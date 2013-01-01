« previous next »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 11:28:56 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:23:49 PM
Rick Santorum is an absolute weapon.

Yep. This a difference between being a conservative analyst and a partisan hack. He's firmly in the latter camp banging on about voter fraud in PA
Online FlashGordon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 11:29:20 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 11:14:31 PM
lads any streams for this

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  3, 2020, 10:42:45 PM
All three of these usually work. If one drops, switch.

https://ustv247.tv/cnn-live-stream/

https://www.livenewsnow.com/american/cnn-news-usa.html

https://ustvgo.tv/cnn-live-streaming-free/

You can also watch MSNBC (or FoxNews, if that floats your boat) at any of them.
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 11:29:50 PM »
Slowly the republicans will start to distance themselves from him, they can accept toxic and racist if hes winning, now hes on the way down he ll be on his own fast. He ll still have unhinged Rudy I guess.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 11:30:22 PM »
Being said he may face questions!
Online djahern

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 11:30:51 PM »
Whatever hes going to come out and say, this will have been planned by him for weeks. Weve seen his playbook over the last while and these statements will just be the next step of that.
Online telekon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 11:31:25 PM »
Acosta rubbing it in  ;D
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 11:31:50 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:30:22 PM
Being said he may face questions!

Looks like there are seats for journos. Insane.
Online rushyman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 11:32:32 PM »
Comes out and presses the red button sending warheads to China and Russia

Thats genuinely 1% in my head

Online FlashGordon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 11:32:36 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:19:37 PM

300,000+ was the total of mail-in ballots not ballots recieved in the extended deadline as far as I'm aware.

She said they've received much less ballots after the polls closed than they were expecting I think. They've being decreasing every day. Don't think those ballots being thrown out would save him.
Online Big Red Richie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 11:32:39 PM »
Its live now in UK

BBC    Freeview 231
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 11:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 11:31:50 PM
Looks like there are seats for journos. Insane.
He'll explode if they start putting him on the spot.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 11:32:47 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:28:56 PM
Yep. This a difference between being a conservative analyst and a partisan hack. He's firmly in the latter camp banging on about voter fraud in PA

Yup. He's desperately trying to stay reserved because he's getting a fat paycheck from CNN. If he wasn't, he'd be about as unhinged as Giuliani.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 11:33:10 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:21:01 PM
Or hell come out bollocko and say the same thing. 50/50.

 ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 11:34:27 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:32:32 PM
Comes out and presses the red button sending warheads to China and Russia

Thats genuinely 1% in my head

He's probably put grenades under all the journo's seats.
Online Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 11:34:41 PM »
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 11:35:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:34:27 PM
He's probably put grenades under all the journo's seats.

Strikes me as more of a mine man. Sneaky
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 11:37:17 PM »
So I should probably turn the news on.
Online KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 11:37:21 PM »
Online Yosser0_0

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 11:37:34 PM »
Why is it late?
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 11:37:58 PM »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:34:41 PM
Early preview of Trump's speech:

https://mobile.twitter.com/darreneuronews/status/1324142362331910144

If Twitter existed in 1988:

Wow, I never expected George Bush to be such a LOSER! Sad! Why would he concede? Reports of rampant FRAUD! Terrible!
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 11:38:01 PM »
It's quite strange and sad watching the build-up of the press conference now.. Intelligent and talented people putting up a mask and working for this baboon (not including his family and best friends) - such a waste of human talent who could work for a better America, but now being part of a dangerous circus..
Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 11:38:21 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:37:34 PM
Why is it late?

Classic Trump.

For the Daily Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, the average lateness was like 30-45 minutes.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 11:38:24 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:37:34 PM
Why is it late?
The arrow of time.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 11:39:12 PM »
Fox will call it for Biden whilst Drumpf is about to take questions
Online Franny

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 11:39:14 PM »
Online Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 11:39:20 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:08:32 PM
Hate trump but CNNs language towards him and republicans is ridiculous

Im sure FOX must be the same for him and against democrats

This is the precise reason US have such absolute shite for choice nowadays. The media are running a circus

One thing that makes the situation worse is the way people falsely equate CNN with Fox, MSNBC is the less batshit version of Fox on the left, CNN is commercially-driven, but still fairly central even if the GOP has lurched to the right.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 11:39:34 PM »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10147 on: Today at 11:39:45 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:37:21 PM
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1324482449498394624.html

Lionel Hutz would be a better lawyer than some of the Trump legal team
Online Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 11:39:59 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 11:21:49 PM
CNN have been incredibly mild

Trump is literally attacking the legitimacy of US democracy in a way never done before. All because he's losing. It's unprecedented in America how he's behaving
they are really laying into him now!
Online Mighty_Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 11:40:05 PM »
So if this is a press conference, let's see how he answers these questions from the press.

This has the potential of making his statement on Tuesday night seem sane and measured.
Online KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10150 on: Today at 11:40:29 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:37:34 PM
Why is it late?

Probably getting last minute notes & advice he will totally ignore and go off on a rant about his inauguration numbers instead.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10151 on: Today at 11:40:29 PM »
Could it be that none of the remaining states wants to to be deciding one - and not putting any pressure on to get it done ?
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10152 on: Today at 11:41:15 PM »
Fox News suggesting the room's set up for a Q+A rather than just a statement. I may need gin.
Online hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10153 on: Today at 11:41:34 PM »

Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
·
1h
After all of Dems' fretting in the final week, there is still a possibility Biden could win Pennsylvania by a larger margin than Michigan or Wisconsin.
