There will be a massive amount of internal fighting within the republican party the next few years, especially if Trump hangs around. One one side you'll have the Trump loyalists/royalists like Hannity, who'll keep obsessing about election fraud, and who will then push for a comeback by Trump or Trump Jr in 4 years. One the other side there is a big group of conservatives who accepted Trump, without liking him, as long as he was winning. That group will now want to move on.



Strategically, the republicans have a huge problem with demographics. Their voter groups are shrinking in size.



It's more likely they'll adjust their party direction to build in that existing message but also incorporate this multi-racial future of America, the demographic changes are inevitable and whilst we're seeing the Democratic party have their self described 'coastal elite' strongholds - we aren't going to see any redistricting to emphasise and leverage these strongholds more towards the general election outcomes.By focusing on the conservatism which is actually strong in 1st/2nd generation immigrant Americans you'd likely see them alongside their core rural voters. We've seen Republicans make gains with black, latino and muslim voters this cycle. These are all demographics which are growing.