US polling isn't wildly out overall but suggestions I'm seeing from those who do the big British surveys is that it's becoming apparent they've got a problem with getting representative samples. One suggestion is that it's low trust voters who don't engage with surveys and perhaps are more inclined to lean Trump. Another, which isn't exclusive to the first, is that we're seeing increased polarisation in the US which is linked to geography. (eg urban areas become yet more Democratic while rural becomes yet more Republican.) Another factor is that political polling tends to be loss making in most countries, it's a demonstration of a company's ability to poll well for other things in the UK, whereas the US has an ecosystem of pollsters where there's likely to be one who'll provide exactly the poll with a result a political organisation might want.