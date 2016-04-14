« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247] 248   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 254181 times)

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 08:11:15 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:07:38 PM
I know and understand all of that. What I don't understand is how these states have only had votes in the thousands left to count yet it's taken well over a day and half for results to start coming in.

For Nevada Arizona, listening to the chap in charge telling off journalists, it seems to be that they just weren't equipped to process so many votes quickly enough. The other thing holding things up he mentioned is needing to cross check ballots to make sure someone hasn't voted twice.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,873
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 08:11:29 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:48:48 PM
mo
@mo87mo87
·
1h
just watched a michigan court throw out a ridiculous trump suit. Here was the face trump's lawyer made when the judge announced she was tossing the whole thing

mo
@mo87mo87
·
1h
the only problems with trump's suit, according to the judge, is that it was based on hearsay, brought the wrong party to court, couldn't give names of any of the ppl or locations they said broke the law and the relief sought is unavailable because the counting is over.
Excuse me!, if hearsay and conjecture are good enough for Lionel Hutz, they should be good enough for the state of Michigan!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,535
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 08:11:40 PM »
Watching the Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager, I never thought hearing about the administration of ballots would be so interesting.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,718
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 08:12:12 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:03:38 PM
Hugo Lowell
@hugolowell
Nevadas Clark County registrar Joe Gloria says at news conference just now they wont complete ballot count until November 12 and that only instance of voter fraud was a Trump supporter who tried to vote twice.

https://twitter.com/hugolowell/status/1324419978465026059

You cannot make it up.


I think he means fully certify the count, it will be called before then
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,950
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 08:12:17 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:37:46 PM
Makes you want to weep. It does me, anyway.

One of the things that defines democracy is - just like footy - to shake hands with your opponent after the result is known. Peaceful exchanges of power are still a novelty in world history. Most exchanges of power, historically, are achieved with, or accompanied by, bloodshed and reprisals. To accomplish a peaceful exchange you need both graceful winners and graceful losers and faith that the game is fair and that you might win the next match. Some folks might look at McCain in that clip and think "this just shows that the Republicans and Democrats are just different wings of the same political party and American democracy is a sham." But that's childish bollocks. They're no more the same than Liverpool and Everton are the same.

Trump's most poisonous legacy may be what is happening right now. Not the way he denied Covid-19, not even the way he fanned racial animosity or coarsened public debate. But his tantrum at losing and his ongoing attempt to provoke his supporters into retaliation.

Good luck America.
Great post yorky.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,718
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 08:13:51 PM »
Trump now reminding me of Tom Hicks and his Epic Swindle rant
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,950
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 08:14:23 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 07:49:06 PM
Are they burying the evidence behind Jim Acosta on CNN
Haha saw that before :)
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 08:14:29 PM »

Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 03:33:12 PM
Who?

 ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m9XRQuOAPkI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m9XRQuOAPkI</a>
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 08:14:34 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:11:15 PM
For Nevada Arizona, listening to the chap in charge telling off journalists, it seems to be that they just weren't equipped to process so many votes quickly enough. The other thing holding things up he mentioned is needing to cross check ballots to make sure someone hasn't voted twice.

So why didn't these problems hold up the first few million votes that were counted within hours of the polls closing?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,045
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 08:14:39 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:13:51 PM
Trump now reminding me of Tom Hicks and his Epic Swindle rant

And you can absolutely bet the c*nt voted for him too.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 08:14:57 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:11:29 PM
Excuse me!, if hearsay and conjecture are good enough for Lionel Hutz, they should be good enough for the state of Michigan!



They actually made the claim based on hearing it from other people & the Judge asked how exactly isn't that hearsay  :lmao :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,994
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 08:15:02 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:10:58 PM
So the trump campaign just sent this out...

Followed by them asking for money.

