« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 239678 times)

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8920 on: Today at 03:52:40 AM »
I'm going to go bold and predict that Biden gets to 306. He wins the lot except NC and Alaska.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • Maths Mug!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8921 on: Today at 03:53:32 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:33:08 AM

I'm not trolling. Clearly from the title of the thread I knew what to expect (partisan opinions), and was curious as to what being said. And some posts had my head shaking that I had to write something.

Political discourse has literally been around for millennia ffs. But if people don't want to be challenged and actually put forward arguments to counter mine, then whatever man.





Do you have eyes? Can you read?

I just read several post after yours that did actually "put forward to counter yours" ... but you don't wanna read them, do you?

Oh and for the record, I don't live in an echo chamber, nor am I lacking an ounce or two of critical thought.
I actually live in Indonesia, so I can probably provide a similar extra-America viewpoint to tha of your own, albeit from a country that has had its own struggles with the subversion of democracy, and come out the other side.

Oh and just for good measure,

fuck off.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,037
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8922 on: Today at 03:54:55 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:52:40 AM
I'm going to go bold and predict that Biden gets to 306. He wins the lot except NC and Alaska.

I think Biden will go on and overturn Pennsylvania but Trump will squeak out Georgia by 0.1% or 0.2%. By maybe a couple thousand votes. Either way, I think Biden gets over the line a lot more comfortably than it looked like at this time yesterday.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 03:55:49 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:22:28 AM
Idle threats. Posturing. It's the guy's nature. Anyway he's on his way out so you can stop crying orange-man-bad.

How do you manage to conflate political incorrectness with racism and/or hate-speech?

Whilst most are rightfully not interested in debating the rights and wrongs of Donald Trump and understandably dismiss his defendants on here as wind-up merchants, I'll give an attempt to answer your question (in the slim chance that you're not just on a wind-up).

His active defence of right wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups who disrupted BLM protests and his refusal to condemn white supremacist groups and potential "calling to arms" of them (particularly Proud Boys) are just a couple of examples of his racist views.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 03:56:15 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:36:52 AM
Spot on man.
:) Thanks, Trump nearly started a war with North Korea, Rocket Man s,, out.
Trump asked the Proud Boys to stand by when refusing to denounce white suprematists.
Thats not even getting into his attitude to woman or his lies.
One thing ive noticed about Trump supporters is they refuse to accept he is lying to them. how he never said he wouldn't wear a mask, etc etc. Trump covers all his bases, says one thing one minute and then claims he has always believed something else a few weeks later. always talks as if every thing is fine, all under control so chill out. Sadly Trump supporters are impressed, finally we have a president who takes care of us. very sad to see people fall for this bull..
« Last Edit: Today at 04:00:13 AM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline mechinate

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 03:57:53 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:40:57 AM
But when your echo chamber doesnt allow you to do a modicum of research to understand Trumps racism and call to arms - whats the point. Simple basic elementary research.

You're just assuming what I know and what I don't. Proud Boys to my knowledge (and I've followed this throughout lockdown) have not instigated any violence. If they have, show me, coz I've never come across it.

They've got black guys and LGBT among them. I recall their leaders publicly denounce racism. They support Trump and provide security at this rallies. Color me surprised when he doesn't denounce them (there's nothing to denounce). They would literally beat the shit out of the Klan if they came across them.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8926 on: Today at 04:01:07 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:57:53 AM
You're just assuming what I know and what I don't. Proud Boys to my knowledge (and I've followed this throughout lockdown) have not instigated any violence. If they have, show me, coz I've never come across it.

They've got black guys and LGBT among them. I recall their leaders publicly denounce racism. They support Trump and provide security at this rallies. Color me surprised when he doesn't denounce them (there's nothing to denounce). They would literally beat the shit out of the Klan if they came across them.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,037
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8927 on: Today at 04:02:01 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:57:53 AM
You're just assuming what I know and what I don't. Proud Boys to my knowledge (and I've followed this throughout lockdown) have not instigated any violence. If they have, show me, coz I've never come across it.

They've got black guys and LGBT among them. I recall their leaders publicly denounce racism. They support Trump and provide security at this rallies. Color me surprised when he doesn't denounce them (there's nothing to denounce). They would literally beat the shit out of the Klan if they came across them.

Wow. You're fucking thick. Is that as far as your self-professed critical thinking abilities go? Either way you won't last long on here, enjoy your final hours.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8928 on: Today at 04:02:46 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:54:55 AM
I think Biden will go on and overturn Pennsylvania but Trump will squeak out Georgia by 0.1% or 0.2%. By maybe a couple thousand votes. Either way, I think Biden gets over the line a lot more comfortably than it looked like at this time yesterday.

