Biden Is considered pretty centrist, but the democrats are not right now. They are doing what labour have done under Corbyn. only the fact they thought biden being down the middle would have a changed perspective, it hasn't and biden has had to contradict himself constantly between supporting the left of the party and his own views. Very similar to labour basically, only this time the leader isn't the one dictating the party.



It doesn't matter so much whether the candidate is more to the left or the centre (within reason). It's about not picking a man who'll turn 80 in a couple of years who barely knows what day it is; or a woman who was extremely divisive even among the left as well as despised on the right.Pick someone from the centre, fine, but they need to be the right candidate. Biden and Clinton were dreadful choices.