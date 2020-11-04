« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 236689 times)

Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8720 on: Today at 10:51:20 PM »
Online Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8721 on: Today at 10:52:11 PM »
Online Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8722 on: Today at 10:53:05 PM »
Giuliani giving speeches.

Mad he wasnt finished off by wanking off over someone he thought was a 15 year old girl on camera...
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8723 on: Today at 10:53:12 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:44:52 PM
For a while Fox have had Biden on 264, is that Arizona?

Arizona (86% Counted)

Biden 1,411,235 (51%)
Trump 1,318,219 (47.6%)
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8724 on: Today at 10:53:45 PM »
Assuming Biden wins can we expect Trump to stand again in the next election?
Awful to think Trump might well have won this election but for Covid but I doubt if he will have that problem if he stood again in 2024 election.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8725 on: Today at 10:54:08 PM »
Online John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8726 on: Today at 10:54:12 PM »
Colludey Rudy is saying "not a single Republican has been able to follow these votes, they could have come from Mars for all we know".
Online KurtVerbose

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8727 on: Today at 10:56:57 PM »
Anyone else made their own spreadsheet, or is it just nerdy me?
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8728 on: Today at 10:58:21 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:51:20 PM
Wow, this is huge news out of Nevada

https://twitter.com/News3LV/status/1324098903227027456?s=19

 ;D

"We want our freedom from the world"

I mean ...
Online bravoco

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8729 on: Today at 10:58:35 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:53:45 PM
Assuming Biden wins can we expect Trump to stand again in the next election?
Awful to think Trump might well have won this election but for Covid but I doubt if he will have that problem if he stood again in 2024 election.

Wondering about that in the light of the points being made about just how much support he has.
Online d.arn

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8730 on: Today at 10:59:35 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:56:57 PM
Anyone else made their own spreadsheet, or is it just nerdy me?

:wave
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8731 on: Today at 11:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:51:20 PM
Wow, this is huge news out of Nevada

https://twitter.com/News3LV/status/1324098903227027456?s=19

 ;D

The Trump cult in a nutshell. Embarrassing for America.
Online Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8732 on: Today at 11:02:41 PM »
Some weird cultish Republican woman on newsnight. Fucking nonsense. Maitlis not having this shit.
Online Phineus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8733 on: Today at 11:02:49 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:53:45 PM
Assuming Biden wins can we expect Trump to stand again in the next election?
Awful to think Trump might well have won this election but for Covid but I doubt if he will have that problem if he stood again in 2024 election.

Nah, think once hes out hell get used to a comfortable lifestyle golfing every day. Hell also start his own network and make a tonne of money commentating etc. Wouldnt surprise me if his daughter goes for it though, whether she can garner the same amount of support is questionable though.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8734 on: Today at 11:03:07 PM »
Chance of Hannitty or Ingraham having to be the first person to call Biden the winner tonight on live tv. I'm petty enough to want that to happen. Go on Nevada release enough for Fox to call it for Biden.
Online bravoco

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8735 on: Today at 11:04:33 PM »
Ivanka vs Kamala 2024?
Online Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8736 on: Today at 11:05:09 PM »
What a fucking awful c*nt this Randi Reed is.

Basically implying that Covid has been made up for Democrats cheating. Theres been no Covid in the last 2 days has there . 1,000 Americans died today. Nasty bitch.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8737 on: Today at 11:06:19 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:53:45 PM
Assuming Biden wins can we expect Trump to stand again in the next election?

No, but someone else might, and they might be a little slicker, a little more presentable, a little more charming. That's the worry.
Online Phineus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8738 on: Today at 11:06:30 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:05:09 PM
What a fucking awful c*nt this Randi Reed is.

Basically implying that Covid has been made up for Democrats cheating. Theres been no Covid in the last 2 days has there . 1,000 Americans died today. Nasty bitch.

Turned it over to check it out and lasted about 30 seconds. What are BBC doing to vet these people ffs.
Online Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8739 on: Today at 11:08:34 PM »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:06:30 PM
Turned it over to check it out and lasted about 30 seconds. What are BBC doing to vet these people ffs.