You are probably right but I just wanted to go for the bold option to tell you the truth!
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8929 on: Today at 04:03:16 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:57:53 AM
You're just assuming what I know and what I don't. Proud Boys to my knowledge (and I've followed this throughout lockdown) have not instigated any violence. If they have, show me, coz I've never come across it.

They've got black guys and LGBT among them. I recall their leaders publicly denounce racism. They support Trump and provide security at this rallies. Color me surprised when he doesn't denounce them (there's nothing to denounce). They would literally beat the shit out of the Klan if they came across them.

This is delusional, fact-free nonsense.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8930 on: Today at 04:04:47 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:33:08 AM
But if people don't want to be challenged and actually put forward arguments to counter mine, then whatever man.

So what war did obama start?
Logged

Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8931 on: Today at 04:05:04 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:18:49 AM
When did Trump ever stoke racial hatred? Specifically, what did he do?

Quote
When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

From the very beginning.

If you haven't seen the dog-whistles then it calls your intelligence or sincerity into doubt.  The white power types have certainly seen it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:35 AM by leroy »
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,777
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8932 on: Today at 04:08:06 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:02:46 AM
You are probably right but I just wanted to go for the bold option to tell you the truth!

I'm with you on Biden for over 300 (I may be biased as I predicted Biden to hit 300 earlier in the thread  ;D).

Georgia will be really difficult to pull off though.  The state needs a 0.5% or smaller margin for a recount.  Could be down to the wire there.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline mechinate

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8933 on: Today at 04:08:18 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:56:15 AM
:) Thanks, Trump nearly started a war with North Korea, Rocket Man s,, out.
Trump asked the Proud Boys to stand by when refusing to denounce white suprematists.
Thats not even getting into his attitude to woman or his lies.
One thing ive noticed about a Trump supporter is they refuse to accept he is lying to them. how he never said he wouldn't wear a mask, etc etc. Trump covers all his bases, says one thing one minute and then claims he has always believed something else a few weeks later. always talks as if every thing is fine, all under control so chill out. Sadly Trump supporters are impressed, finally we have a president who takes care of us. very sad to see people fall for this bull..

I don't believe I've fallen for anything. I've seen much, much worse than Trump I can tell you that. Yes I've seen him being cavalier both with North Korea and Covid. Regarding NK, I think you underestimate the power and precision of the US military (and South Korea's). There was never any risk of NK doing fuck all.

His attitude to women seems crass, but let's not pretend people (yes I include everyone not just men coz I've heard it with my own ears) across the world don't say demeaning things about the opposite sex in a private setting especially under the influence. So many pretend to be all airs and graces, morally superior etc. but let's get real eh.
Logged

Online Mr_Shane

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 04:09:31 AM »
Georgia will probably go to a recount. Trump 0.6% ahead with still 5% left to count
Logged

Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8935 on: Today at 04:10:05 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:36:52 AM
Spot on man.

Except that what I've seen over and over again (not just here) is people get engaged and debated and they just ignore facts for verbatim Republican/Fox talking points.  Their reasoning to ignore the facts presented is that they "don't live in an echo-chamber and actually have an ounce of critical thought in [their] system".

There comes a point where rather than smashing your face into another brick wall you just say... fuck off.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:22 AM by leroy »
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 04:10:52 AM »
Hahaha proud boys just provide security. Theres nothing to denounce

An fbi designated far right extremist group. With members convicted of violent assault

I fucking despair at these delusional apologists
Logged

Online rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 04:12:16 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 04:08:18 AM
I don't believe I've fallen for anything. I've seen much, much worse than Trump I can tell you that. Yes I've seen him being cavalier both with North Korea and Covid. Regarding NK, I think you underestimate the power and precision of the US military (and South Korea's). There was never any risk of NK doing fuck all.

His attitude to women seems crass, but let's not pretend people (yes I include everyone not just men coz I've heard it with my own ears) across the world don't say demeaning things about the opposite sex in a private setting especially under the influence. So many pretend to be all airs and graces, morally superior etc. but let's get real eh.
I'd put the spade away if I were you. That's one big fuck off hole you've dug.
Logged

Offline mechinate

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8938 on: Today at 04:15:23 AM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 04:05:04 AM
From the very beginning.

If you haven't seen the dog-whistles then it calls your intelligence or sincerity into doubt.  The white power types have certainly seen it.

