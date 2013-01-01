Brian Klaas
@brianklaas
·
1h
Dave Wasserman, elections guru, says that Pennsylvania isn't going to be a nail-biter, but will end up being a clear victory for Biden. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, it's over, even if Trump somehow wins Arizona + Georgia + Nevada (Biden is still favored in Arizona and Nevada).
Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
· 2h
Of course, there are plenty of other PA counties besides Philly where Biden is still poised to gain a *lot* of ground w/ mail ballots. Delaware, Lehigh, Cumberland, Bucks, Monroe, Centre, Allegheny to name a few. This isn't a nail-biter, imo.
