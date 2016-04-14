« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8400 on: Today at 07:37:06 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:35:27 PM
the fact that they didn't like the results

Well apart from that ;)

But he must have some legal standpoint?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8401 on: Today at 07:37:16 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:33:50 PM
ABC has uncalled Arizona.

It wasn't called - except for by Fox and AP.

They are sticking by it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8402 on: Today at 07:37:33 PM
Funny how it's only Trump that want's a recount.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8403 on: Today at 07:40:01 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:37:06 PM
Well apart from that ;)

But he must have some legal standpoint?

I think he thinks his legal standpoint is that he owns the Supreme Court.

Oh, and his lawyer probably said so. But not sure how much weight one should give to a bloke caught wanking in a Borat film...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8404 on: Today at 07:40:37 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:37:16 PM
It wasn't called - except for by Fox and AP.

They are sticking by it.

Hes going to blame fox for losing. Popcorn time
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8405 on: Today at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:34:09 PM
On what grounds?

Because it's mean to them.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8406 on: Today at 07:41:51 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:37:16 PM
It wasn't called - except for by Fox and AP.

They are sticking by it.
He's not overturning Arizona, Michigan or Nevada looking at the data on CNN, outstanding votes are pretty much all in heavily democratic areas
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8407 on: Today at 07:41:57 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:40:37 PM
Hes going to blame fox for losing. Popcorn time

I don't think Fox actually likes him (then again there are about 15m that voted for him that I thought the same)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8408 on: Today at 07:42:23 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:41:51 PM
He's not overturning Arizona, Michigan or Nevada looking at the data on CNN, outstanding votes are pretty much all in heavily democratic areas

It's all about spinning the narrative and creating doubt.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8409 on: Today at 07:42:24 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:40:37 PM
Hes going to blame fox for losing. Popcorn time



Hope we can have a Biden gifsteria thread soon...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8410 on: Today at 07:42:37 PM
from the 538 blog

Quote
The Arizona Republic surveyed county recorders and estimates that 600,000 ballots remain to be counted in Arizona. A full 450,000 of those ballots are in Maricopa County (Phoenix) and break down as follows: 248,000 early ballots (which in Arizona includes both mail-in and in-person votes) that arrived on Monday or Tuesday, 160,000-180,000 mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day and 29,000 provisional ballots. Maricopa expects to release two batches of results tonight: one at 9 p.m. Eastern and one sometime after 12:30 a.m. Eastern.


said this a few times, similar to what CNN and several other sources have repeated for the past 8 hours. It's still not called, but it's not particularly favourable for Trump who needs to overturn a 93k vote lead.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8411 on: Today at 07:43:55 PM
On the nose.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xyGr_huFMh4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xyGr_huFMh4</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8412 on: Today at 07:44:12 PM
Biden getting closer in Georgia, down to 78k now.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8413 on: Today at 07:45:35 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:42:23 PM
It's all about spinning the narrative and creating doubt.
yep
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8414 on: Today at 07:46:18 PM
Its difficult for Democrats.  What do you do as a politician when a large percentage of your population are seemingly c*nts?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8415 on: Today at 07:47:11 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:34:09 PM
On what grounds?

Ha, clerk to the court says he's received nothing !......


From CNN's Brian Rokus

The Trump campaign has released a statement saying it has filed a lawsuit in Michigan asking the state to halt counting until it receives meaningful access to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

CNN teams in Michigan have not seen evidence that the suit has actually been filed but continue to check.

While the Trump campaign has said that lawsuit has been filed in the Michigan Court of Claims, docket clerk for the Court of Claims, Morgan Adams, told CNN that the court has not received the filing.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8416 on: Today at 07:48:01 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8417 on: Today at 07:49:26 PM
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 07:46:18 PM
Its difficult for Democrats.  What do you do as a politician when a large percentage of your population are seemingly c*nts?

