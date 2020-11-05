3 important tweets that explain what's happening in PA.
@IanFromCT
27m
I'm confused because the number crunches are saying it won't be close but there's like 330k ballots to count and Trump leads by ~98k
Imperator117
@DLMtheImperator
25m
Biden leads Trump in absentee voting 78% to 21%. If that holds, Biden wins by a good margin and gets passed the 270 mark.
DrLight66
@DrLight66
8m
i'm guessing Biden finishes with a 125,000 vote lead when all is said and done. I'm not sure what PA's recount laws are but a 100,000+ lead is waaaaaaaaaaaaay too big for a recount to change the outcome.