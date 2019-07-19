« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 262213 times)

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10680 on: Today at 02:38:37 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:36:15 AM
Wolf Blitzer is going to pop up in my dreams with election vote updates at this point



WE HAVE A KEY RACE ALERT
Logged
King Kenny.

Online kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10681 on: Today at 02:41:03 AM »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10682 on: Today at 02:41:59 AM »
 Mr. Trump, what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.

- Billy Madison
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,531
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10683 on: Today at 02:43:27 AM »
Down to 42k in PA now. Biden with over 72% of the last 15k block.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10684 on: Today at 02:46:39 AM »
Everyone's down the rabbit hole. Problem with the Fox bait and switch of 'news' in the day and craycray in the evening.

LA Times' Michael Finnegan: "Tonight's lying on Fox News is out of control. Hannity, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham & Pam Bondi have all repeated Trump's lie that Philadelphia is blocking his poll watchers from observing the ballot counting. Bondi herself has been watching the ballot count. I watched her walk in."

Hannity has been alternately demanding the Pennsylvania hold a do-over election or the GOP demand the electors vote for Trump (Lindsey Graham agreed) because Pam Bondi, a Trump campaign legal advisor, claims something patently untrue.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10685 on: Today at 02:55:29 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:46:39 AM
Everyone's down the rabbit hole. Problem with the Fox bait and switch of 'news' in the day and craycray in the evening.

LA Times' Michael Finnegan: "Tonight's lying on Fox News is out of control. Hannity, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham & Pam Bondi have all repeated Trump's lie that Philadelphia is blocking his poll watchers from observing the ballot counting. Bondi herself has been watching the ballot count. I watched her walk in."

Hannity has been alternately demanding the Pennsylvania hold a do-over election or the GOP demand the electors vote for Trump (Lindsey Graham agreed) because Pam Bondi, a Trump campaign legal advisor, claims something patently untrue.

Hannity is one thing - but elected senators also? That's troubling

Could Graham be removed for this kind of thing? I sure would hope so
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
  • Boom!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10686 on: Today at 02:58:52 AM »
How in earth is this kind of crap allowed on a supposedly official TV news channel? Fox is despicable and Hannity is a shit strain on the reputation of good journalists.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10687 on: Today at 03:01:50 AM »
Ugh, Pennsylvania said they'd be done by now.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,531
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10688 on: Today at 03:14:35 AM »
Doesnt sound like Georgia will be making any call tonight - a couple of counties appear to have stopped counting until tomorrow.
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,756
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10689 on: Today at 03:22:59 AM »

Using his own words against him.


Greta Thunberg            @GretaThunberg
"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

Donald J. Trump            @realDonaldTrump
"STOP THE COUNT!"

https://www.twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1324439705522524162


Donald J. Trump            @realDonaldTrump
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10690 on: Today at 03:23:36 AM »
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 03:14:35 AM
Doesn’t sound like Georgia will be making any call tonight - a couple of counties appear to have stopped counting until tomorrow.

They'll have results from one county with 5k+ votes left to count by midnight. Where Biden is heavily leading.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10691 on: Today at 03:26:38 AM »
From Patrick English (Brit polling boffin):

"In Arizona, there are (according to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs) around 295,000 votes left to count.

To catch Joe Biden, who is ~46,000 votes ahead, Trump needs to be winning about 58% of those remaining ballots.

He won 56% of the latest votes declared."

Will they even call Georgia tonight? Would decide election for some of them. Surely punt and wait on Pennsylvania?
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10692 on: Today at 03:33:58 AM »
I would guess they won't call Georgia although if Clayton is finished tonight, Biden will probably be in the lead.

But there are a few counties still out there that will resume counting tomorrow, and there are potentially military absentee ballots outstanding that could still come in.

Probably an early or mid-day tomorrow call?
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10693 on: Today at 03:34:56 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:33:58 AM
I would guess they won't call Georgia although if Clayton is finished tonight, Biden will probably be in the lead.

But there are a few counties still out there that will resume counting tomorrow, and there are potentially military absentee ballots outstanding that could still come in.

Probably an early or mid-day tomorrow call?

Military ballots can be submitted by 5pm tomorrow, so I guess they won't call it before that.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,185
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10694 on: Today at 03:42:27 AM »
'Kinell Alex Jones has just turned up outside the Maricopa County counting facilities. Also looks like a few boogaloos and several people with long guns
https://twitter.com/dvdwyer/status/1324537997346271232
« Last Edit: Today at 03:44:27 AM by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10695 on: Today at 03:42:51 AM »
NBC's Tom Winter on the Georgia call: "NBC News Decision Desk director John Lapinski says it may not be possible to call the Georgia presidential race for "weeks"." Would think due to recount?
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,531
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10696 on: Today at 03:45:08 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:42:51 AM
NBC's Tom Winter on the Georgia call: "NBC News Decision Desk director John Lapinski says it may not be possible to call the Georgia presidential race for "weeks"." Would think due to recount?

