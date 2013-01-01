« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 242685 times)

Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 09:49:46 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:45:46 AM
There might be a Libertarian streak in him, maybe.

Anyway, looking forward to another busy day at work
https://twitter.com/bdsams/status/1324002646240485378?s=20
:lmao
Offline elsewhere

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 09:50:32 AM »
haha
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 09:50:38 AM »
US polling isn't wildly out overall but suggestions I'm seeing from those who do the big British surveys is that it's becoming apparent they've got a problem with getting representative samples. One suggestion is that it's low trust voters who don't engage with surveys and perhaps are more inclined to lean Trump. Another, which isn't exclusive to the first, is that we're seeing increased polarisation in the US which is linked to geography. (eg urban areas become yet more Democratic while rural becomes yet more Republican.) Another factor is that political polling tends to be loss making in most countries, it's a demonstration of a company's ability to poll well for other things in the UK, whereas the US has an ecosystem of pollsters where there's likely to be one who'll provide exactly the poll with a result a political organisation might want.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 09:51:18 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:46:12 AM
Woody can be either, he was in same school with Pence and he had dinner with Trump and Melanie in 2019 but i dont recall him ever saying he supports Republicans.

Rust Cohle is definitely not a Republican though.
That dinner was early 2000s wasn't it ? He was interviewed in The Guardian during press for Three Billboards and said he had dinner with him in 2004, also said that he thinks Trump is a disaster.
Online hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 09:51:35 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:38:23 AM
I don't think that's going to be true by the end of all this.  Probably about 2-3% (average, States will vary) by the end of this, which is not particularly bad.  And they will have predicted the popular vote winner and the winner of nearly every state most likely.

What seems to have happened is people saw the Florida result, assumed that the local polling error of about 5% would be replicated nationwide, and absolutely lost their shit.  And that narrative seems to have stuck even as the later results seemed to contradict it.  If Arizona had been called before Florida, then the narrative would probably be a lot different.

As for Nate Silver and 538, I don't think he got much wrong this time around, but I'll agree with you that the probability estimate is not the issue.  I think it is fina and sensible to estimate probabilities based on that available data, but the problem is it's posted at the top of the page, it's the only thing people read, and they don't understand it.  Saying there's a 90% chance of Biden winning is fine, but people have taken that to mean he's predicting a landslide which is not the same thing.  I think it's a presentation thing.
There's evidence that Florida result is dodgy https://i.ibb.co/RCqF39b/tweets.jpg
Online hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 09:53:36 AM »

Brian Klaas
@brianklaas
·
1h
Dave Wasserman, elections guru, says that Pennsylvania isn't going to be a nail-biter, but will end up being a clear victory for Biden. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, it's over, even if Trump somehow wins Arizona + Georgia + Nevada (Biden is still favored in Arizona and Nevada).
Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
 · 2h
Of course, there are plenty of other PA counties besides Philly where Biden is still poised to gain a *lot* of ground w/ mail ballots. Delaware, Lehigh, Cumberland, Bucks, Monroe, Centre, Allegheny to name a few. This isn't a nail-biter, imo.
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 09:55:38 AM »
4 years of law suits, thats how Trump wants to get his second term.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 09:59:00 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:55:38 AM
4 years of law suits, thats how Trump wants to get his second term.

Who's going to fund that?
Online OOS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 09:59:42 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:43:48 AM
When the  result is in (and lets say Biden gets home) do the Republican party just go along with Trumps shenanigans and allow the party's 'good' name to get further trashed by Trump or do they dump him? Can they dump him

No doubt they will start worrying about the deficit and public sector debt once again, forgetting about the last four years and blaming the Chinese plague.
