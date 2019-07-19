All in all, this was the worst scenario to occur after a straight up Trump victory. A close race where they're still counting ballots days after November 3rd was always going to be ripe for Republicans to exploit. If Biden gets over the line of course. They've planned for this. They're ready. Cue everyone towing the party line as we've just seen with Santorum on CNN. If they lose in the courts, they'll try and instigate a coup by pressuring state electors in states where Biden has won to switch their votes to Trump. It's obviously never happened before in American history, but it's not law either. It's just precedent. They'll just shrug and say there's nothing to say that we can't do it either. There is no shame and nothing they wouldn't stoop down to. If all else fails, they'll instigate violence. They'll openly embrace it and say that it's what you get when you 'steal an election.'



These are dangerous self-serving psychopaths that you underestimate at your own risk. If Santorum wasn't on CNN spouting shit, he'd be in front of those county registrars banging on the doors to be allowed in. If Lindsey Graham wasn't a Senator, and in between his favorite past-time of cross dressing, he'd be spinning up conspiracies on social media that go down the deepest and darkest rabbit holes imaginable. If Ted Cruz wasn't in the Senate, he'd probably be preaching in some mega church somewhere saying that it's God's will that Trump stays on while asking for donations. If Giuliani wasn't who he is now, he'd actually possess a soul.



These are dangerous times and I truly fear for American democracy over the next couple of weeks.