If this isnt a call to violence, then what the hell is?  This is beyond irresponsible

Its mainly a grift.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,324
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 08:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:12:12 PM
I think he means fully certify the count, it will be called before then

Soz, should have made it clearer - my comment was about the attempted voter fraud.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 08:15:51 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:13:51 PM
Trump now reminding me of Tom Hicks and his Epic Swindle rant


Makes sense as von fukface is one of Juniors best mates.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,286
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 08:15:54 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:10:58 PM
So the trump campaign just sent this out...

Followed by them asking for money.

If this isnt a call to violence, then what the hell is?  This is beyond irresponsible

It's way beyond the pail. A senior republican really does need to speak on this now and calm things down.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 08:15:57 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:10:58 PM
So the trump campaign just sent this out...

Followed by them asking for money.

If this isnt a call to violence, then what the hell is?  This is beyond irresponsible

So desperate and blatant now.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 08:18:05 PM »
Georgia seem to be stating they may not finish until next week.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,582
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 08:18:07 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:00:49 PM
At what point to lawyers simply start refusing to take him on?  By this point, even a shitty lawyer must realise that the "allure" of working for this particular president or his campaign is not going to do their reputation any good, even if it is easy money.

Theyve largely already stopped because the lawyer hes got doing most of his legal stuff is Rudy Giuliani, and hes only got him because hes crackers...and works for free.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9858 on: Today at 08:18:50 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:06:18 PM
Recent ads on uk tv.
Still not getting it. No worries. It was nice to catch up with Nanette.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,994
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9859 on: Today at 08:19:01 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:15:54 PM
It's way beyond the pail. A senior republican really does need to speak on this now and calm things down.

They wont. At the moment Fox News are displaying more sense than them... wouldnt be surprised if they call it for Biden first...
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9860 on: Today at 08:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:10:32 PM
Seem to recall Hicks and Gillette ended up having to drop their lawsuit against us and FSG because at least in part they were running out of money to fund the case? 

Thats perfectly possible with them too shysters, but the Republican Party and Trump have plenty of rich friends who will carry on bankrolling cases. Dont forget US elections result in both parties spending hundreds of millions if not billions on campaigns, money never seems in short supply when it comes to election campaigns.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,385
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9861 on: Today at 08:20:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:10:58 PM
So the trump campaign just sent this out...

Followed by them asking for money.

If this isnt a call to violence, then what the hell is?  This is beyond irresponsible

They're asking for money, but most of their dim witted lot will look at "Fight back" and conclude they need to grab their guns.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online ericthered10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9862 on: Today at 08:21:39 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:11:40 PM
Watching the Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager, I never thought hearing about the administration of ballots would be so interesting.
And don't you dare call him Secretary!
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9863 on: Today at 08:22:24 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:15:54 PM
It's way beyond the pail. A senior republican really does need to speak on this now and calm things down.

As both Democrats and ex-Republicans have pointed out, this isnt the Republican Party anymore, its the Trump party. I havent little sympathy for most of them, but there probably a few of them who are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9864 on: Today at 08:22:27 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:18:05 PM
Georgia seem to be stating they may not finish until next week.

Haha, I reckon I could count 50,000 votes in a week. Pathetic
Logged

Online ericthered10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9865 on: Today at 08:22:29 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:14:39 PM
And you can absolutely bet the c*nt voted for him too.
Hicks' son is part of the Trump organization
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9866 on: Today at 08:23:22 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:14:34 PM
So why didn't these problems hold up the first few million votes that were counted within hours of the polls closing?

On the day voting vs postal ballots.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,324
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9867 on: Today at 08:24:09 PM »
Quote from: ericthered10 on Today at 08:22:29 PM
Hicks' son is part of the Trump organization

Well, of course.

Grifters gonna Grift.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9868 on: Today at 08:25:03 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:11:40 PM
Watching the Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager, I never thought hearing about the administration of ballots would be so interesting.

I think he has a thing for Mandy :)
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,123
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9869 on: Today at 08:25:22 PM »
Ok so i know obviously what president does, what senators do, what's the function of congress etc.

