Joe Biden wins, he will become the first president since George HW Bush to enter office without control of both the House and Senate  an outcome that indicates at least two years of legislative gridlock.

If I remember rightly Trump never had both houses either did he or did it change in the mid-terms?


Republicans lost the house of representatives in the 2018 mid-terms.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11105 on: Today at 01:18:36 PM »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 01:14:57 PM
I don't understand this from the Guardian.

Wall Street is supposed to hate uncertainty but as the fight over the presidential contest continues, investors couldnt be happier.

If, as appears likely, Joe Biden wins, he will become the first president since George HW Bush to enter office without control of both the House and Senate  an outcome that indicates at least two years of legislative gridlock.

If I remember rightly Trump never had both houses either did he or did it change in the mid-terms?

GOP controlled everything from 2017 to the midterms at the end of 2018.  That's why it was so unbelievable that he couldn't get rid of Obamacare - mainly because he was so incompetent.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11106 on: Today at 01:18:52 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 01:16:23 PM
Jesus whats CNNs definition of soon 😀

Within one circadian cycle of John King?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11107 on: Today at 01:20:20 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 01:16:23 PM
Jesus whats CNNs definition of soon 😀

Any minute now...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11108 on: Today at 01:20:33 PM »
McConnell *sort of* has broken cover.

I don`t know how to post the tweet. Perhaps someone would oblige.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11109 on: Today at 01:20:59 PM »
The amount of adverts on CNN is a bit of a pisstake.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11110 on: Today at 01:21:26 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:18:36 PM
GOP controlled everything from 2017 to the midterms at the end of 2018.  That's why it was so unbelievable that he couldn't get rid of Obamacare - mainly because he was so incompetent.

I'm starting to think Republicans don't want to get rid of Obamacare as it's too popular, and there would be an outcry from a large section of Republican voters if they lost ACA. They just want it as an issue to energise their right wing about socialism.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11111 on: Today at 01:22:19 PM »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 01:14:57 PM
I don't understand this from the Guardian.

Wall Street is supposed to hate uncertainty but as the fight over the presidential contest continues, investors couldnt be happier.

If, as appears likely, Joe Biden wins, he will become the first president since George HW Bush to enter office without control of both the House and Senate  an outcome that indicates at least two years of legislative gridlock.

If I remember rightly Trump never had both houses either did he or did it change in the mid-terms?

It means the markets love centrist Dems with limited power to make real change.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11112 on: Today at 01:23:00 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 01:16:23 PM
Jesus whats CNNs definition of soon 😀

 ;D

Imagine John King going to meet his mates for the match.

- "John you have the tickets mate it starts in 20 minutes, how long you gonna be!!?"

- "I'll be there soon"

- "Ah for fucks sake John!!"
