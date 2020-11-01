« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 238450 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:26:25 AM
Orange one down to 38k now in Georgia an falling.
Gulp !
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:26:25 AM
Orange one down to 38k now in Georgia an falling.

Not that many votes left to count though either. Could end up being under 2,000 votes in it
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:26:25 AM
Orange one down to 38k now in Georgia an falling.

They're absolutely shitting it over Georgia
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
CNN saying Senate all square on 47/47 with 6 seats remaining
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
This is so exhausting. I just watched the Basaksehir highlights for a mood lift. I think I need help.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 01:11:40 AM
Its bizzare to me the way they run these things over there. Why not do a full count and then release the results and winner like seats are done over here instead of this drip feed of votes? You leave yourself open to the kind of shenanigans that Trump is trying.

Nevada has a population of only around 3 million and they are still counting votes 24 hours later? Have they got a gang of 6 guys with a Casio doing the count?

It is all part of the trump and gop plan to cast doubts on the results, a number of states ruled that postal and other early votes could only be counted after the in-person on the day votes, so the inevitable delay was intentionally put into the system.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
I'm guessing that we will get the "Bad Gateway" error around the time the new Georgia votes get released?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
A basic outline of Trumpism in a nutshell and its supporters in this election

Quote
Its clear now that far too many of Trumps voters dont care about policy, decency, or saving our democracy. They care about power. Although Trump appears to have received a small uptick in votes from Black men and Latinos, the overwhelming share of his supporters are white. The politics of cultural resentment, the obsessions of white anxiety, are so intense that his voters are determined not only to preserve minority rule but to leave a dangerous sociopath in the Oval Office. Even the candidacy of a man who was both a political centrist and a decent human being could not overcome this sullen commitment to authoritarianism.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/11/large-portion-electorate-chose-sociopath/616994/
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:34:38 AM
I'm guessing that we will get the "Bad Gateway" error around the time the new Georgia votes get released?

hahahahahahhh so it's not only me?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:27:54 AM
Not that many votes left to count though either. Could end up being under 2,000 votes in it

122,000 votes left to count, he's ahead by 39,800.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Colorado 6,000 votes
Arkansas 3,979
Idaho 2,309
Iowa 3,179
Kentucky 6,259
Louisiana 4,837
Minnesota 6,796
Mississippi 3,009
Oklahoma 5,587
Tennessee 10,188
Utah 4,053

$10.3 million on his campaign.

Kanye2024.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:34:38 AM
I'm guessing that we will get the "Bad Gateway" error around the time the new Georgia votes get released?

 ;D good shout that. An yeah most likely!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: ericthered10 on Today at 01:21:28 AM
Plus we just have so many more voters than in the UK. And all the election workers are volunteers and we are in a pandemic where being a volunteer interacting with thousands of things isn't a big sell.

Having more people isn't really a valid reason though, logically you would also have a larger pool of counters working on the ballots too, although obviously this year has an awkward combination of more postal voting, a higher turnout and the issues of the pandemic impacting things.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:31:44 AM
CNN saying Senate all square on 47/47 with 6 seats remaining

Yep, but Democrats are probably not getting to 50.  They should get Arizona, but Gideon has conceded her race in Maine already.  That would be 48-48. 

Underdogs in NC and especially in Alaska.

At least 1, if not 2 runoffs, in Georgia to come.  They'll likely need both, which seems a long shot.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Forget about the senate, it's one for the mid-terms. At the moment it's about consolidating the leads and making gains in the states that will kill this off, aka Pennsylvania and Georgia. Nevada might be the one to cause some tension but Arizona should be fine. AZ and one more and it's game over. I reckon at current rate of return Biden could be in a position to declare the win early tomorrow. Hang on to your hats folks and don't bite those nails too close because they'll hurt like hell in a day or two.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:36:26 AM
122,000 votes left to count, he's ahead by 39,800.
And 60,000 plus of them in metro Atlanta area where Biden has been polling well.....and these are all mail in ballots, which favour Biden
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Wasserman just tweeted that PA is definitely going to Biden. Fingers crossed.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:37:47 AM
Having more people isn't really a valid reason though, logically you would also have a larger pool of counters working on the ballots too, although obviously this year has an awkward combination of more postal voting, a higher turnout and the issues of the pandemic impacting things.
Yes, true enough, usual circumstances we know the result of an election of over 100m people well enough in the night which is a pretty mean feat in itself. Our system is not super efficient and needs to be updated for the new voting paradigm for sure. That's without even mentioning why the hell we still vote on Tuesdays (look that one up, it's insane) and that it's not a holiday and people have to squeeze in voting between their work schedule . But, one benefit of our system is that there's not a single or even a handful of points of failure to be co-opted whether it be through mal actors (Russia) or subversion by the current administration  (why he's had to resort to disinformation).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Imagine if Biden took Pennsylvania and also pulled off an upset in Georgia as well. That would be a very solid win.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Santorum you filth, Trump does not love 'this country' unless you mean Russia. He's a repulsive traitor and has sold every principle the US ever stood for for cash and hookers.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 01:26:52 AM
Thanks for the reply.
No worries, just my take. Not perfect and needs improvement but confluence of circumstances and each state running their own election for better or worse.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
When are we expecting votes from Arizona? Need to go to bed.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:36:30 AM
Colorado 6,000 votes
Arkansas 3,979
Idaho 2,309
Iowa 3,179
Kentucky 6,259
Louisiana 4,837
Minnesota 6,796
Mississippi 3,009
Oklahoma 5,587
Tennessee 10,188
Utah 4,053

$10.3 million on his campaign.

Kanye2024.

$10.3m to make everyone know hes a c*nt.

Which we already knew.

$10.3m wasted.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:56:41 AM
When are we expecting votes from Arizona? Need to go to bed.

Supposedly in a couple of minutes for the first batch (9PM eastern was the planned time), but who knows if it'll be exact.  Second batch is 3.5 hours later I believe.

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:52:11 AM
Imagine if Biden took Pennsylvania and also pulled off an upset in Georgia as well. That would be a very solid win.

Biden-300 is still in play!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Looks like Nevada is even?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Nvm, ABC has a confusing graphic
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Maricopa County updates (about 80K new votes):

Biden: 887,457
Trump: 802,160

Doesn't look too different from the existing count in terms of the spread. (About 52-47 in the county but slight shift towards Trump)

Overall Arizona, still only 84% in on CNN:

Biden:  50.7%
Trump:  47.9%

The Maricopa upload was 80K votes.  The Arizona Secretary of State says there should be another 340K left in Maricopa (next drop tonight at 10:30 Arizona time, 12:30 eastern)

Another 46K left in Pima County (pro Biden)

EDIT:  Shift from the 80K drop was more pro-Trump than first thought (just because CNN blended it into the overall county total), but still more batches to come.  Might be pretty close but still a Biden win.  Some nerves maybe.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Nate_Cohn/status/1324173343071809537

Nate Cohn
@Nate_Cohn
Tonight's vote dump in Maricopa was Trump+18, which confirms that the state's going to get a lot tighter. It's not very easy to say whether that's enough for Trump or not, but I'd think it's more than enough to preclude an Arizona call tonight
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Bed time for me, hope to wake up to some great news about Georgia and hopefully Arizona is still looking solidly blue.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
I thought I did my money, looks like ill be getting paid after all....Eventually
