Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 252344 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9720 on: Today at 06:38:40 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:35:46 PM
I said the same yesterday and hence worryingly queried where the fuck Bill Barr has disappeared to. What is he up to?

What is he going to do, force them to change their votes? Come up with 'voter fraud' when there isn't evidence any? It seems to me as if he knows the writing has been on the cards for a while now which is why he's been so quiet in the days and weeks before the election.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9721 on: Today at 06:38:50 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:28:51 PM
Nevada  and Arizona
Al Jazeera has it Trump 214 Biden 264 at the moment.


I hope they're right!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9722 on: Today at 06:39:01 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:36:15 PM
Secretary of state for Pennsylvania saying that a result from there is possible tonight because they're ahead of schedule. (She's on CNN now.) About 550k to be added to totals, most uncounted some just not uploaded to databases yet. "Overwhelming majority will be done by tonight."

Yeah, reckon it gets called by this evening for Biden.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9723 on: Today at 06:39:47 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:36:15 PM
Secretary of state for Pennsylvania saying that a result from there is possible tonight because they're ahead of schedule. (She's on CNN now.) About 550k to be added to totals, most uncounted some just not uploaded to databases yet. "Overwhelming majority will be done by tonight."

Fingers crossed. This is exhausting now as much it is strangely enjoyable watching Trump slowly sink into total madness and despair.

Georgia can`t be far off ?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9724 on: Today at 06:41:12 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:35:46 PM
I said the same yesterday and hence worryingly queried where the fuck Bill Barr has disappeared to. What is he up to?

Maybe the conners is filming and he's busy doing that?  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9725 on: Today at 06:41:52 PM »
Will the Tango sex pest display any graciousness at all?, or will he further try to enflame the fringe lunatics with guns into civil disobedience?, he's cowardly enough to light the flame, stand back put his hands up "nothing to do with me mate".
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9726 on: Today at 06:42:51 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:41:52 PM
Will the Tango sex pest display any graciousness at all?, or will he further try to enflame the fringe lunatics with guns into civil disobedience?, he's cowardly enough to light the flame, stand back put his hands up "nothing to do with me mate".

Is this a serious question?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9727 on: Today at 06:42:55 PM »
Trump now touching 9/1.

Tells you all you need to know.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9728 on: Today at 06:43:02 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:41:52 PM
Will the Tango sex pest display any graciousness at all?, or will he further try to enflame the fringe lunatics with guns into civil disobedience?, he's cowardly enough to light the flame, stand back put his hands up "nothing to do with me mate".

Graciousness? He doesn't know the meaning of the word.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9729 on: Today at 06:44:23 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:30:06 PM
Wonder if that much of a blatent attempt to undermine democracy and the constitution isn't some sort of offence.

Treason would be nice.

Hes in all sorts of trouble at this point. Didnt realise that about his attorney stopping criminal processes because of him being the President and it being unconstitutional. Hopefully hes done for. Having said that, imagine what he knows having been in that job for the last four years.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9730 on: Today at 06:44:51 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:29:35 PM
Anyone else find the CNN adverts strangely calming and even interesting ? Beats another DFS sale or some kid whining a classic song

My stream just blanks out during commercials.

The frequency does really grind my gears though. At one point it was Commercials >> 2 minute of analysis >> commercials >> another 5 mins of content >> commercials...

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9731 on: Today at 06:44:56 PM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 06:46:11 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:41:52 PM
Will the Tango sex pest display any graciousness at all?, or will he further try to enflame the fringe lunatics with guns into civil disobedience?, he's cowardly enough to light the flame, stand back put his hands up "nothing to do with me mate".
I'm also curious what he'll do. I can see him either just keep on screaming all the way, or try to say "nah, I was done anyway, murica great again, greatest prez ever". He could also use the last moment in the spotlight to launch a book or a new show at Fox.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9733 on: Today at 06:46:32 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:14:51 PM
Nevada delayed until tomorrow ::)

Edit: Make that Sunday.
Make that next Thursday.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9734 on: Today at 06:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:44:51 PM
My stream just blanks out during commercials.

The frequency does really grind my gears though. At one point it was Commercials >> 2 minute of analysis >> commercials >> another 5 mins of content >> commercials...

