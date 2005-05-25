Yet another RAWK thread derailed by someone wanting to show how they are some kind of sage that sees what others dont.



I came in here looking for insight from those in the states who have a better idea of some of the electoral nuances at play here, but find some idiot from Malta telling us all what we have witnessed since 2016 is some kind of mirage.



If people are Republicans, thats fine, I may disagree with your politics but its up to you. But to legitimise or justify Trump and to try to imply that his detractors are wrong takes a special kind of arrogance, given the body of evidence from Trump himself.



Trump no more represents traditional Republicanism than Johnson and his ilk represent traditional conservatism, and anyone defending either needs to get honest with themselves and others about where they sit on the political spectrum.



Thanks to all whove posted decent info and lets hope you get what America, and to be honest the rest of the World, needs.