BBC have been awful at this for years. Platforming nonsense. They even do it with Covid. For lockdown - a qualified scientist, against - Geoff from Byker Grove.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8740 on: Today at 11:10:36 PM »
Bi Den
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8741 on: Today at 11:12:13 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:56:57 PM
Anyone else made their own spreadsheet, or is it just nerdy me?
Me, I did it, was bored in work last night and knocked one up on Excel, and that's not a euphemism for masturbating either, you swines.
Online John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8742 on: Today at 11:12:48 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:02:41 PM
Some weird cultish Republican woman on newsnight. Fucking nonsense. Maitlis not having this shit.
She was horrendous wasn't she. A congressional candidate for Nevada I think, Randi Reed. Textbook Trump speak. Dangerously indoctrinated.
Online Hazell

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8743 on: Today at 11:13:04 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:58:21 PM
"We want our freedom from the world"

I mean ...

Trump did say that America is 'doing better than the world' in relation to Covid cases so that's no surprise.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8744 on: Today at 11:13:57 PM »
Quote from: bravoco on Today at 11:04:33 PM
Ivanka vs Kamala 2024?
The only face off they'll have, will be a fight in the prison showers if Harris somehow ends up there with 'Vanky in the next few years
Online Red-Soldier

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8745 on: Today at 11:14:56 PM »
Every cloud has a silver lining I guess.  Covid got rid of the orange twat.

Trumpism will live on though, and the GOP just need to find another person with a similar following to have another crack at 2024.  Run that campaign again without Covid and it probably gets the w.
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8746 on: Today at 11:15:10 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:05:09 PM
What a fucking awful c*nt this Randi Reed is.

Basically implying that Covid has been made up for Democrats cheating. Theres been no Covid in the last 2 days has there . 1,000 Americans died today. Nasty bitch.

What a piece of work. Scum. She also had a totally incoherent argument about Democrats stopping the count. Matlis couldnt hide her contempt.
Online Machae

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8747 on: Today at 11:16:20 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:08:34 PM
BBC have been awful at this for years. Platforming nonsense. They even do it with Covid. For lockdown - a qualified scientist, against - Geoff from Byker Grove.

It's all for 'balance' though right?
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8748 on: Today at 11:16:38 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:13:04 PM
Trump did say that America is 'doing better than the world' in relation to Covid cases so that's no surprise.

But they want freedom... from the world!

Freedumb.

From

The

World!!!
Offline Samie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8749 on: Today at 11:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:56 PM
Every cloud has a silver lining I guess.  Covid got rid of the orange twat.

Trumpism will live on though, and the GOP just need to find another person with a similar following to have another crack at 2024.  Run that campaign again without Covid and it probably gets the w.

No way  Republicans will find that is close to Trump's persona in front of the media.
Online lindylou100

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8750 on: Today at 11:17:28 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:53:45 PM
Assuming Biden wins can we expect Trump to stand again in the next election?
Awful to think Trump might well have won this election but for Covid but I doubt if he will have that problem if he stood again in 2024 election.

Unlikely in my view, he needs to remain president to evade the law, there are sealed indictments from the state of New York waiting for him once he leaves office for starters. The new administrations attorney general may well  want to investigate him too.
Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8751 on: Today at 11:17:55 PM »
As GA and PA results continue to trickle in, we'll get batches from AZ and NV tonight.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/live-blog/2020-11-04-trump-biden-election-results-n1246346/ncrd1246446#liveBlogHeader

Nevada election officials to announce updated results Wednesday

Nevada state election officials say they will announce updated results Wednesday, earlier than previously stated.

In the wee hours on Tuesday, the Nevada secretary of states elections division tweeted that further results would not be announced till 9 a.m. Thursday.

But we now recognize there is a lot of national and statewide interest in the results, and we are going to release updates as they come in, secretary of state spokeswoman Jennifer Russell told NBC News. She did not give a specific time for announcing the updated results.

Russell said state election officials originally decided not to release further election results till Thursday because they did not want to disrupt county elections offices while they were still tabulating ballots.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8752 on: Today at 11:18:13 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:08:34 PM
BBC have been awful at this for years. Platforming nonsense. They even do it with Covid. For lockdown - a qualified scientist, against - Geoff from Byker Grove.

Yeah, their attempt at being non-biased is a joke. Its totally fine to present a scientifically backed up view without having to bring in a fucking idiot to give an alternate view.
