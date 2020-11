So what's actually happened overnight?



Are we still counting or has the counting been inconclusive?



There's over 1000 posts to read and the dogs are pestering for their walk.



18,000 vote margin in Pennsylvania. Should turn blue in a few hours and that will be that. Georgia should turn blue as well but very marginally so they might not call it today. Not required if he wins PA.Oh and Trump had a press conference where he had a major meltdown.Nevada and Arizona are still on but nothing really matters if PA is won.