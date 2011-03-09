BBC Fact check on Trumps claims.Trump: "I've been talking about mail-in voting for a long time. It's really destroyed our system. It's a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt."Mr Trump has posted more than 70 tweets casting doubt on mail-in voting, referencing voter fraud or "rigged" elections since April.But there is no evidence the system is corrupt.Electoral fraud is very rare in the United States - the rate is less than 0.0009%, according to a 2017 study by the Brennan Center for Justice. There's no evidence to suggest it's been a major issue at this election either.But he has made a distinction with other forms of mail-in voting, such as when states automatically send out ballots to all registered voters.Oregon and Utah have done so successfully in previous elections