Could someone explain me what the heck House of Representatives do basically? What is being "lower house" for congress mean?
Logged

Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Suarez Is Not A Racist!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9870 on: Today at 08:25:29 PM »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 11:25:13 AM
Best comparison to us would surly be Trump/Republicans as Hicks & Gillet, Mail in ballots & Biden as FSG!! Even the lawsuits match up  ;D

seen this a bit since posted
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,198
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9871 on: Today at 08:25:37 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:14:34 PM
So why didn't these problems hold up the first few million votes that were counted within hours of the polls closing?

Each state has different rules for ensuring the validity of votes and then counting them. The first few millions were almost certainly in-person votes which are easily verified.

Look, I understand the frustration, but counting votes correctly takes time. Usually, one or two states come in clear enough to make the call. Not so much this time.

Hell's Teeth, the election in New Zealand was three weeks ago and there are still 'special votes' being counted. The result was very clear in hour one here, but if it was close the final result would still be in doubt.

Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9872 on: Today at 08:26:05 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:23:22 PM
On the day voting vs postal ballots.

Plenty of places counted postal ballots along side on the day ballots. Didn't seem to stop results coming through fairly quickly in those places.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,385
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9873 on: Today at 08:26:45 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:19:56 PM
Thats perfectly possible with them too shysters, but the Republican Party and Trump have plenty of rich friends who will carry on bankrolling cases. Dont forget US elections result in both parties spending hundreds of millions if not billions on campaigns, money never seems in short supply when it comes to election campaigns.

I'm not so sure.  I think funding for something like this has to come from the campaign, and they've been struggling for finance?  I imagine at some point even Trump's most dedicated donors will decide to pull the plug.  It will all be about damage limitation, and they wont want Trump dragging them down with him.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,198
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9874 on: Today at 08:27:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:22:27 PM
Haha, I reckon I could count 50,000 votes in a week. Pathetic

This is very disrespectful to the thousands of ordinary people who volunteer their time to make sure the vote is fair and proper.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9875 on: Today at 08:27:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:26:05 PM
Plenty of places counted postal ballots along side on the day ballots. Didn't seem to stop results coming through fairly quickly in those places.

See Banquo's post. The GOP deliberately prevented some states being able to even begin to take ballots out of envelopes before close of polls. In other states, especially in those with a history of large numbers of postal votes, it zipped along as normal.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9876 on: Today at 08:28:55 PM »
PA Trump lead down to 103K
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Justice for the 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9877 on: Today at 08:30:49 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:26:05 PM
Plenty of places counted postal ballots along side on the day ballots. Didn't seem to stop results coming through fairly quickly in those places.
Yeah, but the postal ones could be submitted as late as polling day (postmarked then, not necessarily delivered then) - so they kept on coming.....and still are.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9878 on: Today at 08:31:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:26:45 PM
I'm not so sure.  I think funding for something like this has to come from the campaign, and they've been struggling for finance?  I imagine at some point even Trump's most dedicated donors will decide to pull the plug.  It will all be about damage limitation, and they wont want Trump dragging them down with him.

I would assume the campaign is funded by some of Trumps and the Republican Partys rich friends? But I have just seen the post asking for donations, so you may well be right and they may well be skint, but I would say the Republicans are also not above claiming the Democrats bought the election because they couldnt afford any more lawyers!
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,674
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9879 on: Today at 08:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:26:05 PM
Plenty of places counted postal ballots along side on the day ballots. Didn't seem to stop results coming through fairly quickly in those places.

I think we're just noticing it more because the result is so close. There are plenty of states that have counted even less than the ones we're all waiting on. For example:

California, 74% counted
New York, 84% counted
New Jersey, 69% counted
Maryland, 70% counted
Mississippi, 77% counted
Alaska, 56% counted
Utah, 80% counted

Difference is nobody gives a shit about any of those because the result isn't in doubt.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 PM
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247] 248   Go Up
« previous next »
 