Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 12:32:22 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:30:37 PM
There's a really shitty old wooden structure that needs pulling down if you're into construction.

Hahah, I'm glad the bitters will be happy, count me in
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 12:32:40 PM »
Sorry for the question but if Biden wins Wisconsin what else does he need? 
Online Hazell

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 12:32:43 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 12:20:53 PM
Really starting to look good for Biden now

Feels like that! Still don't want to jinx it though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 12:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:30:27 PM
@benwikler  (Dem chair in WI)
Green Bay and Kenosha results are in. Biden is now up in Wisconsin by roughly 20,600 votes. That number could wobble a bit, but there's no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead.

Biden has won more votes any prez candidate in WI history.

Folks: Joe Biden just won Wisconsin.
Online cheshiremike

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 12:32:47 PM »
Can't believe people would vote for Biden.

Corrupt as fuck this election, keep finding more boxes of ballots all voting for Biden.
Offline Lusty

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 12:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:31:10 PM
How long until we get to Dudek saving Shevchenko's penalty? Or at least saving that shot in extra time?

If there's a chance that Trump has a late AC Milan style rally and I have to watch the equivilent of Djimi Traore clearing off the line for half an hour, I don't think I'll be able to handle it.
Offline elsewhere

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 12:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:32:40 PM
Sorry for the question but if Biden wins Wisconsin what else does he need? 
sleeping pills
Online west_london_red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 12:33:34 PM »
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7448 on: Today at 12:34:00 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:32:40 PM
Sorry for the question but if Biden wins Wisconsin what else does he need? 

To book a moving van to Washington in mid-January   ;D ;)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7449 on: Today at 12:34:05 PM »
For those with the Istanbul comparison, I am not so sure. It feels a bit more like the last 10 minutes of the 4-2 against Arsenal in the Champions League; looked pretty grim but a turn around always seemed on the cards.  ;D  ;D

Let's hope it is not like the Chelsea game that same year where a turn around was on the cards, then switched back at the end.
Online emergency exit

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7450 on: Today at 12:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:32:40 PM
Sorry for the question but if Biden wins Wisconsin what else does he need? 

Either Michigan or Georgia (provided he also secures Nevada).
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 12:34:19 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:32:40 PM
Sorry for the question but if Biden wins Wisconsin what else does he need? 

A lie down.
Online Phineus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 12:34:27 PM »
Biden has this.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7453 on: Today at 12:34:47 PM »
When is Carra making that last ditch cramp tackle
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 12:34:54 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:25:21 PM
Has anyone made the deeply insightful comment that Trump is like a Eurovision hopeful whos done ok in the judges voting but is now getting reeled in by the TV votes.

Im sure I heard John Sopel day similar.
Kanye West is the representative for Royaume Uni in this scenario.
Online Machae

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 12:34:58 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:32:43 PM
Feels like that! Still don't want to jinx it though.

Need the 'its happening' gif
Online Fiasco

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 12:35:14 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:32:43 PM
Feels like that! Still don't want to jinx it though.

*Insert Ralph Hassenhutl celebration gif here*
Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 12:35:24 PM »
Quote from: cheshiremike on Today at 12:32:47 PM
Can't believe people would vote for Biden.

Corrupt as fuck this election, keep finding more boxes of ballots all voting for Biden.
Hi Donald, welcome to RAWK.

Pack your bags.
Online kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 12:35:27 PM »
I hope the thread is ready to do a countdown of Pennsylvania lead now. ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 12:35:28 PM »
Oh man if Biden wins this, Trump's next speech to his fans will be a must watch
Online west_london_red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7460 on: Today at 12:35:50 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:34:47 PM
When is Carra making that last ditch cramp tackle

Thats before Jerzey makes the double save and then nods his head telling everyone I got this.
Online deano2727

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 12:35:58 PM »
Don't quite get the Istanbul comparisons?

Seems more a case of the big favourite coming very close to horribly fucking it up, but narrowly crawling over the line in the end, no?

Whatever get's trump out I suppose.
Offline elsewhere

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7462 on: Today at 12:36:16 PM »
Should I keep Alan Pardew dancing gif handy?
Offline Samie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7463 on: Today at 12:36:17 PM »
Republicans never had a Shevchenko though.  ;D
Online cheshiremike

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7464 on: Today at 12:36:46 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 12:35:24 PM
Hi Donald, welcome to RAWK.

Pack your bags.

Trump over Biden every single time
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7465 on: Today at 12:36:54 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:35:58 PM
Don't quite get the Istanbul comparisons?

