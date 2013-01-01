« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 239093 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 03:09:21 AM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 03:07:48 AM
Dave Wasserman and nate silver are more confident about Pennsylvania than arizona

Nate Cohn is the only Nate to listen to.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 03:09:22 AM »
Georgia difference down to 33k now.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 03:10:00 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:00:28 AM
The dangerous sociopath who is the first American President (in living memory) to *not* start a war? The one who had a massive hand in historic peace deals involving Kosovo and Israel-UAE?

But that don't matter coz he's a chauvinist and doesn't give a shit about political correctness ergo he's the Antichrist. Please.



Lol, you took a wrong turn on the internet today.

Theyre all coming out the woodwork
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 03:11:16 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:00:28 AM
The dangerous sociopath who is the first American President (in living memory) to *not* start a war? The one who had a massive hand in historic peace deals involving Kosovo and Israel-UAE?

But that don't matter coz he's a chauvinist and doesn't give a shit about political correctness ergo he's the Antichrist. Please.
Not start a war? he threatened to wipe NK off the face of the earth. political correctness meaning he says what other people think? yeah like all other racists like Trump argue. maybe we shouldn't attack the white suprematists as well as they aren't politically correct either.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 03:14:47 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:00:28 AM
The dangerous sociopath who is the first American President (in living memory) to *not* start a war? The one who had a massive hand in historic peace deals involving Kosovo and Israel-UAE?

But that don't matter coz he's a chauvinist and doesn't give a shit about political correctness ergo he's the Antichrist. Please.

Being an isolationist doesnt make him less of a sociopath. The complete lack of empathy, ridiculing disabled people, praising neo-nazis. ordering children to be separated from their parents, diminishing the death of hundreds of thousands of people and making it all about me me me..... those all go some way to show the narcissistic sociopath he is.

This just tells it like it is, doesnt care for political correctness horseshit is just another way of saying hes a bigoted racist c*nt
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 03:16:12 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:00:28 AM
The dangerous sociopath who is the first American President (in living memory) to *not* start a war? The one who had a massive hand in historic peace deals involving Kosovo and Israel-UAE?

But that don't matter coz he's a chauvinist and doesn't give a shit about political correctness ergo he's the Antichrist. Please.

Yes please fuck off.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 03:18:49 AM »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:05:51 AM
oooh, who triggered the Trumpster?!

A 'trumpster'? Must everything be black and white?

Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:05:51 AM
He doesn't need to start a war as he has enough blood on his hands already with his tremenbous handling of the Covid-19 crisis, and the stoking up of racial hatred, both at home and abroad.

When did Trump ever stoke racial hatred? Specifically, what did he do?

Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:05:51 AM
His removal of the US from the Paris Climate Agreement will contribute to thousands of lost lives in the coming decades.

He fucked up on several things, this being one of them. But then again no single man should ever have the power to remove a nation of 330 million people from such an agreement. I'd attribute some of the blame with the system.


Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:05:51 AM
Oh, and the Serbia-Kosovo war ended in 1999. I guess you got that it was all down to Trumps genius, from listening to one of his rallies.

I wasn't talking about the end of hostilities. I was talking about this year's formal normalization between Kosovo and Serbia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kosovo_and_Serbia_economic_normalization_agreements_(2020)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 03:19:59 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:16:12 AM
Yes please fuck off.

Ah the classic I don't agree with your opinion so fuck off.  ::)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 03:21:00 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:19:59 AM
Ah the classic I don't agree with your opinion so fuck off.  ::)

Except your opinion is filled of absolute shite, but yes you living in Malta would know better than me living the US, about how he's stirred up racial bigotry in this country.

As I said, do one.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 03:21:13 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:18:49 AM
A 'trumpster'? Must everything be black and white?

When did Trump ever stoke racial hatred? Specifically, what did he do?

He fucked up on several things, this being one of them. But then again no single man should ever have the power to remove a nation of 330 million people from such an agreement. I'd attribute some of the blame with the system.


I wasn't talking about the end of hostilities. I was talking about this year's formal normalization between Kosovo and Serbia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kosovo_and_Serbia_economic_normalization_agreements_(2020)

What did trump do to stoke racial hatred? Are you for real?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 03:21:50 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:21:13 AM
What did trump do to stoke racial hatred? Are you for real?

They don't get the actual news in Malta.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 03:22:14 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:19:59 AM
Ah the classic I don't agree with your opinion so fuck off.  ::)

Its also not the disagreeing with your opinion. Your opinion is pure shit - thats the issue.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 03:22:28 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:11:16 AM
Not start a war? he threatened to wipe NK off the face of the earth. political correctness meaning he says what other people think? yeah like all other racists like Trump argue. maybe we shouldn't attack the white suprematists as well as they aren't politically correct either.

