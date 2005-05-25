« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:35:48 PM
So on the senate there are 4 more seats to call. 2 of them are pretty much done for the republicans and the other 2 are in the balance but the democrats need both (tough) to tie so no overall control. Is that pretty much the position ?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:35:49 PM
Thanks to an earlier poster for the NY Times link.  Very informative!

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-president.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage

I may be reading some of this wrong but it doesn't look great for Biden.  Nevada and North Caroline slipping away (the 'Tracking the vote count' series) and Georgia looking like being a narrow defeat.

The 'State results' section at the bottom suggests Trump is on course to win every state they thought he would win, might win and the 'tossup' states.  He even looks like grabbing one that Biden was expected to narrowly win.  Is this because the pollsters got it sufficiently wrong that Biden can under-perform to that degree and still be OK or is this looking bad?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:37:42 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:35:49 PM
Thanks to an earlier poster for the NY Times link.  Very informative!

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-president.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage

I may be reading some of this wrong but it doesn't look great for Biden.  Nevada and North Caroline slipping away (the 'Tracking the vote count' series) and Georgia looking like being a narrow defeat.

The 'State results' section at the bottom suggests Trump is on course to win every state they thought he would win, might win and the 'tossup' states.  He even looks like grabbing one that Biden was expected to narrowly win.  Is this because the pollsters got it sufficiently wrong that Biden can under-perform to that degree and still be OK or is this looking bad?

It doesn't matter if Biden gets Pennsylvania.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:38:37 PM
Quote from: S on Today at 12:21:33 PM
Random question. Both the US and ourselves have flaws, so what are some smart election processes/voting systems used elsewhere?

Depends on what you want. Different methods do different things. For example, if you've got a really divided society (eg post conflict) a PR system which forces collaboration across those boundaries is something which has worked in various places. But it can also end up in total gridlock and dysfunction. There's no right answer. For the US, there's a deliberate bias to strengthening the minority's ability to veto and so demand concessions but the radicalisation of the Republicans (and it is majorly on them the past thirty years) has led to it becoming purely a veto power. Whereas in the UK we've a system which empowers the minority to govern without restriction. Question I have is if the coalition within a party can't cover the gap between activist base in X vs where the deciding votes are cast in Y, what makes it so that a coalition of parties in government would work?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:39:09 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:37:42 PM
It doesn't matter if Biden gets Pennsylvania.
Thanks

Is that irrespective of Nevada?  Can he afford to lose them both?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:39:24 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:35:49 PM
Thanks to an earlier poster for the NY Times link.  Very informative!

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-president.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage

I may be reading some of this wrong but it doesn't look great for Biden.  Nevada and North Caroline slipping away (the 'Tracking the vote count' series) and Georgia looking like being a narrow defeat.

The 'State results' section at the bottom suggests Trump is on course to win every state they thought he would win, might win and the 'tossup' states.  He even looks like grabbing one that Biden was expected to narrowly win.  Is this because the pollsters got it sufficiently wrong that Biden can under-perform to that degree and still be OK or is this looking bad?

I am not sure that is right. Biden only needs PA now but is probably narrow favourite in AZ, GA (likely to be very very tight) and PA.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:40:53 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:39:09 PM
Thanks

Is that irrespective of Nevada?  Can he afford to lose them both?

PA has 20 electoral votes, Biden needs 17 to reach 270 to give him the election.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:42:32 PM
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:40:53 PM
PA has 20 electoral votes, Biden needs 17 to reach 270 to give him the election.

If I remember right, Biden is on 243. That would mean, 27 and not 17 to reach 270.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:42:41 PM
Why are they all stuck on 95% for days. It took them only a few hours to get there and now its grinding down to nothing. Get a move on.
Are they not counting some ballots pending court action by Trump, if thats the case this could go on for weeks.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:43:19 PM
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:42:32 PM
If I remember right, Biden is on 243. That would mean, 27 and not 17 to reach 270.

