Maybe I'm missing something - but what's with all these legal challenges of places actually counting votes that have been cast? Like, isn't that the point of an election - you vote, it gets counted?



The Trump campaign aren't interested in that. They want their votes counted and those cast against them by 'others' to be thrown out. The reaction of Trump's rabid supporters descending on counting centres in Arizona and Detroit has been predictable as Trumpism is all about denying the rights of 'others'In fact the most worrying thing for Democrats going forward is that so many GOP voters clearly don't have a problem with Trumpism's brand of authoritarian nationalist populism/fascism. If they continue on this path, their next presidential candidate will likely be a toned down Trump: tweeting less overt dog whistles (letting their alt-right underlings do that for them) and no longer calling for paramilitary groups to stand by, but pushing similar policies