Seems more a case of the big favourite coming very close to horribly fucking it up, but narrowly crawling over the line in the end, no?

Whatever get's trump out I suppose.

I know that match, it's Roma away 2018
Online west_london_red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7466 on: Today at 12:37:07 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:36:16 PM
Should I keep Alan Pardew dancing gif handy?

That and the Jim Bowen its happening. Thats when I know its really done.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7467 on: Today at 12:37:08 PM »
Just hope the prick goes quietly. I doubt it like.
Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7468 on: Today at 12:37:12 PM »
Online End Product

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7469 on: Today at 12:37:36 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:35:27 PM
I hope the thread is ready to do a countdown of Pennsylvania lead now. ;D
Giddy like watching zebra crossing/ plane tracker giddy.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7470 on: Today at 12:37:55 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:32:22 PM
Hahah, I'm glad the bitters will be happy, count me in

 ;D
Offline stevensr123

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7471 on: Today at 12:37:56 PM »
please please please , so so close.
Online RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7472 on: Today at 12:38:03 PM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:43:05 AM
But it's good to hate fascism, homophobia, racism, misogyny, they are the bad guys.
What we're witnessing here with the split "closeness" of this vote.....is NOT the American people's judgements or affirmations regarding these topics. That is merely the narrative the hard left are positing in order to leverage the conscience of the electorate.

If the electorate truly believed that the Republican camp was genuinely an embodiment of all of the above "negatives" and was populated by "deplorables" as one old lady put it....then there's no way the voting would be this close, especially in connection with the Republican's application for a second term.

The moral, ethical shoddiness of the Republican voters is a manufactured, left-wing construct.

The evidence is there to see.....especially this morning.

If there was really any truth in the accusations being levied at Republican voters, they would have been "land-slided" out of existence this morning, courtesy of the intolerance of the US electorate for the "bad" characteristics they're accused of.

The truth of the matter is that millions of American voters quite simply "do not believe" that the left have been trying to leverage the US conscience from a position of sincerity, or that their judgements about "isms...phobias...and... ogynies" originates from a healthy, balanced mind-set, which allows for debate, nuance and circumstance.

The numbers this morning suggest that not enough of the left's "mud" has stuck in the mind of the US electorate....and also that political mud is basically what they've been slinging these last four years.

It's not enough to just give a political party "a bad name." There's got to be real substance in the accusations, and when enough people see the substance, the party is doomed and will crumble.

The Republican party is not quite as entrenched along deplorable lines as the left would have the electorate believe, and the numbers this morning are merely a testimony to this.

The original query went something like:

"How can Trump survive the four years of hatred he's garnered?"

In answer to this...I'd posit that he could only survive if there was an equal amount of "hate" being tossed back in the direction of his critics....and if that hate manifests itself at the ballot box.

Well it's sure looking that way....regardless of the outcome, which looks like its going to be very narrow indeed.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7473 on: Today at 12:38:10 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:37:08 PM
Just hope the prick goes quietly. I doubt it like.

I hope they literally drag him out kicking and screaming to be honest.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7474 on: Today at 12:38:11 PM »
Quote from: cheshiremike on Today at 12:36:46 PM
Trump over Biden every single time

... to toss into a lava filled firepit
Online Fiasco

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7475 on: Today at 12:38:22 PM »
Biden 2/7 and shortening.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7476 on: Today at 12:38:25 PM »
Quote from: cheshiremike on Today at 12:32:47 PM
Can't believe people would vote for Biden.

Corrupt as fuck this election, keep finding more boxes of ballots all voting for Biden.

You do realise that is literally the process of how the election works in the US? Trump isn't going to shag you mate.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7477 on: Today at 12:38:43 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:34:47 PM
When is Carra making that last ditch cramp tackle

Dunno, but he's been bitter about the performance all night.
Online Umbarto

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7478 on: Today at 12:38:43 PM »
Shouldn't post that until he's out on his arse...  he'll fight tooth and nail, his supporters may do worse.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7479 on: Today at 12:39:01 PM »
Electoral College

Biden: 224
Trump: 213




Swing States   (Old numbers I put up about 1/2 hour ago)

Arizona:    Counted:82%   No Change   (Biden 51.8%)
Georgia    Counted:92%   No Change   (Trump 50.5%)
Michigan:    Counted:86%   No Change   (Trump 49.4%
Nevada:    Counted:86%   No Change   (Biden 49.3%)
Pennsylvania:    Counted:75%   No Change   (Trump 55.0%)
Wisconsin:    Counted:97%   No Change   (Biden 49.4%)