Mine just goes to blank too. I enjoy the breaks to be honest, I've been too obsessed over the last few days it actually gives me a nice few minutes to breath and realise there is a lot of other shit I need to be doing  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9735 on: Today at 06:50:12 PM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9736 on: Today at 06:50:27 PM »
Penn Sec of State saying most of the remaining 550k votes will likely be done by today. This could be over in the next 12 hours.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9737 on: Today at 06:50:30 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:44:51 PM
My stream just blanks out during commercials.

The frequency does really grind my gears though. At one point it was Commercials >> 2 minute of analysis >> commercials >> another 5 mins of content >> commercials...


That's all of American tv.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9738 on: Today at 06:52:44 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:47:17 PM
Mine just goes to blank too. I enjoy the breaks to be honest, I've been too obsessed over the last few days it actually gives me a nice few minutes to breath and realise there is a lot of other shit I need to be doing  ;D

You're both missing out. You get mini history lessons, info about things around the world and such like. Beats ITV hands down
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9739 on: Today at 06:54:10 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:52:44 PM
You're both missing out. You get mini history lessons, info about things around the world and such like. Beats ITV hands down

MSNBC's ads are the best when Magnum PI tries to diddle grandparents out of their houses while saying that's really not what he's there to do.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 06:55:10 PM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:44:56 PM
How far the GOP have fallen

https://twitter.com/search?q=McCain&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
Trump's trash talking of McCain may have lost him AZ
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9741 on: Today at 06:55:31 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:46:32 PM
Make that next Thursday.

Is Stevie Wonder counting their votes?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9742 on: Today at 06:56:42 PM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:44:56 PM
How far the GOP have fallen

https://twitter.com/search?q=McCain&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
yep, look at this concession speech and compare it to the orange twat

People started booing when he said he had rung to congratulate Obama, he just waved his hand, looked offended and said "please"

That's being a statesman

https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1324356990555086849?s=19
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9743 on: Today at 06:57:08 PM »
I liked this one too, a reminder of the great Championship moment

https://twitter.com/LeGrove/status/1324347994720919554?s=19
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9744 on: Today at 06:57:24 PM »
This is all getting very Shakespearean now with the increasingly unstable Trump stalking around in his insanely blind rage.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9745 on: Today at 07:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:57:08 PM
I liked this one too, a reminder of the great Championship moment

https://twitter.com/LeGrove/status/1324347994720919554?s=19

That goal doesn't count. The ball is corrupt!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9746 on: Today at 07:02:23 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:38:40 PM
What is he going to do, force them to change their votes? Come up with 'voter fraud' when there isn't evidence any? It seems to me as if he knows the writing has been on the cards for a while now which is why he's been so quiet in the days and weeks before the election.
You've softened your once rightfully held fears about how evil this administration is mate. I can't clear my mind that Trump won't try absolutely anything, including invoking Presidential emergency powers order. There's a pernicious bloke on his team that could work on that for him.

I hope I'm ridiculously off the mark, but I won't be settled until its all officially declared for Biden.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9747 on: Today at 07:04:03 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:02:23 PM
You've softened your once rightfully held fears about how evil this administration is mate. I can't clear my mind that Trump won't try absolutely anything, including invoking Presidential emergency powers order. There's a pernicious bloke on his team that could work on that for him.

I hope I'm ridiculously off the mark, but I won't be settled until its all officially declared for Biden.

Just get over 270 and go from there. If the USS Shitstain gets his gut-bastards out - then I hope to see the authorities treat them accordingly.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9748 on: Today at 07:05:49 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:44:51 PM
My stream just blanks out during commercials.

The frequency does really grind my gears though. At one point it was Commercials >> 2 minute of analysis >> commercials >> another 5 mins of content >> commercials...
To be fair - and although I generally agree with your view about the frequency of adverts on American TV - if they have been monitoring a press conference or some other event where they avoid switching to adverts for a long time, they then go through a catch up phase.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9749 on: Today at 07:07:15 PM »
Quote from: theMilkman on Today at 06:50:27 PM
Penn Sec of State saying most of the remaining 550k votes will likely be done by today. This could be over in the next 12 hours.

That's ambitious seeing s they've counted about 86K so far today(at least that's what has been made public)

Split:

Trump: 16K
Biden: 69K (giggity!!)
