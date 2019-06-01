Geogia's latest update suggests 61k votes left to count, with about 18400 deficit to overcome - so a 65.3% vote share of the remaining; last source I can find from last night suggested at that time there was 300k to count, and Trump had a 102k margin. If that is all accurate, then over the past 240k votes, mostly mail ins (like the outstanding ones currently), Biden has won 67.5% - enough if replicated to win by 3k overall.



I have seen another source suggesting a breakdown on which counties the votes are outstanding from (which doesn't add up to 61k but 49-50k, but evben in the same tweet the person has confirmed 61k overall) - there are a few thousand still to come in from Republican counties from mail in - if we take the exact vote split in those counties we currently see, then its bad news for Biden as he may only win 8-9k more votes out of the required 18k - but equally we wouldn't expect, even in the Red counties like Forsyth with 4,713 votes remaining, to have those votes split in a more pro-Trump ratio. Either way, best estimates is somewhere between a 0.1% victory for Biden, and a 0.2% victory for Trump, with the Trump wins margincoming IF the remaining votes stop being pro-Biden as much and start more reflecting thje on the day voting.