3 important tweets that explain what's happening in PA.



@IanFromCT

27m

I'm confused because the number crunches are saying it won't be close but there's like 330k ballots to count and Trump leads by ~98k

Imperator117

@DLMtheImperator

25m

Biden leads Trump in absentee voting 78% to 21%. If that holds, Biden wins by a good margin and gets passed the 270 mark.

DrLight66

@DrLight66

8m

i'm guessing Biden finishes with a 125,000 vote lead when all is said and done. I'm not sure what PA's recount laws are but a 100,000+ lead is waaaaaaaaaaaaay too big for a recount to change the outcome.