He has 253 mate.  253-213 is how it stands.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:43:39 PM
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:40:53 PM
PA has 20 electoral votes, Biden needs 17 to reach 270 to give him the election.
Again, thanks (for humouring someone with almost no knowledge of US elections!)

If he were to lose PA though what other combination would he need to get to 270?

I appreciate trends on an empty-a-bag-and-count process aren't necessarily very useful but those trend charts on the states still counting make me nervous.   Hopefully without any due cause  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:43:43 PM
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:42:32 PM
If I remember right, Biden is on 243. That would mean, 27 and not 17 to reach 270.

Nope, he's on 253.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:43:58 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:39:09 PM
Thanks

Is that irrespective of Nevada?  Can he afford to lose them both?

PA and Arizona or PA and Nevada.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:44:10 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:35:49 PM
Thanks to an earlier poster for the NY Times link.  Very informative!

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-president.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage

I may be reading some of this wrong but it doesn't look great for Biden.  Nevada and North Caroline slipping away (the 'Tracking the vote count' series) and Georgia looking like being a narrow defeat.

The 'State results' section at the bottom suggests Trump is on course to win every state they thought he would win, might win and the 'tossup' states.  He even looks like grabbing one that Biden was expected to narrowly win.  Is this because the pollsters got it sufficiently wrong that Biden can under-perform to that degree and still be OK or is this looking bad?

Biden likely wins Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia - all looks very different then. I still think he'll win Nevada too.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:44:50 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:41 PM
Why are they all stuck on 95% for days. It took them only a few hours to get there and now its grinding down to nothing. Get a move on.
Are they not counting some ballots pending court action by Trump, if thats the case this could go on for weeks.

It's nothing to do with the court action, that has been largely ignored.

I think in some cases they're just waiting for all the ballots to arrive.  If it's postmarked before Nov 3rd then it can still count even if it arrives a few days later.

Or, in the case of Nevada, they're just fucking with us.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:46:34 PM
Come on Arizona don't be as useless as the Phoenix Suns
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:47:07 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:43:39 PM
If he were to lose PA though what other combination would he need to get to 270?

AZ and NV gets gim to 270 without Penn.

Georgia alone gets him to a 269-269 tie, which would be a sub-optimal outcome.

Fun to test out the scenarios: https://www.270towin.com/

Any news on the separate congressional district in Maine?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:47:07 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:41 PM
Why are they all stuck on 95% for days. It took them only a few hours to get there and now its grinding down to nothing. Get a move on.
Are they not counting some ballots pending court action by Trump, if thats the case this could go on for weeks.

I'm not sure if NC is actually all counted and they are just showing 95% as waiting for any late ballots (they can count anything received up until 12th Nov, assuming it was post marked before election day.

Sounds like only 25k left to count in Georgia, if everything else is already in the numbers then that will likely be difficult for Biden.

Pennsylvania hopefully should get a Biden lead today and then we are pretty much done, will get a clearer view on AZ and Nevada today as well
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:47:16 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:43:39 PM
Again, thanks (for humouring someone with almost no knowledge of US elections!)

If he were to lose PA though what other combination would he need to get to 270?

Arizona - 11  Georgia - 16 Nevada - 6
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:47:32 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:43:39 PM
Again, thanks (for humouring someone with almost no knowledge of US elections!)

If he were to lose PA though what other combination would he need to get to 270?

I appreciate trends on an empty-a-bag-and-count process aren't necessarily very useful but those trend charts on the states still counting make me nervous.   Hopefully without any due cause  ;D

If you have access to it, then put CNN on. I have also learned a lot over the last few weeks. CNN is particularly informative on the outstanding states because they focus in on the individual counties and you see what the balance of votes is likely to be in terms of favour or not of Biden. For example, Trump was around circa 600k ahead in PA yesterday afternoon, but is now down to not far off parity because of the mail in ballots and where they are coming from which are significant democrat districts. Hope that makes sense and link for online coverage is

https://edition.cnn.com/specials/live-cnni-uk
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:48:01 PM
I like Bob Casey. Seems very confident.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:49:26 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:35:48 PM
So on the senate there are 4 more seats to call. 2 of them are pretty much done for the republicans and the other 2 are in the balance but the democrats need both (tough) to tie so no overall control. Is that pretty much the position ?

