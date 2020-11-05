I think Trump honestly expected burning cars in the streets of Pennsylvania, Georgia and other states, with his supporters burning down buildings counting ballots and chanting "President for life! President for life!"



I think that is what has crushed him most if all. Last night was one, last, desperate and pathetic attempt to rally that section of his support. But there's a difference between support and a power base, and what little Trump has is crumbling away as it Dawn's on him his "people" may bully and intimidate, but very few will up and die for him.



Other than Georgia, I think he has finally blown himself out. There wont be the appetite in the GOP to try and help him steal it. As I said earlier, we might finally be in 25th Amendment territory.