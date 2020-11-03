« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 260708 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10560 on: Today at 12:55:14 AM »
Going to take a special kind of crazy trump supporter for the BBC to 'balance' that conversation
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10561 on: Today at 12:55:30 AM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:55:01 AM
So whos the next President.

At this rate? Pence.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10562 on: Today at 12:55:49 AM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:42:02 AM
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-senate.html

Looks that way, yes. There are 4 seats left to declare. 1 of them (Alaska) will definitely be Republican, another (North Carolina) is looking very likely to fall for them as well. This brings the total to 48-50 in favour of the Republicans.

The other 2 are in Georgia where a candidate needs to secure 50%+1 of the vote to win - 1 seat is definitely going to a run-off and the other has dipped under the 50% threshold in the past few hours and will probably also go to a run off.

The Dems need to throw everything at those two seats if they want to get anything done in the next couple of years.

Both have now been declared runoff https://twitter.com/DecisionDeskHQ/status/1324501707024408576
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10563 on: Today at 12:56:00 AM »
Where are you all seeing these live vote counts?
Online rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 12:56:57 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 12:53:49 AM
And he's been spot on doing that all night. Is anything that has been said on CNN about Trump unfair or inaccurate?

Been through all this 😂

Just a shock to the system watching us news v uk news
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 12:57:13 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:56:00 AM
Where are you all seeing these live vote counts?

CNN
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 12:57:14 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:56:00 AM
Where are you all seeing these live vote counts?

Not quite live but im using https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html

(and refreshing frequently)
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 12:57:19 AM »
Online rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 12:58:27 AM »
My election site Im on says 264 v 214

Odd
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 12:58:35 AM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:57:19 AM
Ahh! Excellent. I was going off the NYT which hasn't called it yet.

It sure is excellent isn't it - especially after Trump could well have lost it for them by turning the GOP into a laughing stock
Online Jwils21

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 12:59:57 AM »
Trying to avoid this circus whilst also hoping & praying that Satsuma Barnet gets jibbed off, but its hard to ignore tonights ongoings. Hes like a giant orange baby who cant get his own way.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10571 on: Today at 12:59:59 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:58:35 AM
It sure is excellent isn't it - especially after Trump could well have lost it for them by turning the GOP into a laughing stock

Inc Arizona I guess.
Online Mr_Shane

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10572 on: Today at 12:59:59 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:27 AM
My election site Im on says 264 v 214

Odd

Arizona has been called by fox and AP, but no one else. It depends on whose site you are looking at
Online Scottymuser

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10573 on: Today at 01:01:17 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:33:49 AM
Its just something Ive viewed from corona briefings to this mess

But you know what as Alan says how the fuck can you judge it on this nutcase.

But. There is a culture in America where there are news stations for parties. Thats just not right 

Ok maybe not cnn then, Ive just been shocked by the language and terms used these last 6 months

This "culture" is VERY new - it started in the later Reagan years when Cheney persuaded Roger Ailes that impartial news was not good for their hopes of re-elections, and that Cable Stations, which were then just starting, were not under the same purview of the FCC and didn't need to be unbiased; and really took hold in the GWB years thanks to the narrow Supreme Court win which gave him the election.  There is no real equivalent on the Democrat side - MSNBC may appear more Democratic, but in reality they are pretty much CENTRAL and its just that the Democrats aren't actually a left wing party, so when they agree with what the Dems say it appears to be a part focussed channel  But its not.

In this country, instead, what we have is channels, especially the BBC, afraid of criticising the party in power for being "seen" as being biased, and as a result, being pro-Tory more than they should; and you seemingly have interpreted this, due to their lack of hard core criticism, as more balanced?
Online rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10574 on: Today at 01:02:41 AM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 12:59:59 AM
Arizona has been called by fox and AP, but no one else. It depends on whose site you are looking at

AP yep

Theyve been right so far
Online The_Nomad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10575 on: Today at 01:02:58 AM »
All of us are only shocked because this isnt supposed to happen in the worlds so called oldest democracy. If it happened in any tinpot dictatorship anywhere else, we wouldnt bat an eyelid. Now that the repugnant party and 50% of the electorate has revealed themselves to be ANTI-DEMOCRATIC or at least willing to look the other way, how the fuck is the US expected to govern itself from here on? Has the American experiment in unfettered free speech and winner takes all capitalism which has contributed to the current situation, come to an end? The entire democratic process has been subverted by the hunger for power of a racial(mostly) minority allied to the oligarchy. Is there really a way forward for the idea of a united set of individual states to stay together as a nation to be viable?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10576 on: Today at 01:04:43 AM »
Nevada please finish your cider
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10577 on: Today at 01:05:07 AM »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:02:58 AM
If it happened in any tinpot dictatorship anywhere else, we wouldnt bat an eyelid.

