Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8960 on: Today at 05:52:14 AM
Maricopa County Elections Department
@MaricopaVote
Staff at the @maricopacounty Elections Department will continue our job, which is to administer elections in the second largest voting jurisdiction in the county. We will release results again tonight as planned. We thank the @mcsoaz for doing their job, so we can do ours.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,105
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8961 on: Today at 06:12:12 AM
any chance Biden still wins if he loses Nevada?
kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8962 on: Today at 06:13:12 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:12:12 AM
any chance Biden still wins if he loses Nevada?

If we wins PA then sure
elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,105
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8963 on: Today at 06:20:48 AM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:13:12 AM
If we wins PA then sure
gut feeling says this will come down to the wire, Trumo still far from being out of the race.
Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8964 on: Today at 06:24:47 AM
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8965 on: Today at 06:25:05 AM
The gap between Trump and Biden in Georgia is now down to 23k votes as more Fulton County votes get counted. #gapol https://t.co/8Q7SehVvlt
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,600
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8966 on: Today at 06:26:28 AM
Is Arizona back in play for Trump?
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8967 on: Today at 06:27:16 AM
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:26:28 AM
Is Arizona back in play for Trump?

Still about 80k behind
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8968 on: Today at 06:27:21 AM
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:26:28 AM
Is Arizona back in play for Trump?

It certainly isn't out of play yet

Almost no news has come from there today though
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8969 on: Today at 06:28:35 AM
This is mental...

"USPS failed to deliver 27 percent of mail-in ballots in South Florida: report https://t.co/tO54TlPbhT"

Arrests to follow this, surely?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

rich87

  • Justice for the 96
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8970 on: Today at 06:31:25 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:28:35 AM
This is mental...

"USPS failed to deliver 27 percent of mail-in ballots in South Florida: report https://t.co/tO54TlPbhT"

Arrests to follow this, surely?

And yet Trump the one mounting legal Challenges
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8971 on: Today at 06:31:50 AM
Quote from: rich87 on Today at 06:31:25 AM
And yet Trump the one mounting legal Challenges

It would be hilarious if it wasn't so terrifying.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • ....mmm
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8972 on: Today at 06:38:23 AM
Simon Romero, in Phoenix 15m ago

More than 150 pro-Trump protesters, some armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County election office and chanted Count the vote, as officials continued to do just that
Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8973 on: Today at 06:42:13 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:28:35 AM
This is mental...

"USPS failed to deliver 27 percent of mail-in ballots in South Florida: report https://t.co/tO54TlPbhT"

Arrests to follow this, surely?

This is interesting. Heard something similar on CNN about central Pennsylvania.

Considering the split in mail-in and in-person ballots, can this explain the deviance from polling?

There is no concrete data on this yet, but wouldn't surprised if ~10-20% of mail-in ballots were not delivered or rejected due to technicalities etc.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,309
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8974 on: Today at 06:58:35 AM
Should we see a result today (UK day) , even a contested one?  Will we get to see Biden announce 'you're fired' loser. The bigliest loser just lost, like no loser has lost before .
Last Edit: Today at 07:02:12 AM by PaulF
Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8975 on: Today at 07:20:46 AM
https://youtu.be/WEO4bGyZtjg

Great video. Can't wait to see all the republicans jump ship and try and say they never supported Trump after he loses.

They have stood by and said nothing while he has wrecked and divided the country. Cowards the lot of them.
JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8976 on: Today at 07:23:58 AM
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 04:15:23 AM
Sure I've heard his 'there are some bad hombres' speech. Is there any doubt about that? Cartels currently control vast swathes of Mexico and are so brutal they give the Boltons from Game of Thrones a run for their money. You know that movie 'Sicario'? That's like the Walt Disney version of the reality on the ground. Strict border control between US-Mexico a must, people must be vetted before being allowed to enter the US. Common sense if you ask me. Nothing about that was anti-Latino, but anti-organized crime.

Youre done here. Theres a difference between debating in an echo chamber and spouting bollocks. It is my firm belief that anyone who supports Trump and the policies he advocates is so at odds with the traditional values of Liverpool as a club and as a city that its very hard to see how the two align. In any event, they are views that arent welcome on RAWK.

KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8977 on: Today at 07:24:02 AM
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 04:18:09 AM
Fair enough. Fuck you too, man.

Here you go, mister critical thinking; a definitive list of all the shitty things the peabrained sociopath has said & done ;

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/the-complete-listing-so-far-atrocities-1-964

And thats just in the last 4 years. Edumacate yourself. Theres references & everything.
Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8978 on: Today at 07:24:40 AM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:38:23 AM
Simon Romero, in Phoenix 15m ago

More than 150 pro-Trump protesters, some armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County election office and chanted Count the vote, as officials continued to do just that
Think it is going to kick off.

CNN obviously are very calm and understated on these things but their head political correspondent says he fears civil unrest.

He said Trump supporters will become violent if they lose. Also that Democrats have been told to be calm so far but he fears a backlash against Trump supporters.
JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8979 on: Today at 07:26:36 AM
Been a useful experiment this in getting RAWKs handful of trump supporters to raise their heads and spout shite.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • Meh sd
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8980 on: Today at 07:29:22 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:24:40 AM
Think it is going to kick off.

CNN obviously are very calm and understated on these things but their head political correspondent says he fears civil unrest.

He said Trump supporters will become violent if they lose. Also that Democrats have been told to be calm so far but he fears a backlash against Trump supporters.
Have you seen the footage? The protesters is a few dozen of mostly old people. They're gonna fall asleep any minute
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,057
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8981 on: Today at 07:37:15 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:24:40 AM
Think it is going to kick off.

