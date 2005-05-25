« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 11:01:32 AM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:54:39 AM
Regardless if trump is gone, it is a fucking disaster. senate = biden its literally a lame duck. supreme court = republicans hold all the power.

Pretty much.  McConnell will hold open as many seats on SCOTUS as he likes for the next four years.

Twice now the polls have let us down, and arguably this is an even bigger clusterfuck than 2016, even if Biden wins. 

I don't want to be tin foil hat guy but there's definitely something iffy about all of this. Were Russians intercepting the pollster's calls pretending to be Biden supporters or something?  The data seems beyond flawed and more corrupted somehow (as in data corrupted, not dishonest).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 11:02:35 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:01:32 AM
Twice now the polls have let us down, and arguably this is an even bigger clusterfuck than 2016, even if Biden wins. 

Nothing arguable about it - this is much bigger clusterfuck
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 11:02:47 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:41:06 AM
Its only my most favourite Bay.

What about e?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 11:02:55 AM »
Can he not just use his Executive Power, like Trump abused
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 11:03:07 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:54:58 AM
and the polls showed most of the key states as close....which they are
"On a national level it gave Biden an outright majority among all likely voters: 52% to 44%."

Michigan   =  4.8 points

Wisconsin = 6.6 point ahead

these are just two examples that polls had biden ahead. its a joke.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 11:04:13 AM »
Apparently Wisconsin result in next 10-15 minutes
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 11:04:18 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:01:32 AM
Pretty much.  McConnell will hold open as many seats on SCOTUS as he likes for the next four years.

There's 33 more Senate races in 2022. Not impossible it could be flipped then if it's not this year.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 11:05:40 AM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:03:07 AM
"On a national level it gave Biden an outright majority among all likely voters: 52% to 44%."

Michigan   =  4.8 points

Wisconsin = 6.6 point ahead

these are just two examples that polls had biden ahead. its a joke.



Has Biden lost either of those States?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 11:05:40 AM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:04:18 AM
There's 33 more Senate races in 2022. Not impossible it could be flipped then if it's not this year.

I expect the Democrats will be defending far more in the midterms.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 11:06:07 AM »
I forgot about Georgia, still a chance Biden takes that as well.

Think he gets over 270 now even without Pennsylvania.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 11:07:07 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:05:40 AM
Has Biden lost either of those States?

Looking likely to win both. Nothing like a RAWK meltdown though!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 11:07:37 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:05:40 AM
Has Biden lost either of those States?
No, I am more talking about how bad the polls got it, and how that could have created complacency amongst democrats and rallied republicans. was more talking about all states.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 11:08:30 AM »
Wisconsin is far too close.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 11:08:58 AM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:08:30 AM
Wisconsin is far too close.

Down to Green Bay absentee ballots
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 11:09:11 AM »
Democrats are drifting in the betting to win Wisconsin. Gone from 1/4 to 2/5 in about an hour. Should we be worried?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7255 on: Today at 11:09:38 AM »
Is he up right now or down in WI?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7256 on: Today at 11:09:40 AM »
Trump may lose, but it looks like the GOP will still hold the senate.  Thus, Biden will just be a lame duck president.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7257 on: Today at 11:10:03 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:09:38 AM
Is he up right now or down in WI?
Up.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7258 on: Today at 11:10:14 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:09:40 AM
Trump may lose, but it looks like the GOP will still hold the senate.  Thus, Biden will just be a lame duck president.

Right now I am taking it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7259 on: Today at 11:10:32 AM »
Biden is doing an Istanbul...?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7260 on: Today at 11:10:32 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:09:40 AM
Trump may lose, but it looks like the GOP will still hold the senate.  Thus, Biden will just be a lame duck president.
Better than having Trump in charge with a GOP senate!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 11:10:51 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:09:40 AM
Trump may lose, but it looks like the GOP will still hold the senate.  Thus, Biden will just be a lame duck president.

Rather that than a revitalised Trump for 4 more years
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7262 on: Today at 11:10:56 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:09:11 AM
Democrats are drifting in the betting to win Wisconsin. Gone from 1/4 to 2/5 in about an hour. Should we be worried?

It would mean the city of Green Bay has gone for Trump?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 11:11:05 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:09:40 AM
Trump may lose, but it looks like the GOP will still hold the senate.  Thus, Biden will just be a lame duck president.

Don't care as long as that prick is gone
