Leeds castle isn't in Leeds.
Michigan has flipped. Lead of 3k now.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.
So if he keeps his lead in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada - and Michigan... that's 270 I think?
Although AZ has impressed me a little.
How did Dems fail so badly in Senate races? Lack of focus and funds or were all of these seats very traditionally red and hard to flip?
Where's that mate? Best is around 15/8 I can see, he was 3/1 15 minutes ago. Biden's gone from 1/3 to 4/9 quite quickly.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Phoenix Suns have always been my team over there(Not so much the Pistons though)
Michigan may end the day as my new favorite State. Although AZ has impressed me a little.
Arizona's a formality. Nevada have stopped counting for today though so it'll drag on for another day until he gets the 270.