CNN obviously are very calm and understated on these things but their head political correspondent says he fears civil unrest.

He said Trump supporters will become violent if they lose. Also that Democrats have been told to be calm so far but he fears a backlash against Trump supporters.

I saw footage earlier,  the sheriff's department have a team deployed at the entrance and on vantage points,  and entry / exit points. Let them kick off, get shot dead.

Ultimately,  in the longer term,  if there is to be an effort to stamp out these morons -  militia,  guys bringing guns to a polling centre,  and finally gun ownership itself -  there may be some incidents.  Yet,  cast the mind back,  I recall 'civil war'  predicted if Trump pulled this stunt,  set up his base against the rest.

There has been none.

 Overall,  these guys need to be put in perspective.
dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8982 on: Today at 07:37:44 AM
This election was unwatchable on BBC yesterday - not enough detail and wheeling out the usual partisan talking a-holes like Farage, Raab, Fox. Since switching to CNN its been absolutely gripping. Their coverage is like night and day. Detailed and informative with the right tone, calling out the BS.
Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8983 on: Today at 07:45:05 AM
FFS looks like Trump might win Arizona. It is looking very very close.
KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8984 on: Today at 07:45:52 AM
Looking at the states where ballots have still to be counted, I have to say Im not that confident for Biden. Those are large deficits in Penn, Georgia with diminishing votes to be counted.

Also the small lead in Nevada. Whats the likely makeup of postal ballots there?
KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8985 on: Today at 07:47:06 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:45:05 AM
FFS looks like Trump might win Arizona. It is looking very very close.

Also confused by that which many places have called for Biden.
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8986 on: Today at 07:47:33 AM
Brendan Keefe
@BrendanKeefe
Another big Fulton County vote count update:
27.8K votes just got counted
Trump: 5,683
Biden: 22,118
That's a net gain of 16,435 for Biden

Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8987 on: Today at 07:49:24 AM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:47:06 AM
Also confused by that which many places have called for Biden.
CNN were the only place not to call it as they didn't think the gap was big enough for Biden. Let's hope they were wrong but we shall see. 350k votes left from Pheonix and the last batch was majority Trump.
bruffell06

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8988 on: Today at 07:49:32 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:45:05 AM
FFS looks like Trump might win Arizona. It is looking very very close.

From what I'm getting from CNN is while he just closed 10/11,000 that batch was from a largely republican ballot type and quite a few of the remaining numbers are from the typical democratic ballot types/areas so would be unlikely to keep whittling away at that rate.

That about right?
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8989 on: Today at 07:50:47 AM
I think he'll win Arizona, PA, AND Georgia
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8990 on: Today at 07:53:05 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:45:05 AM
FFS looks like Trump might win Arizona. It is looking very very close.

Lead down to c 70k and 14% of votes to count.  This aint over unfortunately.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8991 on: Today at 07:56:13 AM
Seems like Nevada numbers havent moved in ages.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8992 on: Today at 08:04:49 AM
Yet another RAWK thread derailed by someone wanting to show how they are some kind of sage that sees what others dont.

I came in here looking for insight from those in the states who have a better idea of some of the electoral nuances at play here, but find some idiot from Malta telling us all what we have witnessed since 2016 is some kind of mirage.

If people are Republicans, thats fine, I may disagree with your politics but its up to you. But to legitimise or justify Trump and to try to imply that his detractors are wrong takes a special kind of arrogance, given the body of evidence from Trump himself.

Trump no more represents traditional Republicanism than Johnson and his ilk represent traditional conservatism, and anyone defending either needs to get honest with themselves and others about where they sit on the political spectrum.

Thanks to all whove posted decent info and lets hope you get what America, and to be honest the rest of the World, needs.


KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8993 on: Today at 08:05:22 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:56:13 AM
Seems like Nevada numbers havent moved in ages.

Its the middle of the night there?
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,735
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8994 on: Today at 08:05:40 AM
Can't believe virtually nothing has changed since last night.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8995 on: Today at 08:07:14 AM
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:05:40 AM
Can't believe virtually nothing has changed since last night.

They do love to drag things out.
d.arn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8996 on: Today at 08:09:21 AM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:45:52 AM
Looking at the states where ballots have still to be counted, I have to say Im not that confident for Biden. Those are large deficits in Penn, Georgia with diminishing votes to be counted.

Also the small lead in Nevada. Whats the likely makeup of postal ballots there?

I'm pretty confident Biden wins Pennsylvania, and quite hopeful he'll win Georgia too. Biden got about 72-74% of the votes that was registered in these states since yesterday. If that continues he'll pass Trump by a comprehensive margin in PA. GA will be tight, though.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,012
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8997 on: Today at 08:10:07 AM
Friday will be the day we all know for sure.
Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8998 on: Today at 08:12:27 AM
BBC said that we won't see movement in Nevada until 5pm UK time.
JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8999 on: Today at 08:14:49 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:53:05 AM
Lead down to c 70k and 14% of votes to count.  This aint over unfortunately.
Doesn't matter.

With Biden on 253:

Nevada looks like it might go red. Ironically, if the counts stopped now, Biden would be at 270. (6 electoral college votes)
Arizona should be blue (but won't matter) (11 votes)
Georgia and NC probably red.

So, it's all down to Pennsylvania, and the 700k trump lead, has dropped to 150k, and looks like Biden will take it by a few points. (20 votes)

So, its gone into extra-time, now Penn.alties!
Last Edit: Today at 08:18:57 AM by JC the Messiah
