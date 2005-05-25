TBF mechinate and cheshiremike are an interesting case study.



I was just listening to NPR while driving and they are analyzing the election as if Trump has just won the election. So similar to 2016, they had long discussions and call-ins about why people are voting for him.



Listening to some of his voters it seems obvious that the biggest factor is that they live in totally different reality. They probably get all their news from Facebook, twitter or Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh. Things like climate change don't exists or matter. America is doing a great job with COVID. Joe Biden is the second coming of Joe Stalin.



A pretty big problem is that most Americans in these rural areas never travel outside of the country, sometimes ever their state. And even if they do, its to a resort in Mexico. They have pretty blinkered view of the world, and will readily believe what ever the right wing media bubble are feeding them. They have little to no perspective of their own. They shout Socialism at everything. News flash, if single payer healthcare system is socialism, then most of the whole world and certainly most developed countries are Socialist. Capitalism must suck a lot if it got defeated by evil socialist in the cold war.



One of my favorite examples of this is the right wing meme that California is a third world country now. I mean yeah California has problem with housing costs etc. But its crazy that you have idiots from Alabama and Mississippi believing in that. Its still one of the most desirable places to live if you can afford it and beats most red states in many economic and social metrics.



My only explanation is the people believing this stuff are trapped in an information bubble. Yes you will have some people whose views will align with Trump on policy issues. But I refuse to believe that anyone thinks he is a capable leader, reliable, respectful, non-racist etc without some major brainwashing. Let alone people that used to shout family values from top of their lungs for the past 20 years.



