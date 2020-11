CLARE MALONE

NOV. 4, 11:52 AM

“I’m disturbed by the loss of support in the suburbs,” Mitch McConnell says in a press conference. Interesting insight into the McConnell thought process. “We need to win back the suburbs, we need to do better with college-educated voters than [we’ve been] doing lately and we need to do better with women.” Shades of the 2012 autopsy report (in the sense of reflecting on voters the GOP needs to approach).



IF Trump does lose, McConnell is maybe starting to lay the groundwork for post-Trump election strategy, as having Trump has caused a slide in those demographics. On the flip side, the enthusiasm Trump generates among the base will be hard for the GOP to keep.