US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 11:07:31 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:00:39 AM
Its like the back 9 of the Ryder Cup on Singles day. Working out whos leading where and by how much.

...and Biden is Ian Poulter.

Ironically the postman hasn`t delivered in some states though
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 11:10:37 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:05:42 AM
Who's screaming GET IN THE HOLE!

MASHED POTATO!
JFT96.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 11:10:51 AM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 11:00:19 AM
Maybe I'm missing something - but what's with all these legal challenges of places actually counting votes that have been cast? Like, isn't that the point of an election - you vote, it gets counted?

The Trump campaign aren't interested in that. They want their votes counted and those cast against them by 'others' to be thrown out. The reaction of Trump's rabid supporters descending on counting centres in Arizona and Detroit has been predictable as Trumpism is all about denying the rights of 'others'

In fact the most worrying thing for Democrats going forward is that so many GOP voters clearly don't have a problem with Trumpism's brand of authoritarian nationalist populism/fascism. If they continue on this path, their next presidential candidate will likely be a toned down Trump:  tweeting less overt dog whistles (letting their alt-right underlings do that for them) and no longer calling for paramilitary groups to stand by, but pushing similar policies
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 11:11:02 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:00:44 AM
Yeah, this was a frustrating thing because it was well signposted in advance.  Pretty much all the commentators were saying that Trump would take a big lead early on until absentee ballots came in, and it was widely expected that Trump would use that as an excuse to claim victory.  Then it basically played out as expected but everyone lost their minds.

I'm not a big gambler, but I had a little flutter on Biden when he got up to 9/4, mainly just to win back what I lost betting on a Biden landslide in the first place ;D  There was a lot of money to be made though between Arizona getting called and Milwaukee yesterday morning if you kept trusting in the polls and ignored Twitter.  Biden was 3/1 at one stage and everything was pointing to him winning.

Don't understand gambling (last time I tried a mate laughed at me for going each way on a nag which came in second and got my money back) or I'd have been all over it election night. Although, like you, I'd have been on Biden +8 to start with figuring they'd not have overestimated in the same direction twice in a row.

All that said, there are some big misses at state level polling for US pollsters to sort out. Without either a change of electoral system or the political environment, it's going to be a problem til they figure out just what's going into it.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 11:17:44 AM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 11:20:58 AM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 11:00:19 AM
Maybe I'm missing something - but what's with all these legal challenges of places actually counting votes that have been cast? Like, isn't that the point of an election - you vote, it gets counted?

They don't want a fair game, they just want to win. They don't want democracy.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 11:23:08 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:05:57 AM
https://twitter.com/Soapmoine/status/1324286193106898944

 :lmao

As brilliant as that is I just can't fathom the way that a human brain gets to acting in that way (original video). It's literally insanity.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 11:25:13 AM »
Best comparison to us would surly be Trump/Republicans as Hicks & Gillet, Mail in ballots & Biden as FSG!! Even the lawsuits match up  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 11:27:43 AM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 11:28:41 AM »