Um yes we'd be supporting the UN and even our own government in putting some pressure on them
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10578 on: Today at 01:05:19 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:04:43 AM
Nevada please finish your cider

Ha ha, old Skool RAWK
Online Machae

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10579 on: Today at 01:05:50 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:55:49 AM
Both have now been declared runoff https://twitter.com/DecisionDeskHQ/status/1324501707024408576

Nice, so what does a run off actually include and do the Democrats have a realistic chance of winning those 2?
Online rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10580 on: Today at 01:05:57 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:01:17 AM
This "culture" is VERY new - it started in the later Reagan years when Cheney persuaded Roger Ailes that impartial news was not good for their hopes of re-elections, and that Cable Stations, which were then just starting, were not under the same purview of the FCC and didn't need to be unbiased; and really took hold in the GWB years thanks to the narrow Supreme Court win which gave him the election.  There is no real equivalent on the Democrat side - MSNBC may appear more Democratic, but in reality they are pretty much CENTRAL and its just that the Democrats aren't actually a left wing party, so when they agree with what the Dems say it appears to be a part focussed channel  But its not.

In this country, instead, what we have is channels, especially the BBC, afraid of criticising the party in power for being "seen" as being biased, and as a result, being pro-Tory more than they should; and you seemingly have interpreted this, due to their lack of hard core criticism, as more balanced?


Think your absolutely spot on there yep

The presidency is turning more and more into a series of big brother through it all now.

Amd through social media its beginning in this country.
Online Schmidt

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10581 on: Today at 01:06:31 AM »
CNN pointed out that there are around 6000 mail-in ballots from expats and military personnel still to be counted in Georgia, could they swing more in Trumps favour?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 01:07:10 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:05:50 AM
Nice, so what does a run off actually include and do the Democrats have a realistic chance of winning those 2?
Probably a lot more realistic than an hour ago.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 01:07:42 AM »
Quote
#BREAKING Researchers from the Royal American Society say Donald Trump exemplifies the "big-man syndrome" that has corrupted politics in a culture where leaders were traditionally seen as gods, with their faces carved into mountains and their words preserved as sources of wisdom.

Patrick Gathara (Kenyan satirist covering the election as 'breaking news')
Online thejbs

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 01:08:33 AM »
What Id like Trump to explain is why the democrats would go to such great lengths to rig the presidential election but not bother to try and rig the senate.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 01:08:43 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:05:50 AM
Nice, so what does a run off actually include and do the Democrats have a realistic chance of winning those 2?

I hope that somehow Trump's nonsense just now will massively affect the runoff in Dems favour
Online rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 01:08:52 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:06:31 AM
CNN pointed out that there are around 6000 mail-in ballots from expats and military personnel still to be counted in Georgia, could they swing more in Trumps favour?

9000

Im
Guessing if it doesnt favour him itll be illegal
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 01:09:42 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:06:31 AM
CNN pointed out that there are around 6000 mail-in ballots from expats and military personnel still to be counted in Georgia, could they swing more in Trumps favour?

Youd like to think he lost a lot of military votes when he called the ones that died losers
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 01:10:34 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:44 AM
Pence now subtly putting distance between himself and his former boss

Mike Pence@Mike_Pence
I Stand With President @realDonaldTrump. We must count every LEGAL vote.
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 01:10:47 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:47:28 AM
I can't get the image of an obese turtle on it's back flailing in the hot sun out of my head.  :lmao

I think that means you are a replicant.  ;D
Online Schmidt

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10590 on: Today at 01:11:04 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:42 AM
Youd like to think he lost a lot of military votes when he called the ones that died losers

I'd like to think a lot of things but the past 4 years have eroded my faith in what other people will do.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10591 on: Today at 01:11:12 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:56:57 AM
Been through all this 😂

Just a shock to the system watching us news v uk news


The lady on the BBC straight up said you have just watched the POTUS lie to us all.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10592 on: Today at 01:11:17 AM »
Online rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10593 on: Today at 01:11:36 AM »
What a period of time this will go down as

Talked of in Hundreds of years. Smile everyone your in kids history books !
