Yeah, this was a frustrating thing because it was well signposted in advance. Pretty much all the commentators were saying that Trump would take a big lead early on until absentee ballots came in, and it was widely expected that Trump would use that as an excuse to claim victory. Then it basically played out as expected but everyone lost their minds.
I'm not a big gambler, but I had a little flutter on Biden when he got up to 9/4, mainly just to win back what I lost betting on a Biden landslide in the first place There was a lot of money to be made though between Arizona getting called and Milwaukee yesterday morning if you kept trusting in the polls and ignored Twitter. Biden was 3/1 at one stage and everything was pointing to him winning.
Don't understand gambling (last time I tried a mate laughed at me for going each way on a nag which came in second and got my money back) or I'd have been all over it election night. Although, like you, I'd have been on Biden +8 to start with figuring they'd not have overestimated in the same direction twice in a row.
All that said, there are some big misses at state level polling for US pollsters to sort out. Without either a change of electoral system or the political environment, it's going to be a problem til they figure out just what's going into it.