But it's good to hate fascism, homophobia, racism, misogyny, they are the bad guys.



What we're witnessing here with the split "closeness" of this vote.....is NOT the American people's judgements or affirmations regarding these topics. That is merely the narrative the hard left are positing in order to leverage the conscience of the electorate.If the electorate truly believed that the Republican camp was genuinely an embodiment of all of the above "negatives" and was populated by "deplorables" as one old lady put it....then there's no way the voting would be this close, especially in connection with the Republican's application for a second term.The moral, ethical shoddiness of the Republican voters is a manufactured, left-wing construct.The evidence is there to see.....especially this morning.If there was really any truth in the accusations being levied at Republican voters, they would have been "land-slided" out of existence this morning, courtesy of the intolerance of the US electorate for the "bad" characteristics they're accused of.The truth of the matter is that millions of American voters quite simply "do not believe" that the left have been trying to leverage the US conscience from a position of sincerity, or that their judgements about "isms...phobias...and... ogynies" originates from a healthy, balanced mind-set, which allows for debate, nuance and circumstance.The numbers this morning suggest that not enough of the left's "mud" has stuck in the mind of the US electorate....and also that political mud is basically what they've been slinging these last four years.It's not enough to just give a political party "a bad name." There's got to be real substance in the accusations, and when enough people see the substance, the party is doomed and will crumble.The Republican party is not quite as entrenched along deplorable lines as the left would have the electorate believe, and the numbers this morning are merely a testimony to this.The original query went something like:"How can Trump survive the four years of hatred he's garnered?"In answer to this...I'd posit that he could only survive if there was an equal amount of "hate" being tossed back in the direction of his critics....and if that hate manifests itself at the ballot box.Well it's sure looking that way....regardless of the outcome, which looks like its going to be very narrow indeed.