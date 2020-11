i cant get my head around anyone that isnt a rich old white man voting for him. he has shown complete sociopathic disdain for everyone else



Michael Rosen sums it upFascism: I sometimes fear...I sometimes fear thatpeople think that fascism arrives in fancy dressworn by grotesques and monstersas played out in endless re-runs of the Nazis.Fascism arrives as your friend.It will restore your honour,make you feel proud,protect your house,give you a job,clean up the neighbourhood,remind you of how great you once were,clear out the venal and the corrupt,remove anything you feel is unlike you...It doesn't walk in saying,"Our programme means militias, mass imprisonments, transportations, war and persecution."