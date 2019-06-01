« previous next »
It's a difficult one for GOP. They'll actually be quite glad to ditch Trump, keep the Senate and go again in 4 years, knowing Biden is a lame duck and will need replacing by 2024. Conservative parties are pragmatic like that.

However, Trump massively energises his base and they'll need to be seen to back him and keep his base onside to be able to win again in 4 years.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:37:04 PM
Couple of days and still these fuckers cannot announce a result.

Most powerful country in the world.

In the interest of fairness, this is because of COVID.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:16 PM
That would be the Chinese.  :P
Yeah but they'd be able to announce the result before the election.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:37:04 PM
Couple of days and still these fuckers cannot announce a result.

Most powerful country in the world.

They are slow at everything.
Georgia and Nevada incoming according to CNN

Edit Georgia confirm over 60k outstanding votes across a swathe of counties and counting continues.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:55:34 PM
What next? A knee high flying tackle on Biden at the inauguration?

Premature celebrations in velcro Lonsdales.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:37:04 PM
Couple of days and still these fuckers cannot announce a result.

Most powerful country in the world.

To be fair it has always been like this, it's just the way the electoral college has fallen (Florida really) that we haven`t got a decisive victory on the night.

Although I agree that there are perhaps better and easier ways of voting and tallying nowadays. Same as here.
Seems like the pace of counting today is at around 5% of yesterday. Really weird.
Geogia's latest update suggests 61k votes left to count, with about 18400 deficit to overcome - so a 65.3% vote share of the remaining; last source I can find from last night suggested at that time there was 300k to count, and Trump had a 102k margin.  If that is all accurate, then over the past 240k votes, mostly mail ins (like the outstanding ones currently), Biden has won 67.5% - enough if replicated to win by 3k overall. 

I have seen another source suggesting a breakdown on which counties the votes are outstanding from (which doesn't add up to 61k but 49-50k, but evben in the same tweet the person has confirmed 61k overall) - there are a few thousand still to come in from Republican counties from mail in - if we take the exact vote split in those counties we currently see, then its bad news for Biden as he may only win 8-9k more votes out of the required 18k - but equally we wouldn't expect, even in the Red counties like Forsyth with 4,713 votes remaining, to have those votes split in a more pro-Trump ratio.  Either way, best estimates is somewhere between a 0.1% victory for Biden, and a 0.2% victory for Trump, with the Trump wins margincoming IF the remaining votes stop being pro-Biden as much and start more reflecting thje on the day voting.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:40:29 PM
Yeah but they'd be able to announce the result before the election.

 ;D

That is power my friend.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:39:15 PM
It's a difficult one for GOP. They'll actually be quite glad to ditch Trump, keep the Senate and go again in 4 years, knowing Biden is a lame duck and will need replacing by 2024. Conservative parties are pragmatic like that.

However, Trump massively energises his base and they'll need to be seen to back him and keep his base onside to be able to win again in 4 years.

It's possible that he will run in 2024. The GOP will have too listen to him too, or he might run as an independent and split their vote.
Is there a timeline when we can expect the next result?
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:39:15 PM
It's a difficult one for GOP. They'll actually be quite glad to ditch Trump, keep the Senate and go again in 4 years, knowing Biden is a lame duck and will need replacing by 2024. Conservative parties are pragmatic like that.

However, Trump massively energises his base and they'll need to be seen to back him and keep his base onside to be able to win again in 4 years.

GOP voters have shown they don't mind Trump's authoritarian nationalist populism/fascism. It will likely be the GOP brand/platform from now on with less tweets and overt dog whistles (the alt-right social media pricks will take care of that part)
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:55:34 PM
What next? A knee high flying tackle on Biden at the inauguration?

:lmao
I find it hard to believe that a state that hosts Vegas stops counting because of night time.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:41:16 PM
Geogia's latest update suggests 61k votes left to count, with about 18400 deficit to overcome - so a 65.3% vote share of the remaining; last source I can find from last night suggested at that time there was 300k to count, and Trump had a 102k margin.  If that is all accurate, then over the past 240k votes, mostly mail ins (like the outstanding ones currently), Biden has won 67.5% - enough if replicated to win by 3k overall. 

I have seen another source suggesting a breakdown on which counties the votes are outstanding from (which doesn't add up to 61k but 49-50k, but evben in the same tweet the person has confirmed 61k overall) - there are a few thousand still to come in from Republican counties from mail in - if we take the exact vote split in those counties we currently see, then its bad news for Biden as he may only win 8-9k more votes out of the required 18k - but equally we wouldn't expect, even in the Red counties like Forsyth with 4,713 votes remaining, to have those votes split in a more pro-Trump ratio.  Either way, best estimates is somewhere between a 0.1% victory for Biden, and a 0.2% victory for Trump, with the Trump wins margincoming IF the remaining votes stop being pro-Biden as much and start more reflecting thje on the day voting.

Further breaking this down from 538.

