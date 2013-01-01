« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 09:34:58 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:33:39 AM
NYT has Georgia at 64% chance of Biden winning it at the moment

My only worry is they seem behind. Still has Wisconsin as 84% voted and Trump with only a 4 point lead. Post here suggest people are reporting over 90% counted and Trump with a near insurmountable lead
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 09:35:04 AM »
Quote from: GazDean on Today at 09:34:31 AM
Biden now ahead in Wisconsin?

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1323921129824784384?s=19

Where does Nate Silver live? Asking for a violent friend.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 09:37:03 AM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:15:39 AM
Biden Is considered pretty centrist, but the democrats are not right now. They are doing what labour have done under Corbyn. only the fact they thought biden being down the middle would have a changed perspective, it hasn't and biden has had to contradict himself constantly between supporting the left of the party and  his own views. Very similar to labour basically, only this time the leader isn't the one dictating the party.

It doesn't matter so much whether the candidate is more to the left or the centre (within reason). It's about not picking a man who'll turn 80 in a couple of years who barely knows what day it is; or a woman who was extremely divisive even among the left as well as despised on the right.

Pick someone from the centre, fine, but they need to be the right candidate. Biden and Clinton were dreadful choices.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 09:37:10 AM »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 09:30:31 AM
Updated, based on the latest AP numbers. Biden needs 2 out these 5.

MI - 60.7%
WI - 78.4%
PA - 61.4%
GA - 67.2%
NC - 61.2%

Edit: MI numbers
Wow. Wisconsin just tightened the fuck up.

WI - Biden needs 59.3% of remaining votes now. with ~95% done and ~160k votes left.