Idle threats. Posturing. It's the guy's nature. Anyway he's on his way out so you can stop crying orange-man-bad.

How do you manage to conflate political incorrectness with racism and/or hate-speech?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 03:23:42 AM »
Mechinate, mate, don't bother Most of us don't agree with your views - you are far from the first to come in and defend Trump - and you should stop now, or otherwise this only ends one way.

Everyone else: don't feed the troll.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8894 on: Today at 03:23:43 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:22:14 AM
Its also not the disagreeing with your opinion. Your opinion is pure shit - thats the issue.

Naw it isn't. It's a bit more balanced because I don't live in an echo-chamber and actually have an ounce of critical thought in my system.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8895 on: Today at 03:23:48 AM »
Nobody is conflating anything. The facts are available for anyone with half a clue about his racism and hate speech.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8896 on: Today at 03:24:12 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:22:28 AM
Idle threats. Posturing. It's the guy's nature. Anyway he's on his way out so you can stop crying orange-man-bad.

How do you manage to conflate political incorrectness with racism and/or hate-speech?

Again. Are you stupid? Have you just ignored the entire election cycle? Its all been about racial division and race baiting. He told the Proud Boys to stand by. You are a dumbass.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8897 on: Today at 03:24:16 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:18:49 AM
A 'trumpster'? Must everything be black and white?

When did Trump ever stoke racial hatred? Specifically, what did he do?

He fucked up on several things, this being one of them. But then again no single man should ever have the power to remove a nation of 330 million people from such an agreement. I'd attribute some of the blame with the system.


I wasn't talking about the end of hostilities. I was talking about this year's formal normalization between Kosovo and Serbia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kosovo_and_Serbia_economic_normalization_agreements_(2020)
Nothing anyone says is going to change your mind one way or the other. Maybe you're trolling, maybe you're not but honestly don't think it's even worth discussing your points with you. If you can't see what kind of sociopathic lying cheating piece of shit, Trump is then mate you have bigger problems than members of a football board getting annoyed with you.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8898 on: Today at 03:24:22 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:00:28 AM
The dangerous sociopath who is the first American President (in living memory) to *not* start a war? The one who had a massive hand in historic peace deals involving Kosovo and Israel-UAE?

But that don't matter coz he's a chauvinist and doesn't give a shit about political correctness ergo he's the Antichrist. Please.

He's started one in his own country ffs, and what war did obama start?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8899 on: Today at 03:24:26 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:23:43 AM
Naw it isn't. It's a bit more balanced because I don't live in an echo-chamber and actually have an ounce of critical thought in my system.

Stick to politics in Malta.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8900 on: Today at 03:24:45 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:23:43 AM
Naw it isn't. It's a bit more balanced because I don't live in an echo-chamber and actually have an ounce of critical thought in my system.

Yay! You have one ounce of thought. Try getting more.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8901 on: Today at 03:25:01 AM »
I think people put Nate Silver on a bit of a pedestal from past predictions, but I don't get all the hate I see.

Silver never predicted a landslide.  He specifically even called out Trump's path to victory when no one else gave him a chance.  Now it looks like Biden has a path to 280/290 or even 300.  The polls are off, but he's not polling, merely building the model, which can only be as good as the inputs.

He should've put more stock into polling error this time, and I don't know if I buy the "not many shy Trump voters" theory, but he even said polling error similar to 2016 wouldn't be enough for Trump, and it's playing out that way.

I'm just slightly confused at the hate for him.  I don't agree with all his takes/opinions, but I've seen people in this thread constantly bash him and saying he's "wrong" again.

It's like people read "Biden has 90% chance to win" and expected a landslide (when that's not what that means), and before the votes are even counted, people's heads were falling off.

Take his data and opinions along with other sources to get a good picture.  Dig into the poll nuances and read more into the data.  Especially listen to caveats on paths to win.

The pollsters themselves need to up their game (and Silver needs to readjust his ratings for them if they're off like this and change the methodology please on other inputs).  There are some good ones (like Ann Selzer).

Maybe one explanation for polling problems may still be turnout.  The prevailing wisdom has been that higher turnout favors Democrats, and midterms are where Democrats struggle.  But ever since Trump, he's been able to galvanize the Republican vote and turn out huge numbers in 2016 and 2020.  I think that was an issue in 2016, and I don't know if it's been corrected in 2020.

It's too much of a simplistic take to say things like polls and models are consistently wrong, especially since I think they were very right in 2018 (Dems take House and long shot to take Senate).

