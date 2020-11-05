« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10800 on: Today at 08:00:42 AM
Biden will be president, but the key now is the Senate. If the Democrats win the two Georgia seats it's a gamechanger as they'd control the Senate (via the presidency with a tie) and congress.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10801 on: Today at 08:02:54 AM
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 07:54:51 AM
Offshore military ballots as well remiaining in Georgia, no? The "losers" and "suckers" should however swing it further to Biden (you'd think)

It's really tough to say, are these ballots simple grunts, officers, white/black, male/female, I can tell you that regardless of what he said in France, the common white infantrymen will most likely vote Trump, as well as a fair amount of white officers, black and female on the other hand might be more Biden.  It also might depend even on the branch of the military and where they are stationed.  Just don't know, we don't even know how many ballots there will be.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10802 on: Today at 08:04:31 AM
The media have finally found the courage to call him a liar straight out.  For years it was "misleading" and "untrue".
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10803 on: Today at 08:04:31 AM
Just realised - now that Georgia senate has gone to runoff, I think is exponentially less likely that republican senators will endorse Trump's attempt at a coup given it will destroy them in the runoff
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10804 on: Today at 08:04:46 AM
Wow. Down to 600 votes in Georgia now.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10805 on: Today at 08:05:04 AM
Looking forward to watching the Masters next week in the Democratic state of Georgia.

Would that normally be quite a safe Republican state?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10806 on: Today at 08:06:52 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:05:04 AM
Looking forward to watching the Masters next week in the Democratic state of Georgia.

Would that normally be quite a safe Republican state?

Last won by Clinton in 1996 (with assistance by third party Perot).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10807 on: Today at 08:06:56 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:05:04 AM
Looking forward to watching the Masters next week in the Democratic state of Georgia.

Would that normally be quite a safe Republican state?
Hasn't been Democrat since '92.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10808 on: Today at 08:07:00 AM
Anyone with any info on whether Arizona are going to release any more numbers today?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10809 on: Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:05:04 AM
Looking forward to watching the Masters next week in the Democratic state of Georgia.

Would that normally be quite a safe Republican state?

Yes, it hasn't gone Democrat since Clinton in 92, and remember Clinton was a southerner.

Georgia though does have the honor of being Jimmy Carter's home, who in my opinion is probably the best person to be president that is still living, just an amazingly kind and giving man, if not a great president, though he did get kind of screwed by the Republicans manipulating the Iran hostage crisis.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10810 on: Today at 08:10:54 AM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 08:07:00 AM
Anyone with any info on whether Arizona are going to release any more numbers today?
I forgot about them pricks  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10811 on: Today at 08:10:56 AM
No matter the outcome of Senate race, if Biden wins I hope that bloody Democrats take their gloves off and pummel fucking Trump, his GOP enablers and everyone associated with him as hard as possible. No beating around the bush - pummel the fucks into submission.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10812 on: Today at 08:11:55 AM
Trump's lead in PA has been shrinking persistently at a pace of 32K votes per 1% counted, since I started keeping tabs at around 85%.

So Biden should overtake within the next 1% counted and end up winning comfortably.

End point is a little bit open since I am not to sure about the exact % of counted atm, since different sources showing different numbers, but either way it should be comfrotable
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10813 on: Today at 08:24:54 AM
Fuck me. So I finally logged off last night around 1 because after 2 nights of it I was just shattered. I genuinely thought I would wake up to a result but no.....still counting.

I have just seen that Biden has just overtaken him in Georgia (great news, a few days ago that looked unlikely) amd the inevitable is happening in PV. Great stuff. I take it that not great deal else happened other than the shock fall out from Trump's meltdown last night - where frankly he looked and sounded beaten

Right. Coffee. Another day of it.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10814 on: Today at 08:28:41 AM
So woke up to headlines that security detail will be applied to Biden as if he was president.  Wondered why and, to no-ones surprise, it is because the deranged one is now tweeting like a cornered animal.  The danger being of course this drives the lunatic fringe that is his base.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10815 on: Today at 08:30:14 AM
Put some respect on Stacey Abrams name:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/05/stacey-abrams-gets-credit-close-race-trump-biden-georgia/6171489002/

One of the key reasons why Democrats are ready to win Georgia. Her work on increasing voting participation of minorities is incredible and puts the Dems in a great position for January too.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10816 on: Today at 08:37:28 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:28:41 AM
So woke up to headlines that security detail will be applied to Biden as if he was president.  Wondered why and, to no-ones surprise, it is because the deranged one is now tweeting like a cornered animal.  The danger being of course this drives the lunatic fringe that is his base.

