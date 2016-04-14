So why didn't these problems hold up the first few million votes that were counted within hours of the polls closing?



Each state has different rules for ensuring the validity of votes and then counting them. The first few millions were almost certainly in-person votes which are easily verified.Look, I understand the frustration, but counting votes correctly takes time. Usually, one or two states come in clear enough to make the call. Not so much this time.Hell's Teeth, the election in New Zealand was three weeks ago and there are still 'special votes' being counted. The result was very clear in hour one here, but if it was close the final result would still be in doubt.