May be a turnout issue, and that Democrats don't monopolize it for presidential elections, especially not in battleground states.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8902 on: Today at 03:25:16 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:21:13 AM
What did trump do to stoke racial hatred? Are you for real?
Am sure the proud boys would agree when Trump told them to stand by when refusing to denounce white suprematists,
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8903 on: Today at 03:25:55 AM »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 03:24:22 AM
He's started one in his own country ffs, and what war did obama start?


He didnt start one. But that doesnt fit the narrative of our Maltese falcon here.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8904 on: Today at 03:27:36 AM »
Pennsylvania seems to have stopped moving. Have they stopped for the night?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8905 on: Today at 03:27:52 AM »
Quote from: fudge on Today at 02:57:29 AM
I cant tell you how important this feels to me . Im pretty level headed but four more years wouldve tested that . The damage that fat incest prick wouldve done with another term

Were together.

Not sure where youre front but Im a Brit who has followed this through there night the last two days. And my overall feeling is lets fuck him off (which is the result, the best fucking deal) then anything after is just boss
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8906 on: Today at 03:30:22 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:19:59 AM
Snip because hes a fucking giant c*nt

Troll? Idiot? Just a giant massive c*nt who needs ignoring?

I could be worse.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8907 on: Today at 03:31:55 AM »
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 03:27:36 AM
Pennsylvania seems to have stopped moving. Have they stopped for the night?

Most likely, the lazy bastatds
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8908 on: Today at 03:32:26 AM »
Tell yall what: The Democrats may have made mistakes in Florida, but the Republicans have made even bigger ones in Georgia. No way it should be this close. And Georgia has two good Democratic candidates for Senate. Ossoff is running well enough to force a run-off if this blue shift continues.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8909 on: Today at 03:33:08 AM »
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 03:23:42 AM
Mechinate, mate, don't bother Most of us don't agree with your views - you are far from the first to come in and defend Trump


I'm not trolling. Clearly from the title of the thread I knew what to expect (partisan opinions), and was curious as to what being said. And some posts had my head shaking that I had to write something.

Political discourse has literally been around for millennia ffs. But if people don't want to be challenged and actually put forward arguments to counter mine, then whatever man.



Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8910 on: Today at 03:33:08 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:23:43 AM
Naw it isn't. It's a bit more balanced because I don't live in an echo-chamber and actually have an ounce of critical thought in my system.
This is actually something ive brought up a few times over the last few months, people forming their own opinions without debate, a echo chamber to you is debate to others, we can all get things wrong about politics, Parliament debates for a reason, MPs give their opinions, those opinions change minds, people who sit in isolation without listening to any counter arguments will get things badly wrong.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8911 on: Today at 03:36:52 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:33:08 AM
This is actually something ive brought up a few times over the last few months, people forming their own opinions without debate, a echo chamber to you is debate to others, we can all get things wrong about politics, Parliament debates for a reason, MPs give their opinions, those opinions change minds, people who sit in isolation without listening to any counter arguments will get things badly wromg.

Spot on man.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8912 on: Today at 03:36:57 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:33:08 AM

I'm not trolling. Clearly from the title of the thread I knew what to expect (partisan opinions), and was curious as to what being said. And some posts had my head shaking that I had to write something.

Political discourse has literally been around for millennia ffs. But if people don't want to be challenged and actually put forward arguments to counter mine, then whatever man.


We have been putting forward arguments for the past 4 years. At this point we just want him out.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8913 on: Today at 03:40:24 AM »
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 03:09:22 AM
Georgia difference down to 33k now.

And Perdue down to 50.2. If he gets below 50...there will be 2 Georgia runoffs for Senate.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8914 on: Today at 03:40:57 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:33:08 AM
This is actually something ive brought up a few times over the last few months, people forming their own opinions without debate, a echo chamber to you is debate to others, we can all get things wrong about politics, Parliament debates for a reason, MPs give their opinions, those opinions change minds, people who sit in isolation without listening to any counter arguments will get things badly wrong.

But when your echo chamber doesnt allow you to do a modicum of research to understand Trumps racism and call to arms - whats the point. Simple basic elementary research.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8915 on: Today at 03:41:11 AM »
Quote from: mechinate on Today at 03:18:49 AM
When did Trump ever stoke racial hatred? Specifically, what did he do?

If you really need to ask that, then you just don't get it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8916 on: Today at 03:42:19 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:41:11 AM
If you really need to ask that, then you just don't get it.

A windup or a clueless idiot, one or the other.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8917 on: Today at 03:44:33 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:42:19 AM
A windup or a clueless idiot, one or the other.

No no. Apparently a critical thinker who wants to challenge the norms.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8918 on: Today at 03:45:01 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:44:33 AM
No no. Apparently a critical thinker who wants to challenge the norms.

I stand corrected, my apologies.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8919 on: Today at 03:49:12 AM »
763k mail in ballots left in Pennsylvania. Real chance of it going blue.