Why would any Trumpster want to kill Biden and then have a black woman from California as president?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10817 on: Today at 08:39:55 AM
I think Trump honestly expected burning cars in the streets of Pennsylvania, Georgia and other states, with his supporters burning down buildings counting ballots and chanting "President for life! President for life!"

I think that is what has crushed him most if all. Last night was one, last, desperate and pathetic attempt to rally that section of his support. But there's a difference between support and a power base, and what little Trump has is crumbling away as it Dawn's on him his "people" may bully and intimidate, but very few will up and die for him.

Other than Georgia, I think he has finally blown himself out. There wont be the appetite in the GOP to try and help him steal it. As I said earlier, we might finally be in 25th Amendment territory.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10818 on: Today at 08:40:32 AM
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:37:28 AM
Why would any Trumpster want to kill Biden and then have a black woman from California as president?
I don't think rational thinking applies to these people.

But surely Biden must have had massive protection for a long time already?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10819 on: Today at 08:41:29 AM
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:37:28 AM
Why would any Trumpster want to kill Biden and then have a black woman from California as president?

Because they don't think that far ahead. Or think at all for that matter.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10820 on: Today at 08:41:42 AM
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:37:28 AM
Why would any Trumpster want to kill Biden and then have a black woman from California as president?
They won't think it through that far.
 Can we call him president elect now?
Why do the BBC continually caveat that trump's claims are unsubstantiated? I'm guessing their lawyers have been involved.
( Not that I believe he has a point, but they are happy to bring out flat earthers for balance, so why is it EVERY mention they have to caveat)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10821 on: Today at 08:43:47 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:39:55 AM
I think Trump honestly expected burning cars in the streets of Pennsylvania, Georgia and other states, with his supporters burning down buildings counting ballots and chanting "President for life! President for life!"

I think that is what has crushed him most if all. Last night was one, last, desperate and pathetic attempt to rally that section of his support. But there's a difference between support and a power base, and what little Trump has is crumbling away as it Dawn's on him his "people" may bully and intimidate, but very few will up and die for him.

Other than Georgia, I think he has finally blown himself out. There wont be the appetite in the GOP to try and help him steal it. As I said earlier, we might finally be in 25th Amendment territory.

He'll lose by too much for it to be contested. Chances are he's losing all remaining states, so a big defeat in the electoral college and popular vote. The party aren't going to fight back against that when they've got future elections to fight. They need to focus on the Senate now.

Let's face it Trump's main base are white Boomers and older (same with the Brexit vote here) so while they'll scream and complain, it's not the demographic that's going to riot in the streets. There would have been more disorder if Trump won. They'll shout and shout but they won't actually do anything.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10822 on: Today at 08:44:30 AM
So I have just seen a picture of Kayleigh McEnany putting out his speech last night and rather than just rambling nonsense, it was rambling nonsense written by someone else  :o  I know that he is surrounded by idiots, but that takes a special kind of stupid speech writer - if you would even call them that. Oratory it is not.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10823 on: Today at 08:44:57 AM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:22:05 AM
Which republicans have come out against Trump? Have seen little evidence of this.

Indeed, it has seemed like most have been weakly backing him or in some case like the despicable Graham fully getting behind his fuckwittery.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #10824 on: Today at 08:45:23 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:47 AM
He'll lose by too much for it to be contested. Chances are he's losing all remaining states, so a big defeat in the electoral college and popular vote. The party aren't going to fight back against that when they've got future elections to fight. They need to focus on the Senate now.

Let's face it Trump's main base are white Boomers (same with the Brexit vote here) so while they'll scream and complain, it's not the demographic that's going to riot in the streets. There would have been more disorder if Trump won. They'll shout and shout but they won't actually do anything.

He isn`t going to lose North Carolina