Sure I've heard his 'there are some bad hombres' speech. Is there any doubt about that? Cartels currently control vast swathes of Mexico and are so brutal they give the Boltons from Game of Thrones a run for their money. You know that movie 'Sicario'? That's like the Walt Disney version of the reality on the ground. Strict border control between US-Mexico a must, people must be vetted before being allowed to enter the US. Common sense if you ask me. Nothing about that was anti-Latino, but anti-organized crime.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,065
  • ....mmm
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8939 on: Today at 04:15:56 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:22:28 AM
Idle threats. Posturing. It's the guy's nature. Anyway he's on his way out so you can stop crying orange-man-bad.

How do you manage to conflate political incorrectness with racism and/or hate-speech?

Orange man bad? ;D The defacto go to comment whenever someone is critisizing Trump, I'm surprised you didn't say virue signalling to tick off the bingo card. I don't think you can come on this thread and want to debate things when you're talking like that to be honest.

There's a conversation to be had about overt political correctness but this really isn't the time or place. The key thing about Trump is that he's revelled in dividing his own country and loves to stoke the flames and be the center of attention, if nothing it's fucking boring.

And whilst he waves his dick around pisses everyone off, China continues to take over the world. A mission to make America great again has turned into them losing actual influence over the rest of the world... or as he calls many of those countries 'shit holes'.

He's a bellend.
Logged
:D

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,965
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8940 on: Today at 04:17:03 AM »
c*nt full exposed himself, predictable
Logged

Online SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8941 on: Today at 04:18:00 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:57:53 AM
You're just assuming what I know and what I don't. Proud Boys to my knowledge (and I've followed this throughout lockdown) have not instigated any violence. If they have, show me, coz I've never come across it.

They've got black guys and LGBT among them. I recall their leaders publicly denounce racism. They support Trump and provide security at this rallies. Color me surprised when he doesn't denounce them (there's nothing to denounce). They would literally beat the shit out of the Klan if they came across them.

To be fair, the Proud Boys myth is similar to the Antifa myth. They kind of exist (more out of becoming self-fulfilling prophecies at this point) but are both relatively insignificant.
Logged

Offline mechinate

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8942 on: Today at 04:18:09 AM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 04:10:05 AM
Except that what I've seen over and over again (not just here) is people get engaged and debated and they just ignore facts for verbatim Republican/Fox talking points.  Their reasoning to ignore the facts presented is that they "don't live in an echo-chamber and actually have an ounce of critical thought in [their] system".

There comes a point where rather than smashing your face into another brick wall you just say... fuck off.

Fair enough. Fuck you too, man.
Logged

Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 04:20:18 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 04:15:23 AM
Sure I've heard his 'there are some bad hombres' speech. Is there any doubt about that? Cartels currently control vast swathes of Mexico and are so brutal they give the Boltons from Game of Thrones a run for their money. You know that movie 'Sicario'? That's like the Walt Disney version of the reality on the ground. Strict border control between US-Mexico a must, people must be vetted before being allowed to enter the US. Common sense if you ask me. Nothing about that was anti-Latino, but anti-organized crime.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/06/trump-racism-comments/588067/

I'm out on this discussion.  As I said if you cant see it your either being disingenuous or you're an idiot.  I don't have the energy to figure out which and see if you're actually worth talking to.


Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,965
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8944 on: Today at 04:20:46 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 04:18:09 AM
Fair enough. Fuck you too, man.

You can fuck off from us all  :wave
Logged

Offline mechinate

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8945 on: Today at 04:21:13 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:15:56 AM
Orange man bad? ;D The defacto go to comment whenever someone is critisizing Trump, I'm surprised you didn't say virue signalling to tick off the bingo card. I don't think you can come on this thread and want to debate things when you're talking like that to be honest.

There's a conversation to be had about overt political correctness but this really isn't the time or place. The key thing about Trump is that he's revelled in dividing his own country and loves to stoke the flames and be the center of attention, if nothing it's fucking boring.

And whilst he waves his dick around pisses everyone off, China continues to take over the world. A mission to make America great again has turned into them losing actual influence over the rest of the world... or as he calls many of those countries 'shit holes'.

He's a bellend.

Well, let's just hope the Dems do a better job with the Chinese. Time will tell but going off their previous I won't hold my breath.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,978
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8946 on: Today at 04:21:42 AM »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 04:18:00 AM
To be fair, the Proud Boys myth is similar to the Antifa myth. They kind of exist (more out of becoming self-fulfilling prophecies at this point) but are both relatively insignificant.

I'm a firm believer that 'antifa' in time will be proved to be run by the proud boys and other white nationalist groups
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,364
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8947 on: Today at 04:24:15 AM »
Jon Ralston
@RalstonReports
"Stop the steal" comes the chants from the same geniuses who seem to be missing something called..math.

If they stop counting right now, Biden wins Nevada.