Bit like this country except the c*nts are in power.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8418 on: Today at 07:50:56 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8419 on: Today at 07:51:03 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8420 on: Today at 07:51:22 PM
Quote
Nate Cohn@Nate_Cohn·5m

Since I took a nap, we've gotten a bit more data in Pennsylvania--narrowing Trump's margin to 8 points there.
To my mind, everything there is still consistent with Biden eventually taking the lead

--If you just take the raw number of mail absentee ballots left, the votes are there for Biden given how well we expect him to do there
--If you just look at the completed counties, it's clear Biden's faring well enough once in the places that have counted their absentees
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8421 on: Today at 07:52:15 PM
Ban all the Nates.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8422 on: Today at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:52:15 PM
Ban all the Nates.

There's a few knocking about isn`t there
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8423 on: Today at 07:53:36 PM
Electoral College  (270 to win)

Biden: 224  + 13
Trump: 213  + 0
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8424 on: Today at 07:53:37 PM
So Trump wants to carry on counting in Nevada and Arizona but trying to stop the count in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania? You really can't make this shit up!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8425 on: Today at 07:55:07 PM
You know you have a healthy and vibrant democracy when one candidate is 3m votes ahead in the popular vote and yet no-one knows who has won.  :butt

Republicans: Stop counting votes! (Michigan)
Also Republicans: Count all the votes! (Arizona)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8426 on: Today at 07:56:13 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:52:15 PM
Ban all the Nates.

I would just regulate them.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8427 on: Today at 07:56:39 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:37:06 PM
Well apart from that ;)

But he must have some legal standpoint?

They are claiming their observers haven't been given full access to counting locations in Detroit. Its a delay and confuse tactic.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8428 on: Today at 07:57:32 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8429 on: Today at 07:58:44 PM
I dare call it - ManU lost
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8430 on: Today at 07:58:50 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:53:37 PM
So Trump wants to carry on counting in Nevada and Arizona but trying to stop the count in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania? You really can't make this shit up!

Trump does it all the time.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8431 on: Today at 07:59:07 PM
ABC giving Maine's second district to Trump. that's one 1 electoral vote, but Biden doesn't need it if he holds Arizona, Nevada, Michigan.

Also...

Quote
Nate Cohn, in New York 1m ago

The likeliest outcome by far in Arizona is that the remaining ballots are good enough for Biden. But I don't think we can be 100% confident until we've seen some of them.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8432 on: Today at 07:59:17 PM
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 07:55:07 PM
You know you have a healthy and vibrant democracy when one candidate is 3m votes ahead in the popular vote and yet no-one knows who has won.  :butt

Republicans: Stop counting votes! (Michigan)
Also Republicans: Count all the votes! (Arizona)

Well, we also counted slaves as 3/5ths of a person originally. As I get older Im not convinced we have ever had, nor were ever intended to have, a vibrant democracy.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8433 on: Today at 07:59:34 PM
If the Dems end up with 48 Senate seats, they'll have another shot in 2022 with PA, WI, and NC, but the heady days of 2008 and red and purple state Democrats everywhere and getting up to close to 60 seats are a long ways away.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #8434 on: Today at 07:59:56 PM
When do results finish?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8435 on: Today at 08:02:55 PM »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 07:59:56 PM
When do results finish?

When all the votes have been counted.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8436 on: Today at 08:05:38 PM »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 07:59:56 PM
When do results finish?

Probably about 11.59 on the 19th January at this rate...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8437 on: Today at 08:08:51 PM »
Feel like the Arizona figures haven't updated at all today, what's going on there?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8438 on: Today at 08:10:09 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:08:51 PM
Feel like the Arizona figures haven't updated at all today, what's going on there?

Same with NC have been on 94% since I woke up
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8439 on: Today at 08:11:23 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 08:08:51 PM
Feel like the Arizona figures haven't updated at all today, what's going on there?

They'll make an announcement at 7pm local time, bout six hours from now
