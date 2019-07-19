« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

AndyMuller

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7720 on: Today at 02:04:49 PM
Michigan!!!
Fromola

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7721 on: Today at 02:04:54 PM
Can't see Trump getting anywhere contesting the result if Biden wins by multiple states which looks likely now.

If it was all down to one state (i.e. Florida in 2000) and it was close, yeah.
12C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7722 on: Today at 02:05:03 PM
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:14:56 PM
Leeds castle isn't in Leeds.
Everton play in Walton
They also have a couple who play like they should be in Walton tbf.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7723 on: Today at 02:05:05 PM
Michigan now blue!! Let's go!
kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7724 on: Today at 02:05:21 PM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:03:51 PM
Michigan has flipped. Lead of 3k now.

So if he keeps his lead in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada - and Michigan... that's 270 I think?
naka

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7725 on: Today at 02:05:24 PM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:03:51 PM
Michigan has flipped. Lead of 3k now.
to biden i hope
kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7726 on: Today at 02:05:34 PM
HOLD THOSE LEADS JOE AND YOU'RE PRESIDENT.

As a former Ohioan, I have to say LOVE Michigan and FUCK Ohio.
Fromola

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7727 on: Today at 02:05:43 PM
That's that then. Trump will have to concede. He'll lose by a few states.
exiledintheUSA

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7728 on: Today at 02:05:44 PM
Michigan may end the day as my new favorite State. :D

Although AZ has impressed me a little.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7729 on: Today at 02:06:05 PM
So Biden just hold on in Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan....
Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7730 on: Today at 02:06:35 PM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:05:21 PM
So if he keeps his lead in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada - and Michigan... that's 270 I think?

Yup
Felch Aid

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7731 on: Today at 02:06:59 PM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:05:21 PM
So if he keeps his lead in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada - and Michigan... that's 270 I think?

That was my fag packet calculation.
Lastrador

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7732 on: Today at 02:07:20 PM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:05:21 PM
So if he keeps his lead in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada - and Michigan... that's 270 I think?
Exactly 270 to be precise.
Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7733 on: Today at 02:07:22 PM
30% reporting still to come from Wayne County, barring some unforeseen shock, Michigan is done I think.
kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7734 on: Today at 02:08:05 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:05:44 PM
Although AZ has impressed me a little.

Phoenix Suns have always been my team over there
thejbs

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7735 on: Today at 02:08:16 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:56:54 PM
How did Dems fail so badly in Senate races? Lack of focus and funds or were all of these seats very traditionally red and hard to flip?

Trumps base being out in force did that. The rather dead than democrat people.
Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7736 on: Today at 02:08:36 PM
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:03:44 PM
Where's that mate? Best is around 15/8 I can see, he was 3/1 15 minutes ago. Biden's gone from 1/3 to 4/9 quite quickly.

Exchange prices mate
Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7737 on: Today at 02:08:46 PM
Tenuous friendship with Ohio ended, Arizona is my new best friend.
Fromola

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7738 on: Today at 02:09:03 PM
Arizona's a formality. Nevada have stopped counting for today though so it'll drag on for another day until he gets the 270.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7739 on: Today at 02:09:09 PM
We winning this in injury time or on pens?
Lastrador

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7740 on: Today at 02:09:15 PM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:08:05 PM
Phoenix Suns have always been my team over there

(Not so much the Pistons though)
Poor you.  ;D
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7741 on: Today at 02:09:33 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:05:44 PM
Michigan may end the day as my new favorite State. :D

Although AZ has impressed me a little.

AZ is funny because I think there's a good chance it would be red if Teump hadn't trashed talked McCain who was loved in Arizona
Samie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7742 on: Today at 02:09:45 PM
Is Arizona voting for Biden simply because McCain hated Trump?
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #7743 on: Today at 02:09:49 PM
Im close to a heart attack.

Come ONNN