:lmao
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline mechinate

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8948 on: Today at 04:25:27 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 04:21:42 AM
I'm a firm believer that 'antifa' in time will be proved to be run by the proud boys and other white nationalist groups

Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,672
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8949 on: Today at 04:26:38 AM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 04:20:18 AM
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/06/trump-racism-comments/588067/

I'm out on this discussion.  As I said if you cant see it your either being disingenuous or you're an idiot.  I don't have the energy to figure out which and see if you're actually worth talking to.




I don't expect you'll get a response to that article.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 PM
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8950 on: Today at 04:28:04 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 04:21:42 AM
I'm a firm believer that 'antifa' in time will be proved to be run by the proud boys and other white nationalist groups

 ;D
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,065
  • ....mmm
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 04:32:30 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 04:21:13 AM
Well, let's just hope the Dems do a better job with the Chinese. Time will tell but going off their previous I won't hold my breath.

Keeping your enemies closer isn't rocket science.

Trump has gone out of his way to make sure America isn't part of any meaninful trade agreements and is more intent on putting barriers up and getting a good deal. That isn't how you go about things.

What do China do? Fuck during Trumps time in office they've bought up most of Africa and invested in a fuck ton of European countries that desperately needed it. They're making sure they have influence over the UN by securing support - all the while installing trading posts throughout most of the world along with securing key military posts.

What do you think happens when America bans Chinese products? They manufacture 90% of it, ship it to Vietnam to assemble then Vietnam sells to America. China get their money, Vietnam gets investment, American consumer pays.

Politically he's clueless, running a country isn't a business - you got to be smart.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:11 AM by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,364
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8952 on: Today at 04:41:23 AM »
Difference in PA down to 160k votes with 11% left to count
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,680
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8953 on: Today at 04:46:46 AM »
So, no major news updates since midnight?

Looks like Nevada might go red, certainly not nailed on for Biden. Arizona is a done deal. The others don't look like they're going to move. So, it looks like Pennsylvania is the one that gets Biden over the line.

Is that a fair summary?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,037
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8954 on: Today at 04:47:19 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:41:23 AM
Difference in PA down to 160k votes with 11% left to count

Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,364
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8955 on: Today at 04:52:59 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:46:46 AM
So, no major news updates since midnight?

Looks like Nevada might go red, certainly not nailed on for Biden. Arizona is a done deal. The others don't look like they're going to move. So, it looks like Pennsylvania is the one that gets Biden over the line.

Is that a fair summary?


IF Nevada goes to Trump (Biden has a 8k lead with 14% left to count) then yes it's winner takes all with PA
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8956 on: Today at 04:54:08 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 04:18:09 AM
Fair enough. Fuck you too, man.

I wasnt directly trying to say fuck off to you. More just describing when you've had the same conversation a hundred times and the other half of the discussion is just regurgitated talking points from fox/conservative politicians then you just decide "fuck this shit".
Logged

Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8957 on: Today at 05:07:39 AM »
Obviously it can change but in Nevada & Georgia the libertarian vote count currently outsizes the leading margin.

Preferential voting would be really interesting to see.

Edit: Same in Wisconsin actually.   
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8958 on: Today at 05:16:23 AM »
TBF mechinate and cheshiremike are an interesting case study.

I was just listening to NPR while driving and they are analyzing the election as if Trump has just won the election. So similar to 2016, they had long discussions and call-ins about why people are voting for him.

Listening to some of his voters it seems obvious that the biggest factor is that they live in totally different reality. They probably get all their news from Facebook, twitter or Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh. Things like climate change don't exists or matter. America is doing a great job with COVID. Joe Biden is the second coming of Joe Stalin.

A pretty big problem is that most Americans in these rural areas never travel outside of the country, sometimes ever their state. And even if they do, its to a resort in Mexico. They have pretty blinkered view of the world, and will readily believe what ever the right wing media bubble are feeding them. They have little to no perspective of their own. They shout Socialism at everything. News flash, if single payer healthcare system is socialism, then most of the whole world and certainly most developed countries are Socialist. Capitalism must suck a lot if it got defeated by evil socialist in the cold war. 

One of my favorite examples of this is the right wing meme that California is a third world country now. I mean yeah California has problem with housing costs etc. But its crazy that you have idiots from Alabama and Mississippi believing in that. Its still one of the most desirable places to live if you can afford it and beats most red states in many economic and social metrics.

My only explanation is the people believing this stuff are trapped in an information bubble. Yes you will have some people whose views will align with Trump on policy issues. But I refuse to believe that anyone thinks he is a capable leader, reliable, respectful, non-racist etc without some major brainwashing. Let alone people that used to shout family values from top of their lungs for the past 20 years. 

« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:46 AM by Max_powers »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 