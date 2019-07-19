Georgia's going to be tighter than others though, isn't it? Like you say, most candidates wouldn't demand a recount on some of those margins because it's not going to be *that* out. Just head maths, should see Georgia flip blue within the next hour and MSNBC reckon PA will turn blue anywhere up to 4 hours from now. Everything after that is whether they want to pretend there's doubt for a bit longer.



From what I've read, PA will be well outside the recount territory if Joe continues ridin' at his current pace. He will be ahead by over 100k votes once the counting is done.



Yep, we should know fairly soon that's done, and projections can be made for Biden to be president. I wonder when it can "officially" be settled if Trump won't concede. Like, we'll all know it's over, and any sane person would've conceded, but I guess you can force every state to count every vote, and if it's within the margin of error for a recount in that state, you can ask for one. I don't think Biden will have 270+ electoral votes from all states that are done counting that are also out of recount territory for a while, so I guess Trump can drag this out, at least until someone convinces him to give it up.Just reading up on 2016, Jill Stein (of course she would) asked for recounts in Michigan and Wisconsin. It didn't really matter as the margins weren't going to swing back, and Hillary needed PA also. She had conceded, and everyone was already preparing for a Trump transition, even though Michigan results weren't official until December for example.I suppose it could be similar here: we'll all be moving on with President Biden-elect, but Trump can call for recounts here and there even though it won't change things.