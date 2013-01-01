I think people put Nate Silver on a bit of a pedestal from past predictions, but I don't get all the hate I see.



Silver never predicted a landslide. He specifically even called out Trump's path to victory when no one else gave him a chance. Now it looks like Biden has a path to 280/290 or even 300. The polls are off, but he's not polling, merely building the model, which can only be as good as the inputs.



He should've put more stock into polling error this time, and I don't know if I buy the "not many shy Trump voters" theory, but he even said polling error similar to 2016 wouldn't be enough for Trump, and it's playing out that way.



I'm just slightly confused at the hate for him. I don't agree with all his takes/opinions, but I've seen people in this thread constantly bash him and saying he's "wrong" again.



It's like people read "Biden has 90% chance to win" and expected a landslide (when that's not what that means), and before the votes are even counted, people's heads were falling off.



Take his data and opinions along with other sources to get a good picture. Dig into the poll nuances and read more into the data. Especially listen to caveats on paths to win.



The pollsters themselves need to up their game (and Silver needs to readjust his ratings for them if they're off like this and change the methodology please on other inputs). There are some good ones (like Ann Selzer).



Maybe one explanation for polling problems may still be turnout. The prevailing wisdom has been that higher turnout favors Democrats, and midterms are where Democrats struggle. But ever since Trump, he's been able to galvanize the Republican vote and turn out huge numbers in 2016 and 2020. I think that was an issue in 2016, and I don't know if it's been corrected in 2020.



It's too much of a simplistic take to say things like polls and models are consistently wrong, especially since I think they were very right in 2018 (Dems take House and long shot to take Senate).



May be a turnout issue, and that Democrats don't monopolize it for presidential elections, especially not in battleground states.