US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Online Bakez0151

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8800 on: Today at 12:26:31 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:58:45 PM
Not sure Trump supporters care much for Charming. :) but imagine the next election won't have the same turnout either so they wouldn't need all the Trump fanatics.
Yeah Trump definitely has a weird 'manly' appeal to his support. The fact he's a rude fat mess who talks like an idiot plays into why they love him.
Offline ljycb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8801 on: Today at 12:27:34 AM »
So where is it at then? Biden wins Nevada and hes over the line?
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8802 on: Today at 12:28:26 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:26:31 AM
Yeah Trump definitely has a weird 'manly' appeal to his support. The fact he's a rude fat mess who talks like an idiot plays into why they love him.

Online thejbs

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8803 on: Today at 12:28:27 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:00:59 AM
I think Trump is not worried about losing this election, he's worried more about IRS investigating his and family's companies afterwards.

I think its more like Liverpool in the league cup. I couldnt be arsed with it but I hate it when we lose.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8804 on: Today at 12:28:35 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:27:34 AM
So where is it at then? Biden wins Nevada and hes over the line?

Probably need an update from Arizona also.

I think Michigan is a lock although the Trump's have claimed victory there also lol
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 12:28:37 AM »
Of all the US Presidents of my lifetime, I was certain Trump would definitely be the one assassinated, either by lone wolf or a group, staggering the damage he's done both internationally and domestically in 4 years.
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 12:28:45 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:27:34 AM
So where is it at then? Biden wins Nevada and hes over the line?

Yup
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 12:29:21 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:28:37 AM
Of all the US Presidents of my lifetime, I was certain Trump would definitely be the one assassinated, either by lone wolf or a group, staggering the damage he's done both internationally and domestically in 4 years.

All the gun nuts are on his side
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 12:29:28 AM »
I keep seeing the 1930s all the time, Germany in 1933 has so many parallels except the USA has managed to keep Trump seperate from his would be militia and the media is being undermined in a very different manner

https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/dictators-explained/


Andrew Bird, Bloodless (for now) 1936

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEFLR2JnMd0

Offline elsewhere

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 12:29:29 AM »
Do you think Trump will run for presidency in 4 years again?
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 12:29:36 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:28:37 AM
Of all the US Presidents of my lifetime, I was certain Trump would definitely be the one assassinated, either by lone wolf or a group, staggering the damage he's done both internationally and domestically in 4 years.

Agree - perhaps this just shows that humanity is more civilised now (despite what the huge support for Trump might suggest)
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8811 on: Today at 12:30:11 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:29:29 AM
Do you think Trump will run for presidency in 4 years again?

Dont think convicts can run for President
Offline elsewhere

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8812 on: Today at 12:32:07 AM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:30:11 AM
Dont think convicts can run for President
Yeah there is that. Bannon has implied that he'd run again if he loses this one.
If he does, it would be crazy to have Biden-Trump again but he'd probably lose heavily this time.
Online FlashGordon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8813 on: Today at 12:32:23 AM »
Weirdly CNN have been reporting that 86% of the vote is counted in Arizona and they've just changed that to 81%?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8814 on: Today at 12:33:38 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:26:31 AM
Yeah Trump definitely has a weird 'manly' appeal to his support. The fact he's a rude fat mess who talks like an idiot plays into why they love him.


Only men who are broken think a man like Drumpf is even remotely manly or appealing.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8815 on: Today at 12:35:02 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:28:37 AM
Of all the US Presidents of my lifetime, I was certain Trump would definitely be the one assassinated, either by lone wolf or a group, staggering the damage he's done both internationally and domestically in 4 years.


Been calling for it since he got voted in.
Online wampa1

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8816 on: Today at 12:36:24 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:28:37 AM
Of all the US Presidents of my lifetime, I was certain Trump would definitely be the one assassinated, either by lone wolf or a group, staggering the damage he's done both internationally and domestically in 4 years.
Well there was the attempt at one of his rallies pre-presidency.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 12:36:26 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:29:29 AM
Do you think Trump will run for presidency in 4 years again?


He will be doing better than my preferred choice of him just shitting in his hands and wiping it all over his cel.
Online Mr_Shane

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8818 on: Today at 12:39:17 AM »
In Georgia, Trump leads by 40000 votes (1.0%), with 5% of the votes left to count and the majority in metro areas. Squeaky bum time
Online rawcusk8

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8819 on: Today at 12:41:28 AM »
Has Cheshire Mike posted since earlier today? Wonder if Cheshire Dave is still distancing himself from him?
Online newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8820 on: Today at 12:44:26 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:41:28 AM
Has Cheshire Mike posted since earlier today? Wonder if Cheshire Dave is still distancing himself from him?

One would hope. I wouldn't want anyone to confuse me being affiliated with racistterp for example.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8821 on: Today at 12:48:54 AM »
Why does CNN employ Rick Santorum to spout garbage?
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8822 on: Today at 12:49:05 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:41:28 AM
Has Cheshire Mike posted since earlier today? Wonder if Cheshire Dave is still distancing himself from him?

No, nor will he do so again.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8823 on: Today at 12:51:04 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:41:28 AM
Has Cheshire Mike posted since earlier today? Wonder if Cheshire Dave is still distancing himself from him?
Well, there is a pandemic on
