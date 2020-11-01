Maricopa County updates (about 80K new votes):Biden: 887,457Trump: 802,160Doesn't look too different from the existing count in terms of the spread. (About 52-47 in the county but slight shift towards Trump)Overall Arizona, still only 84% in on CNN:Biden: 50.7%Trump: 47.9%The Maricopa upload was 80K votes. The Arizona Secretary of State says there should be another 340K left in Maricopa (next drop tonight at 10:30 Arizona time, 12:30 eastern)Another 46K left in Pima County (pro Biden)EDIT: Shift from the 80K drop was more pro-Trump than first thought (just because CNN blended it into the overall county total), but still more batches to come. Might be pretty close but still a Biden win. Some nerves maybe.Nate Cohn@Nate_CohnTonight's vote dump in Maricopa was Trump+18, which confirms that the state's going to get a lot tighter. It's not very easy to say whether that's enough for Trump or not, but I'd think it's more than enough to preclude an Arizona call tonight