If the senate finishes 50/50 then the Vice President is the tie break, so those two seats could prove critical.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:49:30 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:47:07 PM

Georgia alone gets him to a 269-269 tie, which would be a sub-optimal outcome.


Biden president with Pence as vice president which would be wild!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:50:06 PM
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:33:02 PM
I just think the republican party is far smarter than the tories, they are actual geniuses. They have somehow managed to radicalize a large part of the populace over a couple of decades.

They may be smarter. I would hope so. But they've also managed to shed some very important supporters - including former presidents and presidential candidates. But it doesn't seem to have affected them.

But I think the answer must be sought elsewhere, in history and culture. That's why I wondered whether the christian churches and the popularity of evangelical religion in huge swathes of white America had a lot to answer for. We don't have that phenomenon here and nor do the liberal democracies of Europe. And of course the racial question is so much more poisonous in the States.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:50:46 PM
He only needs Pennsylvania, which the Dems seem hugely bullish on winning, with further updates due around afternoon, local time.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:50:55 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:49:26 PM
If the senate finishes 50/50 then the Vice President is the tie break, so those two seats could prove critical.

Appreciate that. It is actually looking better than it did yesterday morning when it was thought the senate was pretty much done. However, those 2 possibles still look a tough ask.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:52:12 PM
https://twitter.com/michaelkosta/status/1324202677979516929

 :lmao

For those is us watching CNN for three days straight....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:52:43 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:22:52 PM
We can hardly boast, it's true. But there seems to be a far more disturbing phenomenon going on in the USA. Johnson is untrustworthy, a liar, lazy and pretty much a closet racist. But he still behaves largely as a rational human being and an orthodox politician. There's a limit to his populism in other words.

Trump, on the other hand, has no restraint. He boasts in public that he would literally get away with murder, that he defrauds workers who build stuff for him, and he calls his political criminals and threatens them with prison. On top of that he mocks and humiliates women and people with disabilities, he tells his supporters to beat up hecklers, he abuses journalists to their faces and threatens them with violence, and calls his neighbours rapists. And his racism is explicit and proudly ventilated.

I'm not certain that a politician in the UK would do very well at the polls if he did these things. I hope I'm right in saying that. Tommy Robinson, for example, who in some ways is a genteel version of President Trump, remains well and truly on the margins.

Why we differ so much, when we have yet so much in common with America, I don't know. I suspect religion explains quite a lot. As must the legacy of slavery.

I fully agree with those sentiments. As bad as Boris is, there is a vast gulf between him and Trump. You may well criticise our administrations COVID response, but compared to what transpired in the US, it makes our bunch look like centre of excellence in crisis response.

And just some of Trump's actions:
When he refused to let people off a ship with COVID infections to place them in quarantine on US soil, because that "would make the numbers go up"

Or when the head of the US medical association is talking to him about how hard it is for medical professionals to deal with all the death they are seeing; and he just starts handing ut pens to the doctors and nurses present. FUCKING PENS

Or peddling fake cures like hydroxychloroquine

He only ever does anything for his own benefit. He has no redeeming qualities:

He has the mental dexterity of a soggy biscuit
The level of general knowledge of a pre-schooler
Not an ounce of empathy, integrity or basic human decency
Levels of narcissism that we we have yet to see in any publicly elected official
The worst autocratic tendencies.


Once all the votes are counted Trump may very well beat Obama's 2008 tally (He's already beaten Obama's 2012 tally comfortably) to become the presidential candidate with the second highest vote tally in history. Almost 70m Americans voted for this guy. To me this is completely unfathomable. USA have serious issues, which I have no idea how they can even start to address.

I can understand why people voted for Brexit (and by extension Boris last year), I completely disagree with those choices, but I can understand why those who did, did so.


Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:53:04 PM
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 12:48:01 PM
I like Bob Casey. Seems very confident.
Yeah, just saw his interview on CNN which was great and he thinks Biden will win PA by over 100k - based on most of 400k votes to count are in Philly and suburbs, which are heavy Dem
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:53:23 PM
According to data released on Wednesday, the USPS failed to deliver thousands of absentee ballots. One of the worst failures occurred in South Florida where it is estimated 27% of the mail in votes may never have been received.

Shocking, what's clear is that Trump most likely has received all of his votes counted, whereas Biden will have a lot of votes unaccounted for. I can see this being a trend all around the Country
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:54:54 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:47:07 PM
AZ and NV gets gim to 270 without Penn.

Georgia alone gets him to a 269-269 tie, which would be a sub-optimal outcome.

Fun to test out the scenarios: https://www.270towin.com/

Any news on the separate congressional district in Maine?

Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:47:16 PM
Arizona - 11  Georgia - 16 Nevada - 6

Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:47:32 PM
If you have access to it, then put CNN on. I have also learned a lot over the last few weeks. CNN is particularly informative on the outstanding states because they focus in on the individual counties and you see what the balance of votes is likely to be in terms of favour or not of Biden. For example, Trump was around circa 600k ahead in PA yesterday afternoon, but is now down to not far off parity because of the mail in ballots and where they are coming from which are significant democrat districts. Hope that makes sense and link for online coverage is

https://edition.cnn.com/specials/live-cnni-uk

Thanks all v.much.  I'm very tempted to put CNN on but you've all assuaged my fears enough that I'll just check on BBC again at 5pm.  This is nearly as stressful as when Klopp brings on a third CB for the last two minutes!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:55:20 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:52:12 PM
https://twitter.com/michaelkosta/status/1324202677979516929

 :lmao

For those is us watching CNN for three days straight....

 ;D

Very accurate
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:55:34 PM
The electoral votes don't HAVE to be cast they way there were elected (I accept though, there is possibly only once ever it's not happened). Could Trump try and change things that way? Nothing seems beyond him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:56:01 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:54:54 PM
Thanks all v.much.  I'm very tempted to put CNN on but you've all assuaged my fears enough that I'll just check on BBC again at 5pm.  This is nearly as stressful as when Klopp brings on a third CB for the last two minutes!

Dejan has moved on mate  ;)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:56:18 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:56:20 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:47:07 PM
AZ and NV gets gim to 270 without Penn.

If it's 270-268, I'd be incredibly worried about Faithless Electors
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:57:26 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:34:07 PM
Maybe the West coast and the East coast (down to a point) should apply to become Canadian provinces? Then it would be not so much America's Hat, but America's Bob.

Americas Hat and Mutton Chops.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:58:55 PM
Heres how the Philadelphia Inquirer was reporting the count in their part of the state last night  which will be very welcome news to the Biden camp.

Joe Bidens lead in the Philadelphia suburbs is growing by the minute as elections officials continue to count scores of mail ballots, and his strong performance there may well help lift him to Pennsylvanias 20 Electoral College votes.

Biden is on track to beat President Donald Trump in Philadelphias four collar counties by a bigger margin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

In Montgomery County, Biden leads Trump with more than 60% of the vote  and county officials said they still have to count 50,000 mail ballots, which thus far have skewed heavily toward the former vice president.

Pennsylvanias election results continue to fluctuate as votes are counted. The first results released after polls closed Tuesday began with Joe Biden above Donald Trump because they came mostly from mail ballots counted during the day.

Trumps numbers climbed steadily throughout the night as in-person results were tallied, and a slow move toward Biden  whats known as a blue shift  is expected as mail ballots are counted in the days ahead.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:59:55 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:50:55 PM
Appreciate that. It is actually looking better than it did yesterday morning when it was thought the senate was pretty much done. However, those 2 possibles still look a tough ask.

Yeah, it might just be beyond them but we can only hope!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 01:00:01 PM
