I thought Arizona had been called?
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
CNN getting everyone shitting it about the Arizona drop in ten mins.
if he's scoring above 80% it gets him around 58,000 votes, he's been getting in excess of that there recently
On recent days record, that will mean it's 10 mins away for about 18 hours
At this rate? Pence.
I truly think Trump is a one off. Others can try and mimic his personality but it'll come off false.If he loses this they'll go back to more Romney types.
The claim was that Philly would get him over the line, getting level is not that though when there would still be another 180k to be counted elsewhere.
The CNN correspondent in Phoenix looks like he has had a really, really rough few nights.
Ivanka Trump...whenever she's old enough
Shapiro will run 2024Calling it
She's been old enough for 4 years.
Bill Weir doing math on a piece of paper in Arizona counting votes This is how elections are done in the US
Georgia getting close. 2.5k behind with 12k left to process. Needs just over 60% of remaining votes and hes been averaging a bit over 65% so looking good but close.
Shapiro is Jewish so he can spout as much nonsense as he wants but once pics of him circulate with that Kippah on his head, there goes at least 1/3 of your good ol' boys
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
They just said Biden has been averaging close to 80% today in GA
At the rate 2020 is going, a punt on Kamala Harris at 900/1 might be good shout. What happens if Biden wins the election but doesnt make it to Inauguration Day?
I cant see this being called in the next 8 hours, but we might get a result in Georgia
I think Georgia might take longer due to the provisional and overseas vote, those figures could tip the balance, so I'm not sure how long those figures will take to get in. Pennsylvania will have a margin that will make these other votes not matter.
Page created in 0.14 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.69]