COUNTY   OUTSTANDING VOTES   DEMOCRATIC LEAN IN 2016 RELATIVE TO REST OF GEORGIA
Chatham   17,157   +22
Fulton   11,200   +51
Clayton   7,408   +75
Gwinnett   7,338   +23
Forsyth   4,713   -29
Harris   3,641   -49
Bryan   3,027   -38
Laurens   1,797   -24
Putnam   1,552   -37
Sumter   1,202   +51
Cobb    700      +7
Floyd   682           -38
Burke   494           +8
Taylor   456           -18
Weighted Average      +19


if the margins from 2016 hold, that's going to be very very close.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:39:54 PM
In the interest of fairness, this is because of COVID.

Not to mention the gop passing laws to prevent counts taking place before the day of the election in some of these places to ensure they could setup this exact scenario too.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:34:27 PM
I SAID TO MY PEOPLE STOP THE COUNTING NOW PLEASE!!!

It's hurting him a lot isn't it.  Not just because is he currently behind, and is suffering what could be death by a thousand cuts in Pensylvannia, but he's also now being largely ignored whilst the story develops.

His foot stamping is just a sidebar to what is unfolding and he's not gone, or been allowed to go, on the telly for a couple of days.
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 03:44:08 PM
Is there a timeline when we can expect the next result?
Dont ask, we wont tell
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:23:29 PM
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
 
ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!

It's a shame this election just sort of snuck up on everyone and they couldn't get the very basic rules agreed upon ahead of time.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:37:04 PM
Couple of days and still these fuckers cannot announce a result.

Most powerful country in the world.

Some of the mail is still coming. If it's post-marked correctly then it must be counted. 
I'm a knob

Quote from: Phil M on Today at 03:05:21 PM

PA  - Pennsylvania is the first state of the fifty United States to list their web site URL on a license plate.
GA - Two Georgia counties have two names, Ben Hill county and Jeff Davis county.
NV - One of the most important mining discoveries in American History, the Comstock Lode in Nevada was the first major silver discovery in the United States and virtually ended the California Gold Rush.
;D
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 03:50:40 PM
It's a shame this election just sort of snuck up on everyone and they couldn't get the very basic rules agreed upon ahead of time.

Yeah this needs to be sorted. Perhaps they could start holding these 'election' thingies regularly? Would be good practice at this sort of thing. Every four years maybe, like the World Cup?
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

@tripgabriel
Allegheny County, PA still has 35,413 uncounted mail-in ballots, but elections staff is taking today off for "administrative work" and will not resume count until Friday. "I can't get an answer as to why,'' says
@bethanyhallam , a member of county elections board.


Fuck it, why not?  That webinar on maximising your productivity on Excel is probably non-refundable.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:50:59 PM
Some of the mail is still coming. If it's post-marked correctly then it must be counted.
How does it work in the UK that we don't have this problem?  Wasn't it postal votes than Laura Kuenssberg unofficially reported on the eve of the election?

Edit: Maybe we would have the same problem in a pandemic with loads of extra postal votes.
Can anyone, in the most simplest way, explain how the voting system/electoral college works?

Are their counties equivalent to our constituency's? States most like our counties?
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
Like this Georgia guy on the news right now.  Dealt with this conference really well.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:54:09 PM
@tripgabriel
Allegheny County, PA still has 35,413 uncounted mail-in ballots, but elections staff is taking today off for "administrative work" and will not resume count until Friday. "I can't get an answer as to why,'' says
@bethanyhallam , a member of county elections board.


Fuck it, why not?  That webinar on maximising your productivity on Excel is probably non-refundable.

:D

Enjoying the jokes today. It's like everyone is starting to believe.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:54:09 PM
@tripgabriel
Allegheny County, PA still has 35,413 uncounted mail-in ballots, but elections staff is taking today off for "administrative work" and will not resume count until Friday. "I can't get an answer as to why,'' says
@bethanyhallam , a member of county elections board.


Fuck it, why not?  That webinar on maximising your productivity on Excel is probably non-refundable.

That is stupid. :butt

Allegheny county PA is Pittsburgh.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:54:15 PM
How does it work in the UK that we don't have this problem?  Wasn't it postal votes than Laura Kuenssberg unofficially reported on the eve of the election?

Edit: Maybe we would have the same problem in a pandemic with loads of extra postal votes.
Well I seem to remember Brown, Cameron and Clegg taking a while to sort out who had won the election.
What is the point in the Popular Vote then?
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 03:54:40 PM
Can anyone, in the most simplest way, explain how the voting system/electoral college works?

Are their counties equivalent to our constituency's? States most like our counties?

This is good. https://youtu.be/ajavsMbCapY
Bit silly how long it's taking. 60k votes in Georgia shouldn't take a few hundred people that long to count surely?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:58:06 PM
What is the point in the Popular Vote then?

Nothing.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:12:40 PM
Oh wow!!

Michael Rapaport goes IN!

https://twitter.com/michaelrapaport/status/1324144728472842242?s=21

:lmao

He's boss. Love that. 'take your dumb fuck daughter, your blow job son and fuck off'  :lmao
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 03:54:40 PM
Can anyone, in the most simplest way, explain how the voting system/electoral college works?

Are their counties equivalent to our constituency's? States most like our counties?

States each have a number of electoral votes assigned. Whoever wins the states gets all the electoral votes (with one or two exceptions who can split their votes). First to 270 electoral votes wins.

I'm by no means an expert, but I think that's as simple as it gets.

As to why one state gets more than another - I'd assume that's based on state populations, but not 100% sure.