Itll almost certainly go to a recount youd think.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,531
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10697 on: Today at 03:45:30 AM »
PA down to just 26k now.
Logged

Online Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,555
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10698 on: Today at 03:45:43 AM »
26,319 difference now in PA!!!
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10699 on: Today at 03:50:08 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:34:56 AM
Military ballots can be submitted by 5pm tomorrow, so I guess they won't call it before that.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:42:51 AM
NBC's Tom Winter on the Georgia call: "NBC News Decision Desk director John Lapinski says it may not be possible to call the Georgia presidential race for "weeks"." Would think due to recount?

I suppose they could be comfortable projecting it like they did with Wisconsin/Michigan despite possible recounts, but results won't be finalized for a while until recounts are done.

The final margins in PA and/or NV for example may be out of recount territory, and the writing could be on the wall.  It could be pretty clear soon that Biden is going to win, and the networks call it, but if Trump refuses to concede and is demanding recounts wherever possible and drawing up litigation, the official results could take a while?  A normal candidate would concede and we wouldn't even need a recount in most of these states, but Trump is anything but.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online OkieRedman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10700 on: Today at 03:52:42 AM »
Here comes Sleepy Joe over the hill.  :)

I am so excited!  :champ :hally
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10701 on: Today at 04:00:49 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:50:08 AM
I suppose they could be comfortable projecting it like they did with Wisconsin/Michigan despite possible recounts, but results won't be finalized for a while until recounts are done.

The final margins in PA and/or NV for example may be out of recount territory, and the writing could be on the wall.  It could be pretty clear soon that Biden is going to win, and the networks call it, but if Trump refuses to concede and is demanding recounts wherever possible and drawing up litigation, the official results could take a while?  A normal candidate would concede and we wouldn't even need a recount in most of these states, but Trump is anything but.

Georgia's going to be tighter than others though, isn't it? Like you say, most candidates wouldn't demand a recount on some of those margins because it's not going to be *that* out. Just head maths, should see Georgia flip blue within the next hour and MSNBC reckon PA will turn blue anywhere up to 4 hours from now. Everything after that is whether they want to pretend there's doubt for a bit longer.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10702 on: Today at 04:02:11 AM »
From what I've read, PA will be well outside the recount territory if Joe continues ridin' at his current pace. He will be ahead by over 100k votes once the counting is done.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Online kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10703 on: Today at 04:04:35 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:02:11 AM
From what I've read, PA will be well outside the recount territory if Joe continues ridin' at his current pace. He will be ahead by over 100k votes once the counting is done.

I am more than happy to wait until the votes are counted for Biden to declare

Happy for the analysts to claim earlier too
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,531
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10704 on: Today at 04:04:39 AM »
14k votes left in Georgia. Biden could end up close to 10k up if he gets similar numbers to what he has so far.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,794
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10705 on: Today at 04:13:20 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:00:49 AM
Georgia's going to be tighter than others though, isn't it? Like you say, most candidates wouldn't demand a recount on some of those margins because it's not going to be *that* out. Just head maths, should see Georgia flip blue within the next hour and MSNBC reckon PA will turn blue anywhere up to 4 hours from now. Everything after that is whether they want to pretend there's doubt for a bit longer.
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:02:11 AM
From what I've read, PA will be well outside the recount territory if Joe continues ridin' at his current pace. He will be ahead by over 100k votes once the counting is done.

Yep, we should know fairly soon that's done, and projections can be made for Biden to be president.  I wonder when it can "officially" be settled if Trump won't concede.  Like, we'll all know it's over, and any sane person would've conceded, but I guess you can force every state to count every vote, and if it's within the margin of error for a recount in that state, you can ask for one.  I don't think Biden will have 270+ electoral votes from all states that are done counting that are also out of recount territory for a while, so I guess Trump can drag this out, at least until someone convinces him to give it up.

Just reading up on 2016, Jill Stein (of course she would) asked for recounts in Michigan and Wisconsin.  It didn't really matter as the margins weren't going to swing back, and Hillary needed PA also.  She had conceded, and everyone was already preparing for a Trump transition, even though Michigan results weren't official until December for example.

I suppose it could be similar here:  we'll all be moving on with President Biden-elect, but Trump can call for recounts here and there even though it won't change things.
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Up
« previous next »
 