US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 01:47:07 AM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:45:58 AM
I thought Arizona had been called?

Not officially I dont think.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 01:47:13 AM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:45:58 AM
I thought Arizona had been called?

Not over until every vote counted

e.g. The president has called Michigan, Wisconsin, Philly, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada haha
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 01:47:53 AM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:45:58 AM
I thought Arizona had been called?
it's been projected by AP/Fox News, different to being called
Online Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 01:48:45 AM »
CNN getting everyone shitting it about the Arizona drop in ten mins.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 01:49:53 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:48:45 AM
CNN getting everyone shitting it about the Arizona drop in ten mins.
I was just about to go to bed, I'll hang on just to see that then I'm done
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 01:51:21 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:48:45 AM
CNN getting everyone shitting it about the Arizona drop in ten mins.

On recent days record, that will mean it's 10 mins away for about 18 hours
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 01:51:36 AM »
For fans of slow but accurate counting of votes in democracies, New Zealand's final result has been announced after three weeks. See thread.
Online Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 01:52:05 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:30:13 AM
if he's scoring above 80% it gets him around 58,000 votes, he's been getting in excess of that there recently

The claim was that Philly would get him over the line, getting level is not that though when there would still be another 180k to be counted elsewhere.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 01:52:54 AM »
100k drop coming from Arizona shortly apparently. Most likely mail in votes.

Edit - on the hour apparently, so a few mins.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 01:53:38 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:51:21 AM
On recent days record, that will mean it's 10 mins away for about 18 hours

 ;D

Exactly.
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 01:54:27 AM »
The CNN correspondent in Phoenix looks like he has had a really, really rough few nights.
Offline djahern

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 01:54:57 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:55:30 AM
At this rate? Pence.

At the rate 2020 is going, a punt on Kamala Harris at 900/1 might be good shout. What happens if Biden wins the election but doesnt make it to Inauguration Day?
Offline rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 01:57:46 AM »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:43:16 AM
I truly think Trump is a one off. Others can try and mimic his personality but it'll come off false.

If he loses this they'll go back to more Romney types.

Shapiro will run 2024

Calling it
Offline SOHC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 01:58:24 AM »
Ivanka Trump...whenever she's old enough
Online Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 01:58:41 AM »
Bit more shaved off in Georgia, just 2.5k now.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 01:59:00 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:52:05 AM
The claim was that Philly would get him over the line, getting level is not that though when there would still be another 180k to be counted elsewhere.
I see your point, I meant get him ahead
Online newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 01:59:05 AM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 01:54:27 AM
The CNN correspondent in Phoenix looks like he has had a really, really rough few nights.

he just came from the club
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 01:59:50 AM »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 01:58:24 AM
Ivanka Trump...whenever she's old enough

She's been old enough for 4 years.
Offline SOHC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 02:00:18 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:57:46 AM
Shapiro will run 2024

Calling it

Shapiro is Jewish so he can spout as much nonsense as he wants but once pics of him circulate with that Kippah on his head, there goes at least 1/3 of your good ol' boys
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10659 on: Today at 02:01:35 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:57:46 AM
Shapiro will run 2024

Calling it
Helen?
Offline SOHC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 02:02:03 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:59:50 AM
She's been old enough for 4 years.

 :boxhead.   ........indeed
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 02:10:25 AM »
Biden down to 46000 in Arizona now
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 02:10:25 AM »
Bill Weir doing math on a piece of paper in Arizona counting votes  :lmao

This is how elections are done in the US
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 02:10:25 AM »
Ok I have the Georgia update

1,337 new votes - Trump 13.0% / 87.0% Biden

Estimating 11,936 remaining (unfortunately they lowered their estimate) - Biden needs 60.46%
Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 02:11:58 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:10:25 AM
Bill Weir doing math on a piece of paper in Arizona counting votes  :lmao

This is how elections are done in the US

The CNN reporter yesterday reported the numbers and John King did the math on screen.

Can't believe they had this guy today do the math live on air while everyone's watching.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 02:11:59 AM »
Georgia getting close. 2.5k behind with 12k left to process. Needs just over 60% of remaining votes and hes been averaging a bit over 65% so looking good but close.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 02:12:40 AM »
NYT's Nate Cohn on Arizona latest:

"In today's wave of Arizona ballots, Trump won by under 17 points. That's...
--A bit better for Biden then yesterday
--Probably not good enough for Trump to win
--Probably not enough for networks to call it for Biden"
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 02:13:07 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:11:59 AM
Georgia getting close. 2.5k behind with 12k left to process. Needs just over 60% of remaining votes and hes been averaging a bit over 65% so looking good but close.

They just said Biden has been averaging close to 80% today in GA
Online FlashGordon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 02:13:49 AM »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 02:00:18 AM
Shapiro is Jewish so he can spout as much nonsense as he wants but once pics of him circulate with that Kippah on his head, there goes at least 1/3 of your good ol' boys


He's also the kind of fella Trump's supporters would have bullied in high school no way he'd win the nomination in my opinion.
Online Macphisto80

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 02:14:06 AM »
I wonder. Trump's recent antics in the media: could the orange one be planning a coup of some sort? He's certainly trying to incite a reaction from his fanatics when he gets ejected.
Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 02:17:04 AM »
Wow, the analysis on CNN:  Clayton County in GA has some 5.7K votes to drop later, and Biden's been getting 80% there.  Looks like Biden could overtake Trump's 2.5K votes tonight.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10671 on: Today at 02:18:05 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:13:07 AM
They just said Biden has been averaging close to 80% today in GA

My figure was from that github page others are using - think they use a rolling average based on last 30k+ Blocks announced.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10672 on: Today at 02:23:29 AM »
I cant see this being called in the next 8 hours, but we might get a result in Georgia
Online L4Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10673 on: Today at 02:25:41 AM »
that trump speech was just about the most pathetic thing I've ever seen, what a fucking shithouse
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10674 on: Today at 02:28:25 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:54:57 AM
At the rate 2020 is going, a punt on Kamala Harris at 900/1 might be good shout. What happens if Biden wins the election but doesnt make it to Inauguration Day?

D:

I'll take Georgia turning blue ten minutes before Pennsylvania and 27 points before New Year and I'll happily call this year done.
Online spartan2785

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10675 on: Today at 02:33:27 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:23:29 AM
I cant see this being called in the next 8 hours, but we might get a result in Georgia

I think Georgia might take longer due to the provisional and overseas vote, those figures could tip the balance, so I'm not sure how long those figures will take to get in.  Pennsylvania will have a margin that will make these other votes not matter.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10676 on: Today at 02:35:40 AM »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 02:33:27 AM
I think Georgia might take longer due to the provisional and overseas vote, those figures could tip the balance, so I'm not sure how long those figures will take to get in.  Pennsylvania will have a margin that will make these other votes not matter.

Ok well at current PA could be hours away
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10677 on: Today at 02:36:15 AM »
Wolf Blitzer is going to pop up in my dreams with election vote updates at this point

Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10678 on: Today at 02:37:08 AM »
Georgia under 2k difference now.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10679 on: Today at 02:38:00 AM »
Georgia

1,031 new votes - Trump 21.1% / 78.9% Biden
10,905 remaining - Biden needs 58.72%

Looks highly likely
