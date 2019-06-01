They have done - the last time in the 1970. It was called the Bayh-Cellar Ammendment. It actually got Nixon's Approval, despite him being a Republican. It likely had a small majority of Senators in favour, but a union of small-state Senators, wary of the reduced "influence" their state would have (really, worried that their Swing States would stop receiving the majority of the attention) were able to fillibuster it for days, with 2 motions for cloture (i.e. stopping the fillibuster and bringing it to a vote - needing 67 votes) won 55-35 roughly - not enough to bring it to a vote and the Senate were never able to bring it to a vote. Even if they had, they needed 67 members to actually approve the Ammendment, AND 38 State Legislative bodies need to pass it in favour as well. As it was basically the smallest 15ish States that were opposing it, they were never going to be able to achieve both 67 Senators and 38 State Bodies to get the Ammendment.



The issue is that the Democrats have basically NEVER had both a super majority, and one where all their senators would actually vote in favour of it (again, as they would have had some smaller State's Senators, who would be opposed to it usually), and have certainly never had anywhere near the 38 State Senates required for it to pass that hurdle.



The best hope, and has been for a while, is the NPVIC. Which is getting closer and closer to coming into force,



Great summary. The effort needed for a change to the Constitution is a ton. 2/3 of both Houses of Congress or 2/3 of State Legislatures in a convention to get it going and then 3/4 of State Legislatures to ratify is far too high a threshold to reach today on something like this.In addition to smaller states, it's also clear that one party benefits from the electoral college more (at least in the last 20 years), so polarization means that a Constitutional Amendment abolishing the Electoral College isn't happening. Unless the maps shift a lot and voting patterns change where both sides agree that the system is antiquated and could benefit/hurt either side, it doesn't look feasible. In the 70s, after that Nixon win, it seemed like a bi-partisan concern that the electoral college won't be reflecting the voters' wish. You could see a future where either party gets screwed. Not right now. Plus smaller states in general, particularly those that are still battlegrounds (regardless of affiliation), wouldn't be happy.The split systems based on House districts used in Nebraska and Maine is interesting as it would prevent winner-take-all for the state, but it would lead to even more Gerrymandering at the state level. Gerrymandering already causes massive problems in the House, and having more of a say in the electoral college system would be problematic.NPVIC may be possible. We'll see."Under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), which has been passed by 15 states and Washington, D.C., individual states would award all of their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote."