Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Online hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 09:57:58 PM »

Dave Wasserman
Breaking: as expected, Biden just took the lead in Lehigh Co. (Allentown) by 4k votes (2.8%) and his lead there is poised to climb much higher w/ subsequent batches.
Dave Wasserman
It does appear Biden is on track to take the lead soon in Erie Co., the ultimate PA bellwether.
Dave Wasserman
Biden is also on pace for a large lead (likely 15k+ votes) when mail ballots are counted in Lehigh Co. (Allentown). Clinton carried it by 7k votes in 2016.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 09:58:00 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:56:58 PM
I thought Fox News was sold to Disney as part of the Disney deal, apparently it was not.

Fox Century was I believe.
Offline Samie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 09:59:14 PM »
20th Century Fox was sold to Disney, the Film/TV studio but Fox News is it's own entity.
Online hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 10:00:17 PM »
3 important tweets that explain what's happening in PA.

I'm confused because the number crunches are saying it won't be close but there's like 330k ballots to count and Trump leads by ~98k
Biden leads Trump in absentee voting 78% to 21%. If that holds, Biden wins by a good margin and gets passed the 270 mark.
i'm guessing Biden finishes with a 125,000 vote lead when all is said and done.  I'm not sure what PA's recount laws are but a 100,000+ lead is waaaaaaaaaaaaay too big for a recount to change the outcome.
Online Statto Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 10:01:01 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:58:00 PM
Fox Century was I believe.

Yep, was Fox Entertainment Group, but Fox News wasn't part of the deal.
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 10:01:25 PM »


Georgia below 10 k now. Biden just took 70% of a 6,000 vote dump.
Online Currywurst

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 10:04:41 PM »
Would this by any chance be the spawn of the odious Hicks whom we all know and detest?

Our country depends on it.
Tommy Hicks
@TommyHicksGOP
Americans, we NEED your help to make sure this election is fair.
 
Stand with @realDonaldTrump to make sure every LEGAL ballot is counted.
 
Contribute to the Official Election Defense Fund NOW
https://secure.winred.com/rnc/defend-the-election/?utm_source=twitter_gop_post&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=20201105__defend-the-election_th_rnc&utm_content=gop_direct-ask
If so, the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree.


Online Commie Bobbie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9967 on: Today at 10:05:52 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 10:04:41 PM
Would this by any chance be the spawn of the odious Hicks whom we all know and detest?

Our country depends on it.
Tommy Hicks
@TommyHicksGOP
Americans, we NEED your help to make sure this election is fair.
 
Stand with @realDonaldTrump to make sure every LEGAL ballot is counted.
 
Contribute to the Official Election Defense Fund NOW
https://secure.winred.com/rnc/defend-the-election/?utm_source=twitter_gop_post&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=20201105__defend-the-election_th_rnc&utm_content=gop_direct-ask
If so, the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree.




It absolutely is.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9968 on: Today at 10:06:40 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 10:04:41 PM
Would this by any chance be the spawn of the odious Hicks whom we all know and detest?

Our country depends on it.
Tommy Hicks
@TommyHicksGOP
Americans, we NEED your help to make sure this election is fair.
 
Stand with @realDonaldTrump to make sure every LEGAL ballot is counted.
 
Contribute to the Official Election Defense Fund NOW
https://secure.winred.com/rnc/defend-the-election/?utm_source=twitter_gop_post&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=20201105__defend-the-election_th_rnc&utm_content=gop_direct-ask
If so, the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree.

Yep, Tom Hicks Junior.  It's a sad state of affairs when Donald Trump is actually a better businessman than your own dad.
Online KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 10:07:27 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 10:04:41 PM
Would this by any chance be the spawn of the odious Hicks whom we all know and detest?

Our country depends on it.
Tommy Hicks
@TommyHicksGOP
Americans, we NEED your help to make sure this election is fair.
 
Stand with @realDonaldTrump to make sure every LEGAL ballot is counted.
 
Contribute to the Official Election Defense Fund NOW
https://secure.winred.com/rnc/defend-the-election/?utm_source=twitter_gop_post&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=20201105__defend-the-election_th_rnc&utm_content=gop_direct-ask
If so, the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree.

Fuckface himself.
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9970 on: Today at 10:08:35 PM »
This website is tracking the vote counting and, more importantly, what % Biden needs to win in the remaining votes. It's flying down in Penn, and looking good in Georgia

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html
Online mickeydocs

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9971 on: Today at 10:09:00 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 10:04:41 PM
Would this by any chance be the spawn of the odious Hicks whom we all know and detest?

Our country depends on it.
Tommy Hicks
@TommyHicksGOP
Americans, we NEED your help to make sure this election is fair.
 
Stand with @realDonaldTrump to make sure every LEGAL ballot is counted.
 
Contribute to the Official Election Defense Fund NOW
https://secure.winred.com/rnc/defend-the-election/?utm_source=twitter_gop_post&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=20201105__defend-the-election_th_rnc&utm_content=gop_direct-ask
If so, the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree.


No doubt got a t-shirt with the slogan epic swindle hehehe
Online PaulF

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9972 on: Today at 10:09:17 PM »
Need to sleep. Want to